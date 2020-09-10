ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

The Hill

Putin’s power paradox

This column is the second of three about the greatest dangers facing Presidents Joe Biden, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping. Each of these dangers, perhaps surprisingly to the reader, arises at home. The first column argued that Xi has done a “Reverse Gorbachev” that could prove his undoing. Mikhail Gorbachev...
GEORGIA STATE
Opinion: How Putin came unstuck by small acts of courage

Direct action philanthropist Amed Khan has been to plenty of war zones over the years. "But the acts of heroism I have seen in Ukraine stand out," he writes. "A small army is facing down one of the most formidable militaries in the world -- and it is winning."
Railway union organizer has a message for Biden

President Biden is urging Congress to do something to avert the rail strike that would devastate our economy by causing shortages, spiking prices and halting factory production. Matthew Weaver, an organizer and Ohio's legislative director for the third largest rail union in the US, joins CNN This Morning to discuss.
OHIO STATE
TheDailyBeast

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump Schmooze With Qatari Royalty at World Cup

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner spent Thursday with Qatari Prime Minister Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani in a private box at the World Cup match between Brazil and Serbia in Qatar. Along with their three children, the couple were spied spending time with various politicians and Middle Eastern businessmen during the course of the contest, including Nasser Al-Khelaifi, a Qatari billionaire businessman and president of France’s soccer club, Paris Saint-Germain. The duo’s latest dalliance with the region’s wealthy and powerful comes on the heels of Senate finance committee chairman Ron Wyden (D-Oregon) raising questions about whether Qatar was secretly involved in a $1.2bn (£1bn) bailout—while Kushner served in Donald Trump’s White House—of a Fifth Avenue property owned by the Kushner family. Despite these geopolitically charged interactions, Ivanka says she won’t be a part of her father’s upcoming 2024 presidential campaign.
ESPN

Iran vs. USA: Big plays, top moments and reaction

It's simple for the USMNT and Iran: Win and advance to the knockout round. Lose and go home. The United States came out on top, defeating Iran, 1-0. Check out the top moments and biggest plays from the Tuesday action.
Former Pence aide: Trump has 'descended deeper into the heart of darkness'

On CNN's State of the Union, Dana Bash speaks with Mike Pence's former Chief of Staff Marc Short, Democratic strategist Hilary Rosen, Republican pollster Kristen Soltis Anderson and CNN Political Commentator Ashley Allison about their predictions for the Georgia Senate runoff race, as well as former President Trump's dinner with White nationalist Nick Fuentes and rapper Kanye West.
GEORGIA STATE
What protests in China may mean for the economy

Protests against China's prolonged and restrictive Covid regulations spread across the country over the weekend. The demonstrations against Chinese President Xi Jinping and his costly zero-Covid policy are an exceedingly rare case of widespread civil disobedience.
