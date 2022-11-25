Christmas Is For Kids sorts and packages toys at Marble Falls Middle School, pictured here in 2021. File photo

Christmas Is For Kids taking applications
Fri, 11/25/2022

Applications are available for the Highland Lakes Christmas Is For Kids at the Marble Falls Dept. of Human Services office at 1406 Resource Parkway 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday thru Friday; the Helping Center at 1016 Broadway 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday.

As a reminder we service the southern part of Burnet County outlined by the Marble Falls Independent School District boundaries.

If you live in the Granite Shoals area and your child would attend Highland Lakes Elementary you will need to fill out a form for the Granite Shoals Christmas Outreach Program.

Remember that on pick up day (December 17th) you will be required to bring:

•A birth certificate for each child over 6 months of age

•Most recent semesters report card for each child of school age (or be able to show it from the website)

• A driver’s license or Texas issued ID card for the parent of the child

• Rent or utility receipt showing the same address in our service area.

The addresses on all of these documents must match.

We are stewards of many generous local donations and we work to ensure the generosity is supporting those here in our local community.

Your form must use a physical address (no P.O. boxes) and have a good phone number in case we have questions on sizes or special requests. For questions you may call 830-693-4512.

If you would like to help financially you may mail a donation to: Highland Lakes Christmas Is For Kids, Box 1750, Marble Falls, TX. 78654.