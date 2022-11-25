Read full article on original website
Related
Missing US professor found dead during family kayaking trip in Mexico
The body of Northern Arizona University professor Yeon-Su Kim has been found after she and her husband were reported missing during a kayaking trip in Mexico's Sonora state.
What travel warnings do other nations give their citizens about US violence?
From Australia to the United Kingdom, CNN Travel looks at what other governments tell their citizens about staying safe in a United States where mass shootings and gun violence have become commonplace.
Wells are running dry in drought-weary Southwest as foreign-owned farms guzzle water to feed cattle overseas
Around 80% of Arizona has no laws overseeing how much groundwater corporate megafarms are using, nor is there any way to track it.
Montco Home to the Best Liberal Place to Live in America
Photo byWikimedia Commons. Montgomery County is home to the Best Liberal Place to Live in America, according to new rankings from Stacker. Stacker’s list of the 50 Best Liberal Places to Live in the U.S. was compiled using data from Niche.com — which includes statistics from the Department of Education, Census Bureau, and FBI — and the presidential election results from 2012 and 2016.
At Mich. chip plant, Biden says unions 'built middle class'
President Joe Biden is telling Americans he is a "pro-union" president, just a day after he sided with business leaders in asking Congress to pass legislation to stave off a crippling rail strike
Another bus of migrants arrives in Philadelphia from Texas
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A total of 72 people seeking asylum arrived in Philadelphia from Texas on buses Friday before many continued on to their destinations. Four buses have arrived in Philadelphia since Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced he would be sending buses to the city.Around 6 a.m., a bus pulled up to 30th Street Station, and the people aboard were greeted by officials from the city's Office of Emergency Management. Another bus arrived shortly after 8 a.m. Friday, carrying about three dozen people - a mix of men, women and some children, including babies and infants.Community groups said the people have...
Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker described himself as living in Texas during 2022 campaign speech
Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker, facing renewed and growing questions about his residency in the final week of the runoff campaign, described himself during a campaign speech in January as living in Texas and said he decided to run for Georgia's Senate seat while at his Texas "home," according to a CNN KFile review of his campaign speeches.
A supertall skyscraper is coming to Austin, Texas
There's a well-known saying that everything is bigger in Texas. But so far, that hasn't been the case for the state capital's skyline.
CNN
1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0