President Biden’s warm relationship with labor unions is coming under strain, as he pushes Congress to avert a looming railway strike. The leaders of a dozen unions had struck a tentative deal with railway operators earlier this year, but members of four of those groups, including the largest, voted it down. If the sides can’t come to an agreement by the Dec. 9 deadline, a strike that could upend the economy could occur, slowing the transport of goods, fuel and water as well as passenger rail service on Amtrak.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 28 MINUTES AGO