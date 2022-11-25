Read full article on original website
Related
ladailypost.com
PAC 8 Community Media Center: Dec. 2-8, 2022
PAC 8 Community Media Center is available for recording events, transferring of old media, shooting and editing, live streaming and drone photography and videography. For information, email pac8@losalamos.com, call 505.662.7228 or visit pac8cmc.com. PAC 8 Television schedule for Dec. 2-8, 2022:. Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. 6 a.m. Democracy Now! –...
ladailypost.com
UNM-Los Alamos Is ‘Grateful For A Giving Community’
UNM-Los Alamos would like to express its gratitude to the many generous donors who have seen the great potential in local students and institution and have turned their support into action by donating. Thanks to bighearted people and their donations, UNM-LA has been able to open doors to promising futures...
ladailypost.com
Los Alamos Family Council: Did You Say Matching?!
Our 60th year of serving the Los Alamos community has been a busy one for sure. Here are some highlight numbers to show what we’ve been doing so far this year:. Nearly 6,000 appointments at the Counseling Center;. Nearly 10,000 visits at the Youth Activity Centers;. 453 clients at...
ladailypost.com
LACF: What Is Giving Tuesday Anyway?
Los Alamos Community Foundation (LACF) This Tuesday, Nov. 29, tens of millions of people will acknowledge and participate in Giving Tuesday. What is Giving Tuesday anyway, and what might you do about it?. Established in 2012 in New York, Giving Tuesday began as a reaction against the consumerism of Black...
ladailypost.com
LAMC Celebrates Newest Nuclear Medicine Machine
LAMC Director of Medical Imaging Susan Cazaux, left, and CEO Tracie Stratton cut the ribbon on the new Nuclear Medicine Machine Tuesday afternoon in the Radiology Department. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com. Celebrating LAMC’s new Nuclear Medicine Machine Tuesday in the Radiology Department, CFO Jim McGonnell, Director of Medical Imaging...
ladailypost.com
Rotary Interact: ‘Spread The Warmth’ Food/Clothing Drive
During this season of giving, the Los Alamos High School (LAHS) Rotary Interact Club, a student-led group dedicated to service, will be hosting a community-wide food and winter clothing donation drive. All food and clothing received will be distributed to various charities that aim to assist the homeless and refugee population in New Mexico.
ladailypost.com
Donate The Gift Of Life On Giving Tuesday!
ALBUQUERQUE — It’s the most meaningful gift you can give this holiday season, and it won’t cost you anything. This Giving Tuesday New Mexico Donor Services (NMDS) encourages everyone to give the ultimate gift – LIFE!. One organ donor can save up to eight lives and...
ladailypost.com
Letter To The Editor: Hoping County Council Will Adopt New Lighting Ordinance
Los Alamos County is at last on the threshold of adopting a new lighting ordinance, which should make it possible for our community to join our neighbor, the Valles Caldera National Preserve, as one of 200-plus internationally recognized Dark Sky Places (see the website of the International Dark-Sky Association — www.darksy.org).
Santa Fe Indian School hopes to bring new life to Paolo Soleri Amphitheater
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A uniquely designed amphitheater by Italian American architect Paolo Soleri sits decaying behind the Santa Fe Indian School’s sports stadium. Essentially unused for more than a decade now, the venue could see new life thanks to capital outlay funds from the state legislature. Crafted in the mid 1960s, the Paolo Soleri Amphitheater […]
ladailypost.com
School Board Accepting Applications For District 5 Vacancy
The Los Alamos School Board is in search of a person to fill the vacancy left on the board with the departure of member Erin Green who represents District 5. Green cited personal reasons for her resignation from the School Board, saying she is “deeply sad” to be leaving the School Board but that it is something she needs to do for herself and her family at this time.
ladailypost.com
Letter To The Editor: Moving On Post-Election – To Better County Governance
Signed, in their individual and private capacity, by the following:. James Wernicke, Bruce Warren, Carrie Walker, Erin Tatge, Richard Skolnik, Eduardo Santiago, David Rutherford, Barbara Royer, Reid Priedhorsky, Josh Muck, Heather Muck, Antonio Maggiore, Anna Llobet, Cynthia Little, Terry Jones, Will Hutchison, Charlene Hutchison, Kevin Holsapple, Galen Gisler, Brandi Engeman, Margie Bruell, Katie Bruell, Chris Bruell and Susan Barns.
ladailypost.com
Obituary: Kent Grimmett Budge March 31, 1962 – Nov. 10, 2022
KENT GRIMMETT BUDGE March 31, 1962 – Nov. 10, 2022. Kent Grimmett Budge passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 10, at the age of 60 due to complications from a car crash. Although he died far from his home in Los Alamos, New Mexico, he was fortunate to be surrounded by family when he passed. We appreciate the wonderful care that he received from the highly skilled doctors and nurses at the Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah.
ladailypost.com
HMS Implacable Will Collect Toys For Tots Donations At Holiday Lights Parade Saturday Night
HMS Implacable, the local chapter of the Royal Manticoran Navy, in support of the US Marine Corps Reserve “Toys for Tots” drive will have a float in this year’s Holiday Lights Parade at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Due to the shortage of toys, HMS Implacable must...
ladailypost.com
LANL Volunteers & Nonprofits Partner To Help Homeowner
LANL Community Partnerships Office in collaboration with nonprofits New Mexico Ramp Project and Mesa to Mesa organize volunteers to help build a ramp for a Northern New Mexican woman with mobility challenges. Courtesy/LANL. LANL volunteers build a ramp for a Northern New Mexican woman with mobility challenges. Courtesy/LANL. BY DAVID...
ladailypost.com
On The Job In Los Alamos: At Los Alamos County Ice Rink
On the job in Los Alamos is Los Alamos County Ice Rink employee Alex Tuning. The ice rink is open for business and Tuning is holding up skates available for rent. For a schedule, click here. Photo by Connor Hoch/ladailypost.com. Los Alamos County Ice Rink employees and skaters get ready...
ladailypost.com
His Eminence Archbishop DANIEL To Visit Los Alamos
Father Theophan, left, with His Eminence Archbishop DANIEL of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the United States of America during a previous visit to Los Alamos. Courtesy/Fr. Theophan. Saint Job of Pochaiv Orthodox Church. Los Alamos. Saturday, Dec. 3, His Eminence Archbishop DANIEL of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the...
Belen putting hold on new cannabis retail applications
BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – Belen is not accepting any new cannabis retail applications. The mayor is worried the number of stores could overwhelm the city of nearly 7,400 people. The resolution was approved three-to-one at the latest council meeting. Council members say the existing ordinance was passed as a living document to be reviewed and changed as […]
ladailypost.com
Santa Fe Community College Moves Fall 2022 Commencement Ceremony To Spring 2023
SANTA FE — To maximize engagement and keep the campus community as safe as possible during a particularly active cold, flu and COVID season, Santa Fe Community College (SFCC) will postpone its 2022 fall commencement ceremony – originally scheduled for Dec. 10, 2022. The ceremony will be combined...
ladailypost.com
2022 Turkey Trot/CROP Walk/Run Results Announced
Scene from the 2022 Turkey Trot/CROP Walk/Run, which began in the parking lot Sunday at Los Alamos Middle School on Hawks Drive. Photo by Joan Williams. Scene from the 2022 Turkey Trot/CROP Walk/Run, which began in the parking lot Sunday at Los Alamos Middle School on Hawks Drive. Photo by Joan Williams.
beckerspayer.com
UnitedHealthcare, New Mexico health system hit contract impasse
Contract negotiations have stalled between UnitedHealthcare and Albuquerque, N.M.-based Lovelace Health System, the Albuquerque Journal reported Nov. 26. Lovelace operates five hospitals and 51 clinics across New Mexico. According to a system spokesperson, a break between the two organizations could affect up to 13,400 UnitedHealthcare members, including 9,700 Medicare Advantage patients.
Comments / 0