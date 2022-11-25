ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Comments / 7

MrBistre
3d ago

She knows she lost, she does t care. She just wants to stir up the hornets nest of her followers.All she wants is armed people I. the streets and she won't be satisfied till she gets it.

Reply
3
Related
AOL Corp

GOP-controlled Arizona county refuses to certify election

FILE - An election worker verifies a ballot on a screen inside the Maricopa County Recorders Office, Nov. 10, 2022, in Phoenix. Six Arizona counties will decide Monday, Nov. 28, whether to certify 2022 election results. (AP Photo/Matt York, File) PHOENIX (AP) — Republican officials in a rural Arizona county...
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Maricopa County releases data on Election Day issues

Arizona’s Maricopa County on Sunday released new data about malfunctions at some of its vote centers on Election Day, pushing back on claims that voters were disenfranchised because of the issues. Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs, and others in the GOP have...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Kari Lake campaign sues Maricopa County election officials

Hamadeh is currently trailing Democrat Kris Mayes in a narrow attorney general race. Abe Hamadeh, Republican National Committee file lawsuit against top election officials. According to a statement from Hamadeh, the 25-page lawsuit claims there was “election board misconduct, the tallying of unlawful ballots, and the erroneous counting of votes.”
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

“That’s unacceptable”: Maricopa County Sheriff cracking down on threats against officials

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone held a presser on Monday afternoon, discussing threats made to election officials, including one that forced Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates to be temporarily moved to a safe location. Penzone says there were threats against several officials throughout the election process. “Have there been threats? Absolutely. Has it been against any one singular individual? No, those threats were cast broad and wide. They were irresponsible, arrogant. They were selfish, and they were criminal,” said Penzone. “Our investigators are hard at work to determine who’s responsible for these types of threats and what the capability is for them to carry out the potential threats.”
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Here’s how Republican voters helped Democrats win in Arizona

Kari Lake has suggested incompetence by election officials or cheating against Republicans by election officials hampered her failed gubernatorial bid. Other top GOP candidates have offered similar explanations for Democratic wins in Arizona’s statewide U.S. Senate and secretary of state races. But an Arizona Republic analysis of voting patterns,...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy