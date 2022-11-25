Read full article on original website
Related
Fairfield Sun Times
Missoula City Council approves interim zoning changes, streamlining projects
MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula City Council approved a proposal on Monday night to streamline development reviews, helping get projects started sooner. The council voted on an interim ordinance shifting a number of the conditional uses, like animal veterinarian services, preschools, offices and microbreweries, to permitted by right. According to Land...
Comments / 0