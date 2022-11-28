ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The best immersion blenders in 2022, tested by editors

We tested seven leading models to find the best immersion blenders that can do the work of a traditional countertop blender, personal blender, or food processor, while saving counter space and making cleanup a lot simpler.
The best indoor home security cameras in 2022

The best Indoor security cameras can add an extra layer of peace of mind to your home, and the latest models keep a better eye on your surrounds than ever and integrate more smoothly with your smart home gear, plus they have features to protect your privacy.
35 Secret Santa Gifts Under $20 That They'll Actually Like

Secret Santa is a beautiful Christmas tradition that has at heart the premise of random acts of kindness. Only if most of the presents weren't in a junk drawer, waiting to be recycled next year. If you care to make your coworkers smile or show them that you care, here's a list of gifts that will escape the destiny of the forsaken present.
Kanye West is no longer acquiring Parler, company says

The rapper formerly known as Kanye West will no longer be acquiring Parler, the alternative social media platform favored by conservatives including some far-right extremists, the company announced on Thursday. West has legally changed his name to Ye.
