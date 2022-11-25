Read full article on original website
Related
Everything to Know About Margot Robbie’s Live-Action ‘Barbie’ Movie
Come on, Barbie, let's go party! The live-action approach to the story of iconic doll line has been a long time in the making. The Barbie movie was originally set to be rewritten by Diablo Cody with Amy Schumer in the lead role. After the writer departed from the project, Cody opened up about the […]
Will Smith, opening up about Oscars slap, tells Trevor Noah 'hurt people hurt people'
Will Smith opened up to Trevor Noah about the now-famous slap at the Oscars in March during an appearance that aired Monday night on "The Daily Show."
Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford star in explosive trailer for 'Yellowstone' prequel '1923'
Fans of the TV blockbuster "Yellowstone" are in for a treat after Paramount + released a preview of the upcoming prequel "1923" -- starring Harrison Ford and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren.
Kim Kardashian condemns Balenciaga in child ad controversy
Kim Kardashian says she is "re-evaluating" her working relationship with Balenciaga after the luxury fashion house appeared to feature children cuddling teddy bears dressed in bondage gear in its latest advertising campaign. CNN's Erica Hill reports.
CNN anchors try to recreate iconic 'Dirty Dancing' move
"Dirty Dancing" star Jennifer Grey talked to "Extra" about her character returning for the film's sequel, and teased what audiences can expect in the reprisal. CNN anchors Poppy Harlow and Don Lemon attempt one of the iconic moves from the film.
People Are Sharing Their Weird Bedside Tables After Elon Musk Shared A Bizarre Picture Of His Own
It's the caffeine-free Diet Coke for me.
Here's How Jenna Ortega And The "Wednesday" Team Pulled Off That Iconic Dance Scene
Wednesday's dance in Wednesday has already sparked so many fan reactions, and it's a moment Jenna Ortega created herself.
Billie Eilish 'really happy' about relationship with Jesse Rutherford
Billie Eilish is happy with her boyfriend Jesse Rutherford.
It Pains Me To Even Say This, But Yes People, Christina Ricci Played Wednesday Addams Back In The Day
A lesson in Pop Culture History 101.
17 Actors Whose Performances Completely Saved What Otherwise Would've Been "Meh" Movies
"It's ridiculous and pretty dumb when you think about it, but the cast makes it so much fun you don’t care."
'I was going through something,' Will Smith says about Oscars slap incident
The actor has spoken out about the Oscars incident, in his first major interview since slapping Chris Rock in March 2022.
Hollywood Minute: 'Strange World' could lose $100 million
Disney's new animated adventure struggles in its debut, plus a new look at 'Babylon' and a series for Scarlett Johansson. David Daniel reports.
"It Was Chaos": 20 Erratic And Unpredictable Bosses Who Apparently Went To The Elon Musk School Of Management
"He was notorious for requesting a meeting saying it was urgent and then canceling and asking, 'Why are we even having this meeting?' This happened at least once a week, and sometimes twice a day."
30 Behind-The-Scenes Pics Of The Cast Of "Wednesday" That Prove They're More Wholesome Than Spooky
I will defend this cast with my life.
My Dumb Little Brain Is Completely Blown After Seeing These 21 Absolutely Incredible Pictures For The Very First Time Last Week
Okay, all of these are absolutely throwing my mind for a loop.
CNN
1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0