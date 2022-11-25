ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montco Home to the Best Liberal Place to Live in America

Photo byWikimedia Commons. Montgomery County is home to the Best Liberal Place to Live in America, according to new rankings from Stacker. Stacker’s list of the 50 Best Liberal Places to Live in the U.S. was compiled using data from Niche.com — which includes statistics from the Department of Education, Census Bureau, and FBI — and the presidential election results from 2012 and 2016.
Another bus of migrants arrives in Philadelphia from Texas

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A total of 72 people seeking asylum arrived in Philadelphia from Texas on buses Friday before many continued on to their destinations. Four buses have arrived in Philadelphia since Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced he would be sending buses to the city.Around 6 a.m., a bus pulled up to 30th Street Station, and the people aboard were greeted by officials from the city's Office of Emergency Management. Another bus arrived shortly after 8 a.m. Friday, carrying about three dozen people - a mix of men, women and some children, including babies and infants.Community groups said the people have...
Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker described himself as living in Texas during 2022 campaign speech

Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker, facing renewed and growing questions about his residency in the final week of the runoff campaign, described himself during a campaign speech in January as living in Texas and said he decided to run for Georgia's Senate seat while at his Texas "home," according to a CNN KFile review of his campaign speeches.
