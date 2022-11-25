ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

FOX 21 Online

Updates On The Twin Ports Interchange Reconstruction Project

DULUTH, Minn. — A monthly public meeting for the Twin Ports Interchange Reconstruction Project took place online earlier Monday. The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced some big updates that are occurring, starting with the Garfield Interchange. Demolition will continue and once new substructures are poured, a south bound traffic...
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Two teenagers die in Carlton County car crash

HOLYOKE, MN. (Northern News Now) -- The Minnesota State Patrol said a fatal car crash happened early Saturday morning. It happened just after 1 a.m. near Holyoke, in Carlton County. Minnesota State Patrol said a 19-year-old man was driving the car, with a 14-year-old girl as a passenger. Officials said...
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
WDIO-TV

Fatal Crash on Highway 23 Carlton County

On 4860 Highway 23, CLEAR CREEK UNORG, Carlton County at 11/26/2022 01:13AM a Volvo station wagon was Southbound on highway 23. The vehicle took a curve with poor road conditions. It then hit ice and lost control , the vehicle came to rest off the roadway in the east ditch.
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
boreal.org

Downtown Duluth Offers Free Shuttle Service to Bentleyville

If you’re looking for a ride to Bentleyville “Tour of Lights,” Downtown Duluth is once again offering a free shuttle service. The Jingle Bus is back on the weekends giving free trips to Bentleyville from downtown and Canal Park. The Canal Park bus stop is at Buchanan...
DULUTH, MN
kfgo.com

2 teens die in crash southwest of Duluth

CARLTON COUNTY, Minn. (KFGO) – Two teenagers died in a single-vehicle crash in northeastern Minnesota early Saturday morning. According to the Minnesota Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Kaden Tuura and his passenger, 14-year-old Aubrey Tuura from Holyoke, Minnesota were traveling on Highway 23 about 35 miles southwest of Duluth when they hit a patch of ice on a curve in the road, lost control of the car, and crashed into the ditch.
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Shedding pounds of plastic: A Duluth team’s recycling mission to reduce medical waste

What would you do with 1,500 pounds of plastic? Jessica Shade, a registered nurse at Essentia Health's Cancer Center in Duluth, saw an opportunity. Jessica has always been a steward of the environment and has a passion for reducing medical waste. In March, she introduced the entire Cancer Center to a sustainability program, called NexTrex, which turns plastic film waste into outdoor furniture.
DULUTH, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

“Ask a Trooper” with Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol

(Detroit Lakes, MN)--Trooper Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol has the latest "Ask a Trooper" question for you. Question: In Kansas we can dial *47 to connect to the Kansas Highway Patrol to report non-emergency issues. Things like road hazards, erratic drivers, motorists on the side of the road, etc. This number is *55 in Missouri and *211 in Iowa. Is there a similar number in Minnesota?
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

LIght snow today, mainly north

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • November 28, 2022. Light snow will develop today and end tonight, mainly over northern areas. A light wintry mix will also be possible in the Arrowhead. Snowfall amounts will range from a dusting 2 inches with the higher amounts along the International Border.
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Snowy system trending east

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • November 27, 2022. The snowy system expected for Tuesday into Wednesday has trended towards the east decreasing the snowfall threat in Minnesota, but northwest Wisconsin will likely still see an impactful storm.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Ope! Minnesota Man Tries To Drive His Boat Through The Ice [VIDEO]

When you are an adult and have grown-up "toys" they can require some maintenance and TLC to perform at their peak like a boat. They can be costly to buy and maintain depending on how old it is and what kind of conditions you put it under. Well, one gentleman from the Twin Cities area given what lake he was on, might want to rethink his plans with his boat for next year.
MINNESOTA STATE
northernnewsnow.com

Couple gets engaged while on breakaway ice

UPPER RED LAKE, MN. (Northern News Now) --More than 100 anglers were stranded for several hours Monday on Upper Red Lake after the ice broke away. But during all that chaos, there was excitement of a different kind for one couple. Amidst the breakaway, Hibbing couple Lydia Thole and Andy...
HIBBING, MN
boreal.org

Snow forecast today

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • November 29, 2022. The heaviest snow remains expected in NW WI, but moderate snow is now expected in the MN Arrowhead and east-central MN if you have to travel. Slow down on area roadways today and expect potentially rapid reductions in visibility from heavy snow.
DULUTH, MN

