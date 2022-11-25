Read full article on original website
Anthony Bowens Opens Up On The State Of The AEW Locker Room
AEW Tag Team Champion Anthony Bowens appeared on Good Karma Wrestling with ESPN Chicago’s Jonathan Hood, ESPN Milwaukee’s Gabe Neitzel, and ESPN West Palm’s Brian Rowitz. Here are the highlights:. The first openly gay AEW champion:. “It means a lot and its an honor. Because sitting in...
Anthony Bowens Still Hoping For A Rematch With The Young Bucks, Says FTR Will Be Future Title Challengers
AEW star Anthony Bowens from The Acclaimed recently appeared on Good Karma Wrestling for a conversation about all things pro-wresting, which included Bowens discussing who will be the next challengers for the AEW tag team championship, and how he and Max Caster are eyeing a rematch with the Young Bucks. Check out highlights from the interview below.
Raquel Rodriguez Injury Update from WWE
Raquel Rodriguez will be out of action for 4-6 weeks, according to WWE. Friday’s Survivor Series go-home edition of SmackDown saw SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler attack Rodriguez backstage, right before she was to team with Shotzi against her attackers. Shotzi later noted in a backstage interview that Rodriguez suffered a broken arm and a dislocated elbow, and aggravated the injury during the tag match.
Madusa Criticizes Ronda Rousey For Wanting WWE To Remove “Women’s” Term From Titles
WWE Hall Of Famer Madusa was recently interviewed on TheA2theK Wrestling Show to promote her new book, “The Woman Who Would Be King.”. During it, the former WWE Women’s Champion talked about Rousey expressing her take that WWE should remove the term ‘women’s’ from the respective championships.
Colt Cabana Talks His Podcast Taking A Hiatus, Says It Had Nothing To Do With ALL OUT Media Scrum Incident
On the latest edition of The Art of Wrestling podcast show host Colt Cabana spoke about his decision to take a temporary hiatus away from his podcast, a decision he claims had nothing to do with the ALL OUT media scrum incident between his former friend CM Punk, the Young Bucks, Ace Steel, and Kenny Omega. Cabana also shares some insight as to why he launched the podcast many years ago. Highlights are below.
Mick Foley Says Everyone in WWE Was Wrong About What They Initially Thought Steve Austin Could Become
Mick Foley recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Foley is Pod, available via AdFreeShows. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about Steve Austin’s move to WWE from WCW in 1995 and how no one expected him to be the big star that he would become, including WWE’s merchandise department.
How Much Longer Does William Regal Have On His AEW Contract?
William Regal is not leaving AEW anytime soon. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Regal still has several months left on his contract after arriving at the promotion at this year’s Revolution pay-per-view, a massive signing that led to the formation of the Blackpool Combat Club. There was...
NWA Announces Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of Power
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series. NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches:
Colt Cabana Doesn’t Plan On Addressing CM Punk Controversy Anytime Soon, Talks His Mental Health
On the latest edition of the Art of Wrestling podcast AEW star Colt Cabana spoke about why he won’t be addressing any of the controversy that has been ongoing over the last two months following the events of ALL OUT, stating that his mental health and own well being are more important than giving his side of the story. That and more can be found in the highlights below.
Andrade El Idolo Reveals He Tore His Pectoral and Recently Had Surgery
AEW superstar Andrade El Idolo took to Twitter earlier today and revealed that he tore his pectoral muscle and recently had surgery to repair the damage. The former NXT world champion has been out of action for the last month and a half following his backstage confrontation with Sammy Guevara, an incident that was widely covered by the pro-wrestling media.
Jim Ross Recalls The Rock Slamming British Bulldog Into Dog Poop
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, Ross looked back on a memorable Rock Bottom that The Rock did on The British Bulldog, who ended up getting slammed into some dog poop. It happened on the October 11, 1999, edition of Monday Night Raw.
List Of Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE Raw – MVP Arena in Albany, NY – 5,721 sold. AEW Dynamite – Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL – 6,060 sold. WWE SmackDown – Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, RI – 5,315 sold.
Ken Shamrock Reveals He Ate Real Dog Food For An Angle
In the second half of 1997, Ken Shamrock was a member of The Hart Foundation in WWE. At SummerSlam 1997, Shamrock and The British Bulldog squared off with Bulldog’s European Championship on the line. The Bulldog threatened to eat a can of dog food if he lost to Ken Shamrock at SummerSlam, igniting the two men’s enmity.
Shawn Spears Comments On Criticisms Of AEW’s Roster Being Too Big
Some fans have criticized the AEW roster’s growing size and questioned its necessity as AEW President Tony Khan regularly announces new signings. Shawn Spears believes that having so many wrestlers on the roster is a positive during a K&S WrestleFest event. “They might not be working as regularly, or...
Watch This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation
You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation below. As a reminder, here’s the card:. The Bunny vs. Black Onyx. Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir vs. Emi Sakura & Maki Itoh. Lee Johnson vs. Robert Anthony. Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh vs. Joe Alonzo &...
Cody Rhodes Pays Tribute To His Father After WWE Survivor Series
WWE Hall Of Famer Dusty Rhodes created the WarGames concept, a match type that would be brought to WCW, but the match had been on ice for years after WWE bought the rival promotion in 2001. WarGames would remain dormant in WWE until it was used as part of NXT...
Trey Miguel Talks Winning The X-Division Title For A Second Time: “It Was Like Seeing An Old Friend”
IMPACT star and current X-Division champion Trey Miguel spoke with Lucha Libre Online about a wide variety of pro-wrestling topics, including his thoughts on recapturing the X-Division title at the recent OverDrive event, where he equates the win to reuniting with an old friend. Highlights from Miguel’s interview can be found below.
WWE Hall Of Famer Alundra Blaze To Appear On Tuesday’s NXT To Help Choose Competitors For The Iron Survivor Challenge
The official Twitter account of NXT has announced that WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blaze will be appearing on this Tuesday’s episode of NXT on USA to assist Shawn Michaels in choosing competitors for the Iron Survivor Challenge. Below is the updated NXT line-up for next Tuesday:. * Roxanne...
Two Trios Matches and More Set for Tonight’s AEW “Dark: Elevation” Episode
Ten matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW “Dark: Elevation” episode. Tonight’s Elevation will feature trios matches with The Best Friends and Rocky Romero in action, plus Matt Hardy and Private Party in action. The women’s division will be represented by The Bunny, Athena, Marina Shafir, and more. Eddie Kingston and Ortiz will headline against The Factory’s Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto, along with Ari Daivari vs. Konosuke Takeshita.
Zelina Vega A Big Fan Of Ronda Rousey, Says Rousey Brings More Eyes To The WWE Product
WWE star and former Queen of the Ring Zelina Vega recently joined the That’s Dope podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, most notably her thoughts on the current reigning SmackDown women’s champion, Ronda Rousey. Vega acknowledges that Rousey has her fair share of critics, but praises the Baddest Woman On The Planet for being super nice and bringing additional eyes to the WWE product. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
