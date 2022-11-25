Read full article on original website
MrBistre
3d ago
She knows she lost, she does t care. She just wants to stir up the hornets nest of her followers.All she wants is armed people I. the streets and she won't be satisfied till she gets it.
Maricopa Official Lambastes Kari Lake on Election Gripes: 'Unconscionable'
Steve Gallardo slammed Lake, who lost Arizona's gubernatorial race, for "not wanting to tell voters the truth" about the election on Monday.
Posts falsely claim Arizona county ‘lost’ nearly 300K Election Day votes
CLAIM: Arizona’s Maricopa County announced that more than 540,000 voters visited voting centers on Election Day. It also announced that only 248,000 Election Day ballots were counted. Therefore, the county “lost” some 292,000 votes. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. This distorts county data. The county reported that more than...
Lawsuits likely after handful of counties refuse to certify midterm results
County board members in Arizona and Pennsylvania declined Monday to certify the election.
AOL Corp
GOP-controlled Arizona county refuses to certify election
FILE - An election worker verifies a ballot on a screen inside the Maricopa County Recorders Office, Nov. 10, 2022, in Phoenix. Six Arizona counties will decide Monday, Nov. 28, whether to certify 2022 election results. (AP Photo/Matt York, File) PHOENIX (AP) — Republican officials in a rural Arizona county...
Maricopa County releases data on Election Day issues
Arizona’s Maricopa County on Sunday released new data about malfunctions at some of its vote centers on Election Day, pushing back on claims that voters were disenfranchised because of the issues. Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs, and others in the GOP have...
Arizona's Maricopa County says printer problems did not prevent voting on Election Day
Maricopa County Attorney's Office issued a new letter stating that the problems with printers on Election Day at some of their voting locations did not prevent voters from lawfully casting their ballots.
Kari Lake files first lawsuit asking Maricopa County to prove election integrity
Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake filed a lawsuit against Maricopa County over its administration of the midterm elections.
AZFamily
Kari Lake campaign sues Maricopa County election officials
Hamadeh is currently trailing Democrat Kris Mayes in a narrow attorney general race. Abe Hamadeh, Republican National Committee file lawsuit against top election officials. According to a statement from Hamadeh, the 25-page lawsuit claims there was “election board misconduct, the tallying of unlawful ballots, and the erroneous counting of votes.”
arizonasuntimes.com
Maricopa County Republican Committee Chair Mickie Niland Refuses to Sign General Election Logic and Accuracy Test
Mickie Niland, chairwoman of the Maricopa County Republican Committee, stated Tuesday she would not be signing the Post-Election Logic and Accuracy test results of the 2022 general election because she says the test is inadequate. “I would like a more comprehensive test. I feel the on demand printers, which are...
Election deniers faced defeat but election denialism is still swirling in Arizona
Many of the candidates who promoted former President Donald Trump's lies that the 2020 election was "rigged" and "stolen" were defeated in November, a pattern heralded by Democrats that is already reshaping the contours of the 2024 election -- leading the former president to modulate his tone when he recently launched another bid for the White House.
arizonasuntimes.com
Rejected, Spoiled Ballots at Maricopa County Vote Centers Mishandled, Election Observers Allege
As many vote centers in Maricopa County experienced issues with election equipment on Election Day 2022, many ballots were rejected by tabulators and spoiled, but not always properly, according to a report filed with the Arizona attorney general’s office. The affidavit was compiled by Mark Sonnenklar, a roving attorney...
KOLD-TV
“That’s unacceptable”: Maricopa County Sheriff cracking down on threats against officials
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone held a presser on Monday afternoon, discussing threats made to election officials, including one that forced Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates to be temporarily moved to a safe location. Penzone says there were threats against several officials throughout the election process. “Have there been threats? Absolutely. Has it been against any one singular individual? No, those threats were cast broad and wide. They were irresponsible, arrogant. They were selfish, and they were criminal,” said Penzone. “Our investigators are hard at work to determine who’s responsible for these types of threats and what the capability is for them to carry out the potential threats.”
roselawgroupreporter.com
Here’s how Republican voters helped Democrats win in Arizona
Kari Lake has suggested incompetence by election officials or cheating against Republicans by election officials hampered her failed gubernatorial bid. Other top GOP candidates have offered similar explanations for Democratic wins in Arizona’s statewide U.S. Senate and secretary of state races. But an Arizona Republic analysis of voting patterns,...
Maricopa County officials say hundreds of thousands of Arizona votes remain uncounted
Officials in Arizona's Maricopa County say it will take days to count over 400,000 uncounted ballots as the state waits with bated breath to find out the results in the state's closely watched Senate and gubernatorial races.
