Read full article on original website
Christina and Philip
3d ago
maybe that's ur average, I don't think that's the average for everyone, bc most ppl I Kno has been married alot longer than 14 months ...
Reply(1)
2
DeathValley
2d ago
Break up with her before Christmas so you don't have to buy her or her brats presents.. Then take her back for New Year's.. 😉😎
Reply(1)
2
Related
5 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of five amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely drop by and taste their food, next time you are in the area.
The Strange Case of the Blue People of Appalachia, Kentucky
Reports say, the mountains of Appalachia have produced more than its share of local celebrities. One such story is the mystery of the blue people that once resided there. Also known as the Blue Fugates, they were a family who once lived in the mountains of Kentucky and were well known for their blue-toned skin.
Kentucky witness says entire roadway lit up
A Kentucky witness at Glasgow reported watching a bright, strobing light that lit up the entire roadway for 10 to 20 seconds at about 9:23 p.m. on February 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
19 puppies found dumped in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association says they will need A LOT of puppy chow after taking in 19 puppies. The shelter said that the puppies were found dumped in the area, and a good samaritan rounded them up and dropped them off. They say their intake team is working on getting exams, vaccinations, microchips, […]
This City in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Tennessee was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Kentucky, you should add the following town to your list.
6 of the weirdest animals in West Virginia
While West Virginia may be better known for its peculiar cryptids, it's home to some peculiar real animals as well.
The Daily South
A Drive-In Movie Theater In Kentucky Is Showing “Elf” For Free
If your Christmas calendar is getting full with making gingerbread houses, eating cookie dough, going ice skating, and maybe even holding hands—and know what that quote is from—you’ll want to make room for one more thing. That’s because a drive-in movie theater in Kentucky is showing Elf for free to help celebrate the season.
3 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Almost a Third of Americans Have Made Excuse to Avoid Family Thanksgiving
More than a third of Americans also said they preferred Christmas to Thanksgiving, in a survey of 1,500 adults organized by Newsweek.
COVID-19 is rising again as we enter the Thanksgiving weekend
As we enter the Thanksgiving weekend, conditions seem fairly stable. There has been an increase in cases in the past two weeks, to around 42,000 cases per day in the entire country, while hospitalizations and deaths have remained relatively constant.
Kentucky Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a Black Star (REAL ID) on the License - In Order to Board Planes Then
Kentucky says that drivers have until May 3, 2023, to get a REAL ID driver's license - with a black star in the upper right-hand corner - in order to board commercial planes starting then.
It May Be A Covid Christmas Again This Year
It’s estimated that 55 million Americans will travel over the Thanksgiving holiday. That’s the highest level since the pandemic began and the third-highest since AAA began tracking the holiday in 2000. At the same time, Covid cases have been steadily rising nationally, with the most recent 24-hour total being 111,386, according to Johns Hopkins. That’s the highest number of new infections in a day since August 12. Given the proliferation of at-home tests, the real number is likely much higher, say experts. The numbers are also much higher in certain regions of the country. Overall, the 7-day average number of new cases...
6 Holiday Purchases People Almost Never Regret
Studies show that over half of people regret at least one holiday purchase. According to Finder's Black Friday Shopping Report, 60% of individuals surveyed said they later regretted a sale item they...
25 Family Christmas Vacations and Getaways for an Unforgettable Holiday Season
Traveling during the holidays is an exciting, sometimes daunting event. Packing up the kids' suitcases, playing Tetris to get everything to fit in the car—oh, and don't forget about that oil change. You've probably gotten used to the journey to a family member's home every holiday season, but what's stopping you from planning that ultimate Christmas getaway you've been dreaming of?
When should you put up Christmas lights? A new survey illuminates an evergreen debate
The age-old debate is back: When is the acceptable time to put up Christmas lights? A survey says Dec. 1 is a popular date, but some people — especially in Georgia — like to start sooner.
Want your Christmas gifts to arrive on time? Here are the shipping deadlines
The United States Postal Service, UPS and FedEx — the three largest carriers in the country — recently published their deadlines for holiday shipping this year.
Let's all go...down to Dumas Walker's in Greensburg, Kentucky
Greensburg, Kentucky is tiny - but what a vibe! It has inspired music that has transcended almost all genres - created one of Kentucky's favorite drinks - and believe it or not, is home to Julia, the sweetest personal shopper you'd ever hope for at Mitchell and Edwards.
One of the Oldest Graves In Oklahoma Belongs to a Witch’s Resurrected Lover
She tried to bring him back and it went horribly wrong.
Incredibly Cute Dog Invasion Coming to Owensboro, Kentucky
The cutest and most talented puppies are coming to town. Wesley Williams and his adorable pups performed their popular act seen on Season 15 of America's Got Talent. Puppy Pals Live! is bringing its action-packed show to town. A pawsitively great time is planned for young and old alike. Some...
My 1053 WJLT
Evansville IN
25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
My 105.3 WJLT plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 5