Putin’s power paradox
This column is the second of three about the greatest dangers facing Presidents Joe Biden, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping. Each of these dangers, perhaps surprisingly to the reader, arises at home. The first column argued that Xi has done a “Reverse Gorbachev” that could prove his undoing. Mikhail Gorbachev...
China could have 1,500 nuclear warheads by 2035: Pentagon report
China's stockpile of nuclear warheads has surpassed 400 in a fraction of the time previously estimated by the United States, a major Pentagon report revealed, with Beijing focusing on accelerating its nuclear expansion as it seeks to challenge the US as the world's top super power.
Opinion: How Putin came unstuck by small acts of courage
Direct action philanthropist Amed Khan has been to plenty of war zones over the years. "But the acts of heroism I have seen in Ukraine stand out," he writes. "A small army is facing down one of the most formidable militaries in the world -- and it is winning."
White House treads carefully as protests unfold in China as US tries to mend relations with Beijing
As frustrated demonstrators take to the streets across China to protest the government's draconian Covid-19 restrictions -- prompting rare civil unrest and clashes between the public and officials -- the Biden White House is choosing its words carefully and deliberately.
Niece of Iran's supreme leader calls on foreign governments to cut ties with Iranian regime
Farideh Moradkhani, a niece of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has called on foreign governments to cut ties with the Iranian regime in a video statement released two days after she was arrested.
US citizen accused of killing North Carolina woman while vacationing. Here's what we know
Shanquella Robinson arrived in the picturesque Mexican town of San José del Cabo on October 28 with six of her friends.
Railway union organizer has a message for Biden
President Biden is urging Congress to do something to avert the rail strike that would devastate our economy by causing shortages, spiking prices and halting factory production. Matthew Weaver, an organizer and Ohio's legislative director for the third largest rail union in the US, joins CNN This Morning to discuss.
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump Schmooze With Qatari Royalty at World Cup
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner spent Thursday with Qatari Prime Minister Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani in a private box at the World Cup match between Brazil and Serbia in Qatar. Along with their three children, the couple were spied spending time with various politicians and Middle Eastern businessmen during the course of the contest, including Nasser Al-Khelaifi, a Qatari billionaire businessman and president of France’s soccer club, Paris Saint-Germain. The duo’s latest dalliance with the region’s wealthy and powerful comes on the heels of Senate finance committee chairman Ron Wyden (D-Oregon) raising questions about whether Qatar was secretly involved in a $1.2bn (£1bn) bailout—while Kushner served in Donald Trump’s White House—of a Fifth Avenue property owned by the Kushner family. Despite these geopolitically charged interactions, Ivanka says she won’t be a part of her father’s upcoming 2024 presidential campaign.
Iran vs. USA: Big plays, top moments and reaction
It's simple for the USMNT and Iran: Win and advance to the knockout round. Lose and go home. The United States came out on top, defeating Iran, 1-0. Check out the top moments and biggest plays from the Tuesday action.
The search for a missing mother surfaces claims of her lover's 'life of deceit'
Marion Barter won plaudits for her warmth as an elementary school teacher, but in 1997 the 51-year-old mother-of-two became restless, quit her job, sold her house, and flew from Australia's beach-lined Gold Coast to start a new life in Europe.
Ali Karimi: Iranian soccer great alleges death threats made against him by the Iran government after supporting protesters
Iranian soccer great Ali Karimi has alleged that death threats have been made against him, while his family and close friends have been intimidated and harassed by the Iranian government following his support of ongoing protests in the country.
Former Pence aide: Trump has 'descended deeper into the heart of darkness'
On CNN's State of the Union, Dana Bash speaks with Mike Pence's former Chief of Staff Marc Short, Democratic strategist Hilary Rosen, Republican pollster Kristen Soltis Anderson and CNN Political Commentator Ashley Allison about their predictions for the Georgia Senate runoff race, as well as former President Trump's dinner with White nationalist Nick Fuentes and rapper Kanye West.
Rail unions decry Biden's call for Congress to block strike. Businesses praise the plan
President Joe Biden was in the unusual position Tuesday of being praised by business interests and attacked by his normal allies in the labor movement after calling for Congress to move immediately to block a strike by more than 100,000 union members at the nation's freight railroads set for the end of next week.
Wells are running dry in drought-weary Southwest as foreign-owned farms guzzle water to feed cattle overseas
Around 80% of Arizona has no laws overseeing how much groundwater corporate megafarms are using, nor is there any way to track it.
What protests in China may mean for the economy
Protests against China's prolonged and restrictive Covid regulations spread across the country over the weekend. The demonstrations against Chinese President Xi Jinping and his costly zero-Covid policy are an exceedingly rare case of widespread civil disobedience.
West prepares winter aid for Ukraine as war takes a new turn
The allies want to make sure Ukraine's 43 million people can maintain their resolve in the 10th month of fighting. Targeted Russian strikes since Oct. 10 have battered Ukraine's power grid.
Congress prepares to act after Biden calls on Capitol Hill to 'immediately' pass legislation to avert rail shutdown
Democratic leaders say they could act as soon as this week after President Joe Biden on Monday called on Congress to pass legislation "immediately" to avert a rail shutdown by officially adopting a September tentative agreement approved by labor and management leaders.
China's security apparatus swings into action to smother Covid protests
China's vast security apparatus has moved swiftly to smother mass protests that swept the country, with police patrolling streets, checking cell phones and even calling some demonstrators to warn them against a repeat.
America's gun epidemic is deadlier than ever, and there are vast disparities in who's dying
Firearm deaths surged in the US during the Covid-19 pandemic, killing a record number of people in 2021. But as America's gun epidemic gets worse, its burden is not equal.
What Mike Pence gets so wrong about Donald Trump
Mike Pence on Monday condemned Donald Trump for having dinner with White nationalist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes and rapper Kanye West, who has voiced a number of antisemitic views of late.
