McConnell says there’s ‘widespread agreement’ among leaders on need for omnibus
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) announced Tuesday that there is “widespread agreement” among leaders in Washington about the need to pass an omnibus spending package next month, despite calls from conservatives to punt such decisions into next year. But the GOP leader cautioned there are “significant hurdles” to reaching a deal, […]
Republicans to conduct review after disappointing midterms
NEW YORK — (AP) — A decade after its last election autopsy, the Republican National Committee is moving forward with a new post-election audit designed to examine the GOP's underwhelming performance in the recent midterms and the party's broader struggles in the years since former President Donald Trump took power.
Fertilizer, chemicals to stop moving Dec. 4 ahead of rail strike deadline
Fertilizer producers warned that products would stop shipping on rail lines by Dec. 4 if a deal is not reached to avert a rail worker strike. The wider deadline is Dec. 9.
Wichita ranked 7th worst Large College City in America
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new report from the website WalletHub ranks Wichita as the 7th worst Large College City in America. The report looked at several factors when ranking college cities across the U.S., including wallet friendliness, the social environment of the city, and academic and economic opportunities. Each of those categories is broken […]
