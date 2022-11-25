ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian condemns Balenciaga in child ad controversy

Kim Kardashian says she is "re-evaluating" her working relationship with Balenciaga after the luxury fashion house appeared to feature children cuddling teddy bears dressed in bondage gear in its latest advertising campaign. CNN's Erica Hill reports.
CNN anchors try to recreate iconic 'Dirty Dancing' move

"Dirty Dancing" star Jennifer Grey talked to "Extra" about her character returning for the film's sequel, and teased what audiences can expect in the reprisal. CNN anchors Poppy Harlow and Don Lemon attempt one of the iconic moves from the film.
