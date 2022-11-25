Read full article on original website
Android Authority
How to request a refund or dispute a transaction on Cash App
Getting your money back isn't guaranteed, but here's what you can do. Sending and receiving money on Cash App is a major reason to use the app, but what if you realize you sent funds to someone who tried to scam you and you want a refund? Usually, once you send a payment on Cash App, it’s instant. However, there’s still slightly more to the story, so here’s what to know about if Cash App will refund money if you’re scammed.
e-cryptonews.com
How to Get Rich with Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency is a hot topic in the tech space, but it’s also confusing. You’ve probably heard about “Bitcoin,” and maybe you even know that it’s one of the most popular cryptocurrencies around. But what does that mean? How can someone get rich with cryptocurrency? And how do you learn more about this exciting new world of digital currencies? In this guide we’ll cover all your questions (and then some), so read on!
Android Authority
How to create and send an invoice on PayPal
Your accountant will thank you. You’d be hard-pressed to find an online store that doesn’t accept PayPal. In the world of e-commerce transactions, PayPal is still the reigning champion, despite having been around a long time and with the emergence of wannabe competitors snipping at their heels. It’s easy to set up an account, you can apply for a debit card, and collecting payments is easy. Sending money is also straightforward, and the fees are reasonable enough. But business owners can take advantage of an additional service, which is sending out invoices to customers. Here’s how to create and send an invoice on PayPal.
crowdfundinsider.com
Calypso Pay Adopts Bitcoin Lightning Network, Enables Users to Send Payments Faster
Calypso Pay, a “high-volume” crypto processing & acquiring platform of Calypso Group, announces it added support for Bitcoin Lightning Network “enabling almost free and near-instant BTC transfers.”. Along with Lightning, Calypso Pay utilizes automated transaction formation and mempool analysis “to credit the funds before they are placed...
makeuseof.com
Black Friday: Get Windows Licenses As Low as $12.30, Office for $22.60
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Black Friday is here to deliver all the cool deals, including for Windows and Office licenses. While getting these straight from Microsoft could cost you a lot of money, using a site like Scdkey will save you a ton of money.
T-Mobile’s Black Friday deals: 4 free iPhone 14s on a $100/month unlimited 5G plan
The iPhone 14 might be a tricky gift to get this holiday season, especially the more expensive Pro models. Not because Apple doesn’t offer meaningful discounts on the hottest smartphones around, but because a new lockdown impacted production in China. Still, carriers like T-Mobile have Black Friday deals in place that include the iPhone 14.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $1,140,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A deep-pocketed Bitcoin (BTC) investor is suddenly moving over $1 billion worth of BTC to Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange platform by volume. Whale-surveying network Whale Alert finds that the high-net-worth trader initiated a massive transfer last night and abruptly moved 68,200 BTC worth about $1.15 billion at time of writing from an unknown crypto wallet to Binance.
cryptoglobe.com
VC Firm Partner: “’Crypto’ Industry Will Be Purged by a Successful Bitcoin Industry”
On Sunday (27 November 2022), Marty Bent, who is the Founder of media company TFTC as well as a partner in Bitcoin-focused venture capital firm Ten31, said that “the ‘crypto’ industry will be purged by a successful bitcoin industry.”. Here is how Ten31, which was — according...
zycrypto.com
Billionaire Bill Ackman Believes Crypto Will Explode Into Something Big In The Future
Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman remains optimistic about the cryptocurrency sector despite the widespread deleveraging event caused by FTX’s collapse. In a thread of tweets Monday, the businessman equated crypto to the telephone and the internet, noting that all three shared one thing in common- “Each technology improves on the next in terms of its ability to facilitate fraud,” he said, referring to the problems faced by the telephone and Internet in their infant years. Ackman, who has previously been a strong crypto sceptic, expressed his approval for crypto, suggesting that the sector could explode into something big in the future.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Abruptly Moves Over $280,000,000 in ETH – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A deep-pocketed Ethereum (ETH) whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of the top altcoin to an unknown wallet. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the high-net-worth trader moved 247,979 ETH worth about $280,000,000 at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another. Recently, whale and...
Cathie Wood is buying the dip in Coinbase, adding $53 million this month as the FTX collapse pressures the crypto industry
Wall Street has soured on Coinbase since the FTX debacle, but ARK's Cathie Wood sees a buying opportunity as the stock price crumbles.
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu: 5,000,000% value increase and a guarantee of 2021 repetition are…
A good number of Shiba Inu long-term holders still held on to the token even though only 18% were in profit. The increased involvement of investors with SHIB could play a vital role in how it performs in the next bull market. If you were a fervent follower of the...
Coinbase's CEO says FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried reached out for emergency funds: 'It felt like a pretty bad situation that we wanted to stay away from'
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong confirmed to CNBC that Sam Bankman-Fried approached him to try to raise emergency funds for FTX. Armstrong said it quickly became clear it wasn't a good investment for Coinbase. "It felt like a pretty bad situation," he said. The revelation comes as Bankman-Fried looks for investors...
thenewscrypto.com
Coinbase CEO Discloses $39.9B Bitcoin Holdings Post FTX Fall
Using Twitter, Coinbase’s CEO announced the Bitcoin holdings. As a direct result of FTX’s demise, several platforms have increased their openness. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong disclosed the company’s $39.9 billion Bitcoin holdings in a letter to shareholders. The letter was eventually made public following widespread market attempts to be transparent in the wake of the FTX crash.
Futurism
Coinbase May Be in Real Serious Trouble Now
Coinbase, the second largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is really feeling the pressure following the collapse of rival exchange FTX. The company's shares hit astonishing lows this week, sliding a whopping nine percent on Monday alone. Major cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin and Ether have also tumbled, with the former hitting two-year lows this week.
Digital Trends
Cyber Monday: Get a Windows laptop with Microsoft 365 for $89
Great Cyber Monday deals with deep discounts are all around us, but if you’re looking for a particular gem among all the Cyber Monday laptop deals it can be hard to figure out which deals are worth your time. Luckily for you, we have recommendations. For instance, if you’re need of an ultra-portable Windows laptop, you should check out Walmart’s latest deal: a Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook for just $89! And it is indeed a deep discount, as this laptop normally sells for $229. Now that it’s $89, you’ll be left with a hefty savings of $140. Thing is though, this laptop has sold out before. So if you want it at this price, you’ll need to act fast and snap it up as soon as possible.
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Bitcoin worth $1.5B leaves Coinbase; Mid-cap tokens outperform Bitcoin
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Nov. 25 includes Binance publishing BTC proof of reserve, BNB hitting 6% market dominance as mid-cap tokens outperform Bitcoin, 100,000 Bitcoin worth over $1.5 billion leaving Coinbase in 48 hours, and CoinList denying rumors of insolvency. Glassnode data reveals that Coinbase BTC reserve...
Atlanta couple goes from struggling to make mortgage payments to $700K in vacation rental income in 10 years
When Darrel and Patrice bought their home in East Point, Georgia, it was an act of faith. They paid $250,000 for a small house on 2.5 acres in 2012. As Patrice said:. That was a lot of money to us. We hugged, and I cried because we didn't know how we were going to pay the mortgage the following month. We had $1,000 in the bank between the two of us."
Bitcoin worth $1.5B withdrawn from Coinbase
On the crypto exchange Coinbase, a lot of money in the form of cryptocurrency was withdrawn within the past two days. So far, the total was around one hundred thousand Bitcoin, making this the third largest withdrawal of the Bitcoin cryptocurrency in the history of the Coinbase platform. It is a large amount of money to take out of the exchange, though it is no surprise these kinds of withdrawals have been happening recently. Glassnode was able to show BTC withdrawals occurring throughout the past year on a convenient little chart that you can see here:
