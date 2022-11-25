Read full article on original website
Biden to release 9/11 testimony revealing Bush told Cheney he could shoot down planes
The Biden administration is reportedly preparing to release a record of the joint interview former president George W Bush and former vice president Dick Cheney granted to the blue-ribbon commission that investigated the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Centre and Pentagon.According to The Wall Street Journal, a source familiar with the contents of the document said the April 2004 Oval Office interview touched on matters such as Mr Bush’s decision to authorise Mr Cheney to order US forces to down civilian airliners if necessary.The former president, who was initially in Florida during the attacks before taking...
Lauren Boebert spews self-pitying rant about being ‘blamed’ for mass shootings after response to Club Q attack
In the wake of the massacre at Colorado Springs’s Club Q, far-right Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is complaining of being “blamed” by left-wing critics for mass shootings and political violence across the US.Ms Boebert, who recently eked out the narrowest of re-election wins in what was thought to be a safely Republican district, tweeted her condolences after the massacre, but immediately found herself being called out for offering sympathies to the victims of the shooting after a long history of virulently anti-LGBT remarks.Speaking on far-right network OAN, which since its inception has regularly featured extremist voices including conspiracy theorists and...
After Two Mass Shootings, Glenn Youngkin Sure Doesn’t Seem to Want to Say the Word ‘Gun’
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In less than 10 days, two mass shootings in two different cities have taken place in Virginia. On November 13, three students at the University of Virginia were killed after a classmate allegedly gunned them down following a field trip. Then on Tuesday, a suspected gunman opened fire inside a Walmart break room, killing at least six people and injuring four, before allegedly killing himself.
Hear what stood out to CNN analyst about shooter's note
The man who opened fire inside a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, purchased the handgun he used the morning of the attack and left a "death note," outlining grievances against people in his life, city officials said Friday.
Millions of missing women: China grapples with legacy of one-child policy as population ages
Ming Ming, a boisterous six-year-old, longs to have a playmate, but his mother is adamant that she will not have another child. “No way! One is quite enough,” Li Hong gasps. “Childcare, after-school activities, tutoring … you want them to have a good education but it costs money. We’re just ordinary working folks, not the super rich. The cost of bringing up two kids would kill us!” says the 43-year-old supermarket cashier from the southern province of Guangdong.
'They were wasted': Resistance fighter vividly details how he killed drunk Russian soldiers
In a CNN exclusive, Sam Kiley speaks to Kherson resistance fighters that helped liberate the Ukrainian city from Russia.
Hear Walmart employee who witnessed shooting describe manager's reputation
At least six people were killed inside a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, according to local officials. CNN's Brian Todd speaks with an employee who witnessed the shooting before the gunman eventually turned the gun on himself, according to law enforcement.
Upworthy
1st-grade teacher sparks debate after revealing she keeps 'active shooter backpack' in class
Warning: This article contains themes of gun violence that some readers may find distressing. No teacher should ever have to prepare for a shooter walking into their classroom, but in the U.S., teachers must plan and carry out shooting drills to prepare for the worst. Including the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, as of June 8, the country has witnessed 27 school shootings just this year, according to Ed Week. Kelsey Vidal, a first-grade teacher, is going viral on TikTok after revealing that she has prepared an "active shooter preparedness backpack." The 29-year-old posted a video on TikTok showing off two bags, one handed to her by the school themselves and another one with items that she believes can help her during an active shooter situation. The post sparked debate, with many questioning why educators should be preparing for a shooter while others said it's about "facing the new reality."
As Iran's clerics face a "turban tossing" trend, army warns it's ready to quash protests
As Iran's military warns it is prepared to step in and quash a wave of anti-government protests, a new trend has emerged in Iran aimed squarely at embarrassing and belittling the Islamic republic's ruling elite. Videos showing young protesters running past and knocking the turbans off the heads of unsuspecting Islamic clerics in public have swept across the internet in recent weeks.
US citizen accused of killing North Carolina woman while vacationing. Here's what we know
Shanquella Robinson arrived in the picturesque Mexican town of San José del Cabo on October 28 with six of her friends.
Outrage after Tucker Carlson guest says shootings will continue until ‘evil agenda’ of gender affirming care ends
Twitter users who came out in support of gay and transgender Americans reacted with shock and disgust after a guest on Tucker Carlon’s immensely popular Fox show claimed that more attacks like the Colorado Springs shooting would occur unless doctors ceased performing voluntary gender-affirming care for any American.It was a moment viewed as a direct threat of violence by those who circulated the video on Twitter and came as some conservatives loudly protested being linked to the same rhetoric that is now blamed for inspiring the attack.The remark came from Jaimee Michell, founder of the anti-trans group “Gays against...
Railway union organizer has a message for Biden
President Biden is urging Congress to do something to avert the rail strike that would devastate our economy by causing shortages, spiking prices and halting factory production. Matthew Weaver, an organizer and Ohio's legislative director for the third largest rail union in the US, joins CNN This Morning to discuss.
Russia paid Iran for its suicide drones by sending a plane full of $140 million in cash and captured Western weapons, report says
Russia paid for Iranian drones with 140 million Euros cash and captured Western weapons, per Sky News. Both countries have denied trading for drones, but a wealth of evidence contradicts this. The Western weapons could be reverse-engineered by Iran, Sky's source said. Russia sent 140 million Euros ($140 million) in...
Priest banned from giving Mass after ‘shocking’ service criticising gay couples and abortion
A priest who said gay couples are ‘sinful’ and criticised free contraception has been banned from giving Mass again after his comments were rebuked as “unchristian”.Retired priest Fr Sean Sheehy told worshippers at St Mary’s Church in Listowel, County Kerry, over the weekend that sex between two men or two women was sinful, and said the handing out of free condoms was “promoting promiscuity”.A video of Fr Sheehy’s comments, in which he also hit out at abortion and the trans community, has been shared widely online and has prompted condemnation of his views.“What is so sad today is you...
A breakdown of gun terminology to help you in discussions on mass shootings and debates over gun control
The gun lobby sometimes seeks to discredit gun control advocates by pointing to the incorrect use of gun-related terminology.
Ex-MSNBC Host Tiffany Cross Wanted To 'Take Down' Network Before Dismissal, Allegedly Spent $100k On Hotel Expenses
Former news host Tiffany Cross reportedly wanted to “take down” MSNBC and “go out in a blaze” before she was ultimately dismissed from the network earlier this month, RadarOnline.com has learned.Cross, who served as host of the weekend show The Cross Connection, was let go from MSNBC after the network chose not to renew the 43-year-old political analyst’s contract.But according to the New York Post, Cross caught wind of her imminent dismissal and began calling colleagues, media executives, and even social activists after she learned her contract was not to be renewed.“She made calls saying, ‘I’m going out in a...
US military is creating fake Facebook and Instagram accounts to try and trick people, Meta says
The US military has been creating fake accounts on Facebook and Instagram in an attempt to trick people, parent company Meta has said.Security experts at Meta found “several clusters” of fake accounts on the platform, which posed as apparently legitimate accounts.The accounts were present not only on Meta’s own platforms but across a range of other networks, including Twitter, YouTube and Telegram, it said.They were used to push pro-Western narratives across the world, over a series of years, according to an investigation into the campaign.“Although the people behind this operation attempted to conceal their identities and coordination, our investigation found...
Russian judge who sentenced Brits to death in Ukraine in critical condition after being shot in ‘assassination attempt’
A RUSSIAN judge who sentenced Brits to death in Ukraine is said to be in a critical condition after being shot in an assassination attempt. Alexander Nikulin is "fighting for his life" after being shot in Vuhlehirsk, eastern Ukraine, according to Russia's news agency, Tass. Cops said the gunmen were...
Russian Tank Column Obliterated in 'Suicidal Attack,' Video Shows
In October it was reported that Russia was losing an estimated 10 tanks a day in its ongoing conflict with Ukraine.
Liz Cheney schools Marjorie Taylor Greene on Russia: ‘You stand with Putin against freedom and America’
Rep Liz Cheney hit out at fellow Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene after the Georgia lawmaker made remarks at a rally that her Wyoming colleague described as “exactly what Putin wants”. On Thursday night, Ms Greene was joined by former president Donald Trump where the pair of MAGA...
