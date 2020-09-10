Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner spent Thursday with Qatari Prime Minister Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani in a private box at the World Cup match between Brazil and Serbia in Qatar. Along with their three children, the couple were spied spending time with various politicians and Middle Eastern businessmen during the course of the contest, including Nasser Al-Khelaifi, a Qatari billionaire businessman and president of France’s soccer club, Paris Saint-Germain. The duo’s latest dalliance with the region’s wealthy and powerful comes on the heels of Senate finance committee chairman Ron Wyden (D-Oregon) raising questions about whether Qatar was secretly involved in a $1.2bn (£1bn) bailout—while Kushner served in Donald Trump’s White House—of a Fifth Avenue property owned by the Kushner family. Despite these geopolitically charged interactions, Ivanka says she won’t be a part of her father’s upcoming 2024 presidential campaign.

3 DAYS AGO