Plans for all-inclusive playground gains support in Marble Falls

By Special To The Highlander
The Highlander
The Highlander
 3 days ago
Recent community kickoff event got the community excited for what is to come

Special To The Highlander Fri, 11/25/2022 - 04:07
  MFIPG's vision is to provide a playground that supports and creates a more inclusive community, designed and constructed for EVERY body. Contributed rendering
Body

A local group of volunteers gathered with members of the community recently to share the group’s plans of raising funds to construct a 1.4-million-dollar playground designed to accommodate families of all abilities in the area.

Marble Falls Inclusive Play Group (MFIPG)

presented official

renderings of the inclusive playground and shared ways the community can get involved.

“We will work together until our community has a place where ALL kids can play together,” says Board Member Beverly Dean.

“There is a need in our community, and we will continue to fundraise until we accomplish that goal.”

Over 200 community members gathered at Save The World Brewery in Marble Falls to support the vision and efforts of the MFIPG. The successful kickoff event raised over $24,000 and the group is encouraging everyone to join in a cause that impacts the community in its entirety.

The mission of the Marble Falls Inclusive Play Group is to raise an estimated $1,400,000 to design and build an inclusive playground in Marble Falls, Texas.

MFIPG’s vision is to provide a playground that supports and creates a more inclusive community, designed and constructed for EVERY body.

For more on how you can get involved or support the mission of the new playground, visit www.marblefalls inclusiveplayground.org

