PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A total of 72 people seeking asylum arrived in Philadelphia from Texas on buses Friday before many continued on to their destinations. Four buses have arrived in Philadelphia since Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced he would be sending buses to the city.Around 6 a.m., a bus pulled up to 30th Street Station, and the people aboard were greeted by officials from the city's Office of Emergency Management. Another bus arrived shortly after 8 a.m. Friday, carrying about three dozen people - a mix of men, women and some children, including babies and infants.Community groups said the people have...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO