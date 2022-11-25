Read full article on original website
River City Roundup
This week, the Christmas parade marches down Broad Street, the Bizarre Bazaar returns, and you’ll find holiday songs at the Dominon Energy Center, country rap at The National and Deck the Halls for a cause in Ashland. Enjoy your week!. Santa’s Coming to Town. For the 39th year,...
allamericanatlas.com
27 Best Restaurants in Richmond, Virginia to Try Today
We all love going out for a meal. Some of us are ardent brunchers, on the hunt for the best bottomless meal this side of noon. For some, it’s all about dinner, whether that’s a quick bite from a local favorite or a multi-course tasting menu with a full wine flight!
WSET
SmartRoof to expand in Virginia, creating 400+ new jobs
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Monday that SmartRoof, one of the East Coast's leading roofing companies, will invest $350,000 to expand in Fairfax County. The company will relocate from its current location in McLean to occupy 25,000 square feet of office space at 11091 Sunset Hills...
richmondmagazine.com
The Way of the Future
As scenes straight from doomsday movies — crop-killing droughts, devastating storms and floods, food shortages and empty shelves — are paired with widespread political unrest, it’s difficult not to ponder the future of food. Around the world, centuries-old grape varietals are nearly extinct due to climate change; produce is being farmed indoors, vertically, horizontally and underwater as farmlands shrink; and companies are exploring protein alternatives such as plant-based seafood while overfishing decimates the commercial catch.
It appears Facebook is behind code-named Henrico development
The site sits just south across Portugee Road from Meta’s existing 2.4 million-square-foot data center campus.
A car drove into his home in Chesterfield. He said this isn't the first time.
Tire marks are fresh in the mud, following a crash that happened there Sunday. A driver coming onto the exit from Chippenham Parkway, barreled into his backyard and crashed into the side of his home.
Debris spill closes I-95 lanes in Richmond
Traffic on Interstate 95 north in Richmond, Virginia was backed up about five miles at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, November 28, 2022.
peninsulachronicle.com
Several New Businesses Now Open On The Peninsula
Several new businesses have opened or soon will open on the Peninsula. This fall, Cushman and Wakefield/Thalhimer announced that Mobility Works leased 4,000 square feet of retail space at 6099 Jefferson Ave. in Newport News. Mobility Works is a company that sells wheelchair accessible vehicles. The business has other locations in Virginia Beach and in the Richmond area.
Dad whose daughter spent 100 days in the hospital is grateful for surprise
Chloe, 11, was diagnosed with a rare lymphatic condition at the age of eight. Since then, she’s had close to 30 surgical interventions and the family has had to live apart.
Senior alert for missing Fairfax man cancelled
According to police, 66-year-old Phuoc Quang Lam was last seen at around 11:45 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27 on Braddock Road in the Annandale area. He is believed to be driving a 2016 Nissan Murano SUV with Virginia tags VTA 3272.
5 places to grab lunch under $10 in Richmond
POV: You're trying to find a place to eat a nice, cheap lunch. We've got you covered with four tasty lunch options for $10 or less. Philly Steak & GyrosWhat's on the menu: Cheesesteaks, wraps, falafel, burgers and paninis. Cost: Regular cheesesteak for $5.99 (make it a combo with fries and a drink for $9.99). Large cheesesteak for $9.49. Gyros and paninis for $6.99.Address: 3443 W. Cary St.Hours: 11am-10:30pm Monday-Thursday, 11am-11:30pm Friday-Saturday, 11am-8pm Sunday. A regular cheesesteak at Philly Steak & Gyros. Photo: Ned Oliver, Axios City DogsWhat's on the menu: City Dogs serves hot dogs, burgers, sandwiches, chili...
How grieving Virginia mom plans to honor her son: 'He should still be here'
In 2021, more than 107,000 Americans died from a drug overdose. Of those 66% were linked to a synthetic opioid like fentanyl.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville approves grant for new recreational area
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Community members have requested a recreational biking area, and now Charlottesville has been approved and authorized for funding a new 8.6-acre project to fulfill that request. “The City of Charlottesville is going to purchase 8.6 acres of land, and this will become a public park after...
Kick off the holiday season at Maymont’s Merry Market
Relax under twinkling holidays lights, cozy up by a fire pit or learn a bit of history at Maymont's upcoming Merry Market.
Manassas man killed in workplace accident in Loudoun
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after police say he fell from a truck at a worksite in Loudoun County. According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, deputies, as well as Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the 23000 block of Evergreen Mill Road for a report of a man falling from […]
WJLA
Fairfax Co. uses COVID funds on unrelated program; 2 cities use funds on equity projects
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin is facing an uphill battle in the Democratic controlled State Senate as he prepares another round of tax relief. “I don’t think tax cuts are going to go over well at all,” Democratic State Senator Scott Surovell told 7News on Sunday. “Our school systems are telling us that they are getting killed by inflationary costs.”
Route 1 reopened in Stafford after ‘police activity’
UPDATE: All lanes on Route 1 have now been reopened at Potomac Creek Drive, according to VDOT. STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — All northbound and southbound traffic on Route 1 are closed in Stafford County near Potomac Creek Drive due to police activity. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, a detour, which will take […]
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Preservation Virginia launches African American Fellows Program
Richmond – Studies show that only 1% of preservation professionals are African American. Through a grant from the Jessie Ball duPont Fund, Preservation Virginia is launching a Fellows program to increase the network of Black preservation professionals and expand interest in historic preservation careers. This pilot program, launching in...
WUSA
2 people shot in car in Stafford County, Virginia
Police are working several active crime scenes as a result of a shooting. U.S. 1 were closed in both directions at Potomac Creek.
