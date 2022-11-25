ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Ford recalls over 634K SUVs due to fuel leaks and fire risk

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kW1J0_0jNWAR2Y00

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Ford Motor Co. is recalling over 634,000 SUVs worldwide because a cracked fuel injector can spill fuel or leak vapors onto a hot engine and cause fires.

The recall covers Bronco Sport and Escape SUVs from the 2020 through 2023 model years. All have 1.5-liter, three-cylinder engines.

Disney-themed children’s clothing recalled over lead content

The Dearborn, Michigan, automaker said Thursday it’s not recommending that owners stop driving the vehicles or park them outdoors because fires are rare and generally don’t happen when the engines are off.

But Ford said it has received 20 reports of fires, including three that ignited nearby structures. The company also said it has four claims of fires that were noticed less than five minutes after the engines were turned off. Ford also has four injury claims not involving burns, and 43 legal claims attributed to the problem.

Repairs aren’t yet available, but once they are, owners should schedule service with a preferred dealer, Jim Azzouz, executive director of customer experience, said in a statement. Owners will be notified by letter starting Dec. 19.

Owners can take their SUVs to the dealer and get a free loaner, or they can get free pickup and delivery.

Dealers will inspect the injectors and replace them if necessary. Ford also says it’s extending warranties to cover cracked fuel injectors for up to 15 years.

IRS says your tax refund may be smaller this year

Dealers will update the vehicles’ engine-control software so it detects a cracked injector. Drivers will get a dashboard message to get service. Also, if there’s a pressure drop in the injectors, engine power will be cut to minimize risk and let drivers get to a safe location to stop and call for service, Ford said.

They’ll also install a tube to drain fuel from the cylinder head and away from hot surfaces.

Ford said it’s not replacing the injectors because the failure rate that causes leaks is low, an estimated 0.38% for 2020 models and 0.22% for 2021 to 2022 models. The rate is for 15 years or 150,000 miles (240,000 kilometers).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Football champions crowned on Saturday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 2022 New Mexico high school football season has come to a close as championships for classes 3A-6A were held on Saturday. Here is a breakdown of how things went down. The class 6A final was one for the record books, as a total of 136 points were scored. The game started […]
KRQE News 13

The airlines with the most delays

(STACKER) – When you’ve already waited in line to check your luggage, waited to get through TSA screening, and then waited some more for overpriced coffee or bottled water, the last thing you want to do is wait even more for your plane to board and take off. The sad truth, however, is that air […]
KRQE News 13

BCSO: Los Ranchos Judge killed in murder-suicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies are on scene of a homicide near the 800 block of Ranchitos Rd. according to a tweet from BCSO. Officials say two adults are confirmed dead. A Los Ranchos Municipal Judge was killed in what we have learned was a murder-suicide that occurred on Friday. According to a […]
LOS RANCHOS DE ALBUQUERQUE, NM
CNN

Ford recalls over half a million SUVs after 20 fires break out

Ford has announced another SUV recall, this time impacting about 520,000 Ford Escape and Bronco Sport compacts in the United States. Potential cracks in the vehicles' fuel line could cause fires to break out under the hood of some cars, according to Ford and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Benzinga

Ford Recalls 518,993 Vehicles In US Over Potential Cracked Fuel Injector

Ford Motor Company F has urged the owners of 2020-2023 MY Bronco Sport and Escapes with 3-cylinder, 1.5L engines to visit their dealership to inspect for a potential cracked fuel injector. This recall affects 518,993 vehicles in the U.S. Ford has not issued instructions to stop driving vehicles under this...
NASDAQ

Ford recalls nearly 519,000 U.S. vehicles over fire risks

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N is recalling nearly 519,000 sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in the United States over fire risks from possible cracked fuel injectors and will urge owners to have their cars inspected, it said on Thursday. America's No.2 automaker by sales said the recall covers...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Ram heavy-duty diesel pickups recalled for engine fire risk

Stellantis is recalling nearly 250,000 heavy duty diesel Ram pickup trucks in the US because transmission fluid can leak and cause engine fires.The recall covers certain 2020 to 2023 Ram 2500 and some 2020 through 2022 Ram 3500 trucks. All have 6.7-liter Cummins diesel engines and 68RFE transmissions.The company says heat and pressure can build up in the transmission, expelling fluid from the dipstick tube. If the fluid hits a hot engine part, that can touch of a fire.Stellantis, formerly FiatChrysler, is still developing a repair. In the meantime the company says owners can still drive the trucks but drivers...
NBC Los Angeles

Owners of Older Chrysler and Dodge Cars Warned Not to Drive Some Models Due to Exploding Takata Air Bags

Nearly 300,000 vehicle owners got a stark "Do Not Drive" warning Thursday after two more deaths were linked to exploding Takata air bags. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said its warning applies to 276,000 Dodge Magnums, Chargers and Challengers with model years between 2005 and 2010, along with MY Chrysler 300s from the same years. It comes after two people died in separate crashes involving 2010 Dodge Chargers. Takata driver's side airbags exploded in both cases.
fordauthority.com

Ford Bronco Sport Loses CR’s Recommendation Over Quality

Ford Motor Company can’t be too happy about how its vehicles fared in the 2022 automotive reliability survey conducted by Consumer Reports. As Ford Authority previously reported, Ford vehicles experienced more problems than last year, resulting in the brand dropping four spots when compared to 2021. That said, Lincoln rose 14 spots, all thanks to improved ratings for the Lincoln Corsair and Lincoln Nautilus. The same cannot be said for the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Ford Bronco Sport, as both vehicles are two of seven vehicles that the publication no longer recommends, based on problems its members are having with the duo.
fordauthority.com

2021-2023 Ford Bronco Sport Recalled Over Fuel Injector Issue

Ford Motor Company is recalling select 2021-2023 Ford Bronco Sport models over a fuel injector issue. The defect: in affected vehicles, a fuel injector may crack and leak fuel inside the engine compartment. The hazards: a fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source such as hot engine or...
NASDAQ

Ford (F) Recalls 634K+ SUVs Over Malfunctioning Fuel Injectors

Ford Motor F recently announced that it is recalling more than 634,000 SUVs worldwide on the grounds of a cracked fuel injector that can cause fuel spillage or vapor leakage onto a hot engine leading to fires. The recall covers Bronco Sport and Escape SUVs from the 2020 through 2023...
gmauthority.com

GM Confirms Two More High-Performance Corvette Variants

The C8 Corvette Stingray, C8 Corvette Z06, and upcoming C8 Corvette E-Ray are only the beginning when it comes to the eighth-gen Chevy Corvette C8, with The General currently developing several other Corvette variants, per previous GM Authority coverage. Now, GM President Mark Reuss has confirmed that the automaker is cooking up two new high-performance models, namely the C8 Corvette ZR1 and C8 Corvette Zora.
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

42K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy