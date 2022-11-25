ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Work of pioneering Arctic explorer from Minnesota gains new relevance in tracking effects of climate change

Photo: Minnesotan Margaret Oldenburg (left) spent more than a decade tramping through the Canadian Arctic, collecting samples for the University of Minnesota's botany department. Her contributions are still held by the Bell Museum, and are getting new attention from natural historians. She is shown in this undated photo at a stop on her travels, apparently at a native village, possibly accompanied by a bush pilot that she traveled with often. Courtesy of Margaret Oldenburg papers.
Snowy system trending east

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • November 27, 2022. The snowy system expected for Tuesday into Wednesday has trended towards the east decreasing the snowfall threat in Minnesota, but northwest Wisconsin will likely still see an impactful storm.
Public Facilities Authority Awards Nearly $191 million in 2022 to Clean up Northern Minnesota, statewide, Waterways

From the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development - November 22, 2022. The Minnesota Public Facilities Authority (PFA) today announced $191 million in grants and loans for water and infrastructure projects in 29 Minnesota communities. "PFA grants are an important tool that help maintain and build our waterways for...
Snow forecast today

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • November 29, 2022. The heaviest snow remains expected in NW WI, but moderate snow is now expected in the MN Arrowhead and east-central MN if you have to travel. Slow down on area roadways today and expect potentially rapid reductions in visibility from heavy snow.
Unemployment benefits running out for Northshore Mining employees

WDIO News Staff - WDIO News - November 28, 2022. Now that they’ve been laid off for six months, Northshore Mining employees are seeing an end to their unemployment benefits. And it’s coming right during the holidays. State Senator-elect Grant Hauschild said that he will press to extend...
Iron Range man sentenced to 48 years for ex-girlfriend’s death

Briggs LeSavage - Northern News Now - November 28, 2022. An Iron Range man was sentenced to 48 years in prison for the murder of his ex-girlfriend. Derek Malevich, 42, was sentenced in St. Louis County Court Monday. In October, he pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing Kristen Bicking, 32, at...
