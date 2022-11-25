Read full article on original website
The true story behind the execution of the Romanov family shown in 'The Crown,' including what the show left out
Episode six of the new season of the Netflix drama, titled "Ipatiev House," depicts in horrifying detail the deaths of the Russian royal family.
Duchess of Gloucester looks regal in a silver cape and Queen Mary's honeysuckle tiara as she joins South African president Cyril Ramaphosa at a Guildhall banquet
The Duchess of Gloucester looked incredibly regal when joining South African president Cyril Ramaphosa at a banquet at the Guildhall in London this evening. Birgitte van Deurs, 76, who is married to the late Queen's cousin Prince Richard of Gloucester, donned a silver cape as she joined the visiting President Cyril for the lavish event.
Christmas at the Castle! See Windsor Castle's Décor for First Holiday Season of King Charles' Reign
Carolers will even perform by the Christmas tree on a few select dates in December Deck the halls — Windsor Castle is ready for Christmas! On Thursday, one month to the day before Christmas Eve, the Royal Collection Trust unveiled the gorgeous Christmas décor in the state apartments of Windsor Castle. Visitors can tour the ornate displays throughout the British royal family's ancestral home, which has been bedecked for the first holiday season of King Charles III's reign. Guests will feel the spirit upon arrival, with foliage and wreaths...
Kate Middleton Is a Vision in Royal Purple Ahead of Glamorous Banquet
Watch: See Kate Middleton in a Tiara at Her First Banquet as Princess. Kate Middleton is settling into her new role as the Princess of Wales with a seriously chic style. Marking King Charles III's first State Visit as the monarch, the 40-year-old joined her husband Prince William in welcoming the president of South Africa at London's Horse Guards Parade.
Kate Middleton and Prince William Ride in London Carriage Procession with King Charles and Queen Camilla
The Prince and Princess of Wales are helping to host the president of South Africa for the first state visit of the new reign Kate Middleton and Prince William are back in a royal carriage! The Prince and Princess of Wales joined King Charles III and Queen Camilla in a dazzling horse-drawn carriage procession through London to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday as part of the first state visit of the new monarch's reign. The royal pageantry carried the visiting South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to the palace, as the British royal family carried out...
Harper's Bazaar
Queen Camilla Wore Queen Elizabeth's Treasured Sapphires to Her First State Banquet
This week, King Charles III and his wife, queen consort Camilla, are hosting their first state visit—for President Cyril Ramaphosa of the Republic of South Africa—since stepping into their new roles as reigning monarchs following the death of Queen Elizabeth in September. After the customary ceremonial welcome on Horseguards Parade and carriage procession to Buckingham Palace that took place earlier today, the king and queen—along with senior members of the royal family—are now welcoming their guest back to the palace for a lavish state banquet in the ballroom.
Queen Victoria's 9 Children: Everything to Know
She's known as the teen queen of Britain, but Queen Victoria was also a mom. Queen Victoria acceded to the throne in 1837 when she was 18 years old. As historian Daisy Goodwin told PEOPLE, this was a revelatory moment for the United Kingdom. Goodwin explained, "That is a huge deal. After a succession of old men, they had a teenage woman running the country." She and her husband, Prince Albert, had a true love match when they married in 1840, and the pair had nine children together.
Kate Middleton Wore the Princess of Wales Feather Brooch for the First Time Since Receiving the Title
Kate Middleton wore the Princess of Wales Feather Brooch for the first time since receiving her new royal title.
Queen Mary and King Edward VIII — Inside the Broken Relationship That Could Not Be Fixed
The dynamics of Queen Mary and King Edward VIII’s relationship would change the royal line of succession.
Kate Middleton's Dazzling State Banquet Regalia Explained
Newsweek breaks down the glittering ceremonial elements of the Princess of Wales' state banquet outfit.
Princess Anne’s hilarious elevator anecdote proves things don’t always go ‘quite according to plan’ for Royal Family
Princess Anne’s hilarious elevator anecdote proved things don’t always go ‘quite according to plan’ for the Royal Family. The Princess Royal got candid about how she learnt by experience during an interview in a documentary to mark her 70th birthday in 2020. Princess Anne shared a...
Sophie Wessex perfects fall glamour in emerald wide-leg pants as she feeds furry friends at London Zoo
Sophie Wessex's emerald wide-leg pants stunned as the Countess attended a heart-warming engagement in London on Thursday
What travel warnings do other nations give their citizens about US violence?
From Australia to the United Kingdom, CNN Travel looks at what other governments tell their citizens about staying safe in a United States where mass shootings and gun violence have become commonplace.
King to use same famous red box as his mother and grandfather
The King is to use the same famous red box as his mother and grandfather after it was carefully restored using techniques handed down through the generations.It is understood that Charles wanted to repurpose the despatch box owned by his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, which itself was first used by her grandfather, King George V, and then her father, King George VI.The box, which is the first in a series of boxes that will be sent to Charles, has been restored by luxury British leather goods company Barrow Hepburn & Gale.The famous red boxes made by the firm are used...
purewow.com
King Charles’s Uncle Had a Wardrobe Mishap—And We Nearly Missed It
All eyes were on the British royals earlier this month when they attended the National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph. But there’s one family member who received the wrong kind of attention. King Charles’s uncle, Prince Edward, suffered a minor wardrobe malfunction at the highly publicized event. At...
ELLE DECOR
Inside ‘Britannia,’ Queen Elizabeth II’s Floating Palace
The late Queen Elizabeth II had many royal residences, but it was the Royal Yacht Britannia, a 400-foot-long floating palace, that was closest to her heart. It was there, amid her family and the salty ocean air, that she could find quiet between royal engagements (staff wore rubber shoes and shouting was prohibited to keep noise at a minimum) and enjoy the sun on her private deck. “Britannia is the one place where I can truly relax,” she once said.
The search for a missing mother surfaces claims of her lover's 'life of deceit'
Marion Barter won plaudits for her warmth as an elementary school teacher, but in 1997 the 51-year-old mother-of-two became restless, quit her job, sold her house, and flew from Australia's beach-lined Gold Coast to start a new life in Europe.
tatler.com
A Trumptastic mansion to make Louis XVI proud: the Euro-riche status symbols inside Ivana’s New York townhouse, on the market for $26 million
The real love of the late Ivana Trump’s life was the East 64th Street mansion she purchased for $2.5m in 1992, as she finalised her divorce from the man she coined The Donald. In her 72 years, the yet-to-be president came and went, and so did a litany of lithe Italian husbands, lovers and companions. Men? Replaceable, clearly. But she would not, until the day she died, let go of that property, with its murals and chandeliers and marble. Some even say it killed her: she was found unresponsive lying at the foot of its staircase this July, one last cup of coffee spilled by her side. Friends had begged her to move, citing the ‘treacherous’ flights as a danger to her life - but for Ivana it was always East 64th Street or bust.
I’m a Celeb: Mike Tindall reveals what it’s like to stay at Buckingham Palace
Mike Tindall dished to Owen Warner what spending a night at Buckingham Palace is like during a chat in the I’m a Celeb camp.When asked if he’d been to the monarch’s London residence, he casually replied: “more than most.”He shared that there’s no need to be “suited and booted” at the palace, and you can stroll around in “jeans and a T.”The former England rugby player married Zara Phillips, Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter, in 2011.He also answered the curious Hollyoaks star’s questions about what dating a royal was like.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More I’m a Celeb first look: Owen Warner gets showered with bugs in next jungle challengeBoy George reveals who he’d like to see crowned as winner of I’m a CelebI’m a Celeb first look: Trio covered in sludge during ‘Grot Yoga’ trial
BBC
1922: The lasting legacy of Irish Civil War executions
In October 1921 a young Irish independence leader posed for photos on his wedding day with his bride and his best man. Just over a year later, in December 1922, Kevin O'Higgins signed the execution order that condemned his best man to death. Rory O'Connor was executed by firing squad.
