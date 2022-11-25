ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Android Authority

How to request a refund or dispute a transaction on Cash App

Getting your money back isn't guaranteed, but here's what you can do. Sending and receiving money on Cash App is a major reason to use the app, but what if you realize you sent funds to someone who tried to scam you and you want a refund? Usually, once you send a payment on Cash App, it’s instant. However, there’s still slightly more to the story, so here’s what to know about if Cash App will refund money if you’re scammed.
e-cryptonews.com

How to Get Rich with Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency is a hot topic in the tech space, but it’s also confusing. You’ve probably heard about “Bitcoin,” and maybe you even know that it’s one of the most popular cryptocurrencies around. But what does that mean? How can someone get rich with cryptocurrency? And how do you learn more about this exciting new world of digital currencies? In this guide we’ll cover all your questions (and then some), so read on!
Android Authority

How to create and send an invoice on PayPal

Your accountant will thank you. You’d be hard-pressed to find an online store that doesn’t accept PayPal. In the world of e-commerce transactions, PayPal is still the reigning champion, despite having been around a long time and with the emergence of wannabe competitors snipping at their heels. It’s easy to set up an account, you can apply for a debit card, and collecting payments is easy. Sending money is also straightforward, and the fees are reasonable enough. But business owners can take advantage of an additional service, which is sending out invoices to customers. Here’s how to create and send an invoice on PayPal.
crowdfundinsider.com

Calypso Pay Adopts Bitcoin Lightning Network, Enables Users to Send Payments Faster

Calypso Pay, a “high-volume” crypto processing & acquiring platform of Calypso Group, announces it added support for Bitcoin Lightning Network “enabling almost free and near-instant BTC transfers.”. Along with Lightning, Calypso Pay utilizes automated transaction formation and mempool analysis “to credit the funds before they are placed...
makeuseof.com

Black Friday: Get Windows Licenses As Low as $12.30, Office for $22.60

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Black Friday is here to deliver all the cool deals, including for Windows and Office licenses. While getting these straight from Microsoft could cost you a lot of money, using a site like Scdkey will save you a ton of money.
BGR.com

T-Mobile’s Black Friday deals: 4 free iPhone 14s on a $100/month unlimited 5G plan

The iPhone 14 might be a tricky gift to get this holiday season, especially the more expensive Pro models. Not because Apple doesn’t offer meaningful discounts on the hottest smartphones around, but because a new lockdown impacted production in China. Still, carriers like T-Mobile have Black Friday deals in place that include the iPhone 14.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $1,140,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going

A deep-pocketed Bitcoin (BTC) investor is suddenly moving over $1 billion worth of BTC to Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange platform by volume. Whale-surveying network Whale Alert finds that the high-net-worth trader initiated a massive transfer last night and abruptly moved 68,200 BTC worth about $1.15 billion at time of writing from an unknown crypto wallet to Binance.
zycrypto.com

Billionaire Bill Ackman Believes Crypto Will Explode Into Something Big In The Future

Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman remains optimistic about the cryptocurrency sector despite the widespread deleveraging event caused by FTX’s collapse. In a thread of tweets Monday, the businessman equated crypto to the telephone and the internet, noting that all three shared one thing in common- “Each technology improves on the next in terms of its ability to facilitate fraud,” he said, referring to the problems faced by the telephone and Internet in their infant years. Ackman, who has previously been a strong crypto sceptic, expressed his approval for crypto, suggesting that the sector could explode into something big in the future.
thenewscrypto.com

Coinbase CEO Discloses $39.9B Bitcoin Holdings Post FTX Fall

Using Twitter, Coinbase’s CEO announced the Bitcoin holdings. As a direct result of FTX’s demise, several platforms have increased their openness. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong disclosed the company’s $39.9 billion Bitcoin holdings in a letter to shareholders. The letter was eventually made public following widespread market attempts to be transparent in the wake of the FTX crash.
Futurism

Coinbase May Be in Real Serious Trouble Now

Coinbase, the second largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is really feeling the pressure following the collapse of rival exchange FTX. The company's shares hit astonishing lows this week, sliding a whopping nine percent on Monday alone. Major cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin and Ether have also tumbled, with the former hitting two-year lows this week.
Digital Trends

Cyber Monday: Get a Windows laptop with Microsoft 365 for $89

Great Cyber Monday deals with deep discounts are all around us, but if you’re looking for a particular gem among all the Cyber Monday laptop deals it can be hard to figure out which deals are worth your time. Luckily for you, we have recommendations. For instance, if you’re need of an ultra-portable Windows laptop, you should check out Walmart’s latest deal: a Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook for just $89! And it is indeed a deep discount, as this laptop normally sells for $229. Now that it’s $89, you’ll be left with a hefty savings of $140. Thing is though, this laptop has sold out before. So if you want it at this price, you’ll need to act fast and snap it up as soon as possible.
Ellen Eastwood

Atlanta couple goes from struggling to make mortgage payments to $700K in vacation rental income in 10 years

When Darrel and Patrice bought their home in East Point, Georgia, it was an act of faith. They paid $250,000 for a small house on 2.5 acres in 2012. As Patrice said:. That was a lot of money to us. We hugged, and I cried because we didn't know how we were going to pay the mortgage the following month. We had $1,000 in the bank between the two of us."
EAST POINT, GA
Jus4Net

Bitcoin worth $1.5B withdrawn from Coinbase

On the crypto exchange Coinbase, a lot of money in the form of cryptocurrency was withdrawn within the past two days. So far, the total was around one hundred thousand Bitcoin, making this the third largest withdrawal of the Bitcoin cryptocurrency in the history of the Coinbase platform. It is a large amount of money to take out of the exchange, though it is no surprise these kinds of withdrawals have been happening recently. Glassnode was able to show BTC withdrawals occurring throughout the past year on a convenient little chart that you can see here:

