wrestletalk.com
Triple H Calls WWE Star’s Career “Dead Two Weeks Ago” At Press Conference
At tonight’s WWE Survivor Series WarGames post-event press conference, Triple H had some very interesting comments about one WWE star. When going over the matches that occurred on the night other than the titular WarGames outings, Triple H shared some thoughts on one star. Clearly using a sarcastic (albeit...
wrestleview.com
Big Title Change At WWE Survivor Series
Austin Theory is the new WWE United States Champion. Theory defeated Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley in a three-way to win the Championship for a second time at Saturday’s Survivor Series WarGames event. Rollins had held the U.S. Title for 47 days, defeating Lashley on the October 10 episode...
CBS Sports
2022 WWE Survivor Series WarGames results, recap, grades: Sami Zayn turns on Kevin Owens, aids The Bloodline
A stellar, story-rich WarGames match between Team Bloodline and Team Brawling Brutes closed out Survivor Series on a high note. Sami Zayn may not be blood, but he is very much part of The Bloodline. Zayn chose family over friendship at WWE Survivor Series WarGames, playing a pivotal role in his team's victory over Kevin Owens and company at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on Saturday night.
wrestleview.com
WWE Hall of Famer returns to the ring for the first time in 12 years, wins trios match
WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat wrestled on Sunday night at the Big Time Wrestling event held at the Dalton Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. Steamboat, who wrestled for the first time in 12 years, teamed with ROH, AAA and NJPW World Tag Team Champions FTR in a trios match against Nick Aldis, Jay Lethal and Brock Anderson (with Arn Anderson). Steamboat and FTR picked up the win when they applied figure four leg-locks on Aldis, Lethal and Anderson, making all of them tap out.
brytfmonline.com
WWE has “big plans” for Sami Zayn
File appears WWE She already has plans set for Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens until WrestleMania 39, which takes place in April of next year. In the The main event From Survivor Series this Saturday Guys event War games Match that opposes strain To the Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens.
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Reportedly Upset With Kevin Owens After WWE WarGames Match
WWE Survivor Series WarGames saw the end of the dissension between The Bloodline, as Sami Zayn showed his loyalty to the group, turning on his former best friend Kevin Owens in the process, leaving way for Jey Uso to earn the victory in the match. Although the ending of the match seemed to go off without a hitch to fans watching the shows close, according to Fightful Select, that wasn't necessarily the case.
ComicBook
New United States Champion Crowned at WWE Survivor Series 2022
Austin Theory became a two-time United States Champion at WWE's Survivor Series WarGames on Saturday night, stealing a pin in a triple threat with Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley. Late in the match, Rollins vaulted over a prone Theory to nail a Curb Stomp on Lashley. He then attempted a Superplex into a Falcon Arrow on Theory, only for Lashley to knock the wind out of him with a Spear. Theory fell on top of Rollins and picked up the victory before Lashley could break up the pin.
PWMania
WWE Issues Injury Update on Raquel Rodriguez
According to WWE, Raquel Rodriguez will be out for 4-6 weeks. SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler attacked Rodriguez backstage on Friday’s Survivor Series go-home edition, just before she was to team with Shotzi against her attackers. Shotzi later revealed in a backstage interview that Rodriguez had a broken arm and a dislocated elbow, which he aggravated during the tag match.
Colt Cabana says he 'almost died' in Jericho AEW Dynamite match
Cabana recounted a "fun story" of how a socks mishap led to a medical scare.
bodyslam.net
Watch: Unseen Backstage Footage Of Becky Lynch’s Return
While Damage CTRL have found allies in Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley ahead of War Games, Bianca Belair’s team was still missing one person even after Mia Yim joined them. However, yesterday night on SmackDown, Bianca revealed the fifth member of her team was none other than the returning Becky Lynch.
PWMania
Ricky Steamboat Wins His First Match Since 2010 at Big Time Wrestling Event
WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat wrestled in his first match since 2010 on November 27 at Big Time Wrestling’s Return of the Dragon event. He teamed up with FTR to take on Brock Anderson, Jay Lethal, and a mystery partner (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler). Prior to the match, Arn Anderson confirmed Nick Aldis, a former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, as the third opponent.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 Results, Viewing Party & More
Welcome to the live results watch page for WWE SURVIVOR SERIES WARGAMES 2022 pay-per-view!. The event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET with the kickoff, followed by the main show starting at 8 p.m. Follow along here throughout the show for the results of each match as well...
itrwrestling.com
The Undertaker Comments On His Daughter Joining The WWE
Professional wrestling is littered with second and even third generation wrestlers. Although some have found more success than others, modern stars such as Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns and Charlotte Flair have all come from wrestling families. Could The Undertaker’s daughter be next?. The Undertaker enjoyed one of the most...
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Might Continue Wrestling After Having Children
Mandy Rose’s personality changed dramatically in NXT 2.0, revealing a much darker aspect of her character. Rose makes sure that she expresses herself clearly, and her bold persona grew even more. Nothing can last forever, because the leader of Toxic Attraction knows she has retirement in her future. Rose...
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Spears Comments On Wife Cassie Lee's Wrestling Future
Cassie Lee and Shawn Spears are prioritizing parenthood, which Spears revealed recently. In August, the wrestling couple unveiled a major life update to the world, with the announcement of Cassie's pregnancy. The duo will soon welcome a baby boy to the world, and they will subsequently shift their focus to...
wrestletalk.com
Bob Orton Jr Provides Update On Randy Orton’s Recovery
Randy Orton has been out of action since May 20, 2022. On that episode of SmackDown, Orton and Matt Riddle lost the Raw Tag Team Championship to the Usos in a Championship Unification match. Orton was written off TV following the match, and his injury has kept him off WWE...
ringsidenews.com
AEW Not Interested In Buying Out CM Punk’s Contract
The AEW All Out media scrum ended in chaos after CM Punk went on a scathing rant on Colt Cabana, Page, and The Young Bucks. It got so bad, AEW ended up taking a huge hit to its reputation and Punk became public enemy #1. Despite this, it seems AEW is still not interested in buying out CM Punk’s contract.
wrestlinginc.com
Saraya Wants To Get Her Brother On An AEW Dark Show
It's no secret that Saraya comes from a family of professional wrestlers, with a good bit of that story told in the film "Fighting With My Family." Most recently, for her first match back in almost five years, Saraya had family in attendance at AEW Full Gear, sitting ringside to cheer her on against Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.
stillrealtous.com
People In WWE Reportedly Surprised By Recent Return
For months now WWE has been bringing former stars back into the fold not just on screen but behind the scenes as well. Brian Kendrick parted ways with WWE earlier this year and it was reported by Fightful Select that Kendrick worked backstage at Survivor Series on Saturday and helped produce the SmackDown Women’s Title match.
itrwrestling.com
Becky Lynch Triumphs Inside WarGames
Just 24-hours after returning to WWE, Becky Lynch stepped into WarGames with a point to prove. After four months out of the ring The Man came back around to show once again that she’s one of the very best that WWE’s women’s division has ever seen. The...
