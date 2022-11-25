ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericksburg, VA

richmondmagazine.com

River City Roundup

This week, the Christmas parade marches down Broad Street, the Bizarre Bazaar returns, and you’ll find holiday songs at the Dominon Energy Center, country rap at The National and Deck the Halls for a cause in Ashland. Enjoy your week!. Santa’s Coming to Town. For the 39th year,...
RICHMOND, VA
allamericanatlas.com

27 Best Restaurants in Richmond, Virginia to Try Today

We all love going out for a meal. Some of us are ardent brunchers, on the hunt for the best bottomless meal this side of noon. For some, it’s all about dinner, whether that’s a quick bite from a local favorite or a multi-course tasting menu with a full wine flight!
RICHMOND, VA
WSET

SmartRoof to expand in Virginia, creating 400+ new jobs

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Monday that SmartRoof, one of the East Coast's leading roofing companies, will invest $350,000 to expand in Fairfax County. The company will relocate from its current location in McLean to occupy 25,000 square feet of office space at 11091 Sunset Hills...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
richmondmagazine.com

The Way of the Future

As scenes straight from doomsday movies — crop-killing droughts, devastating storms and floods, food shortages and empty shelves — are paired with widespread political unrest, it’s difficult not to ponder the future of food. Around the world, centuries-old grape varietals are nearly extinct due to climate change; produce is being farmed indoors, vertically, horizontally and underwater as farmlands shrink; and companies are exploring protein alternatives such as plant-based seafood while overfishing decimates the commercial catch.
GOOCHLAND COUNTY, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Several New Businesses Now Open On The Peninsula

Several new businesses have opened or soon will open on the Peninsula. This fall, Cushman and Wakefield/Thalhimer announced that Mobility Works leased 4,000 square feet of retail space at 6099 Jefferson Ave. in Newport News. Mobility Works is a company that sells wheelchair accessible vehicles. The business has other locations in Virginia Beach and in the Richmond area.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Axios Richmond

5 places to grab lunch under $10 in Richmond

POV: You're trying to find a place to eat a nice, cheap lunch. We've got you covered with four tasty lunch options for $10 or less. Philly Steak & GyrosWhat's on the menu: Cheesesteaks, wraps, falafel, burgers and paninis. Cost: Regular cheesesteak for $5.99 (make it a combo with fries and a drink for $9.99). Large cheesesteak for $9.49. Gyros and paninis for $6.99.Address: 3443 W. Cary St.Hours: 11am-10:30pm Monday-Thursday, 11am-11:30pm Friday-Saturday, 11am-8pm Sunday. A regular cheesesteak at Philly Steak & Gyros. Photo: Ned Oliver, Axios City DogsWhat's on the menu: City Dogs serves hot dogs, burgers, sandwiches, chili...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville approves grant for new recreational area

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Community members have requested a recreational biking area, and now Charlottesville has been approved and authorized for funding a new 8.6-acre project to fulfill that request. “The City of Charlottesville is going to purchase 8.6 acres of land, and this will become a public park after...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WJLA

Fairfax Co. uses COVID funds on unrelated program; 2 cities use funds on equity projects

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin is facing an uphill battle in the Democratic controlled State Senate as he prepares another round of tax relief. “I don’t think tax cuts are going to go over well at all,” Democratic State Senator Scott Surovell told 7News on Sunday. “Our school systems are telling us that they are getting killed by inflationary costs.”
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Route 1 reopened in Stafford after ‘police activity’

UPDATE: All lanes on Route 1 have now been reopened at Potomac Creek Drive, according to VDOT. STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — All northbound and southbound traffic on Route 1 are closed in Stafford County near Potomac Creek Drive due to police activity. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, a detour, which will take […]
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Preservation Virginia launches African American Fellows Program

Richmond – Studies show that only 1% of preservation professionals are African American. Through a grant from the Jessie Ball duPont Fund, Preservation Virginia is launching a Fellows program to increase the network of Black preservation professionals and expand interest in historic preservation careers. This pilot program, launching in...
RICHMOND, VA

