Possible revitalization coming to Lycoming Mall
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — The Lycoming Mall near Williamsport may soon get a makeover thanks to an investment group from State College. Lycoming County officials tell Newswatch 16 that the group known as FAMVEST intends to acquire the mall for around $15 million. "The buyers are looking at closing...
Brewing company helps business after fire
SNYDER COUNTY, Pa. — A community in Union County is rallying behind a business devasted by a fire earlier this month. Rusty Rail Brewing Company in Mifflinburg hosted 'The Gilson Rally' Sunday afternoon to help the Gilson Snow Company near New Berlin recover after a fire. A portion of...
Pa. snowboard manufacturer plans for future after devastating fire
NEW BERLIN - A Snyder County-based global snowboard and ski manufacturer plans to rebuild after a devastating fire one week ago. Gilson Snow, the nation’s leading manufacturer of custom snowboards, will be back in business before the 2023 snow season, its CEO Nicholas Gilson said Friday. The Nov. 18...
State College
Canine Counselors: Special Dogs Lend a Comforting Paw
Everyone knows “dogs are man’s best friend,” but research in recent years has shown our furry friends are much more than cute companions. The Cleveland Clinic reported in 2020 on several studies showing that pets can reduce levels of depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder. Dogs specifically contribute additional health benefits when they motivate their owners to walk them, and outdoor exercise has been proven to boost brain health (along with many other health benefits). And just last month, the University of Pittsburgh published a study that found interacting with dogs stimulates cognitive and emotional brain activity.
Nurse launches clothing donation program for trauma patients at Mount Nittany Medical
“I want people to know there’s somebody out there that thinks that — no matter what happens, no matter what the situation is — you’re important.”
wkok.com
Snyder, Union’s CSR 911 Looking for More Employees, $16 Per Hour
SELINSGROVE – Central Susquehanna Regional 911 is looking for more telecommunicators. The Union and Snyder County 911 center merged in January 2018. CSR 911 Supervisor Kevin Hood:. CSR 911 Supervisor Kevin Hood, “The highest amount of full-timers we can have right now is 21. Right now, we are sitting...
Altoona precinct audit could result in recount
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona precinct could be getting a recount if the petition passes through Blair County Court. Altoona attorney Tom Forr represented precinct 2-1, near the Altoona Area Highschool and Junior Highschool, in court on Monday, Nov. 28 to request a recount by hand. He presented two main arguments, with the […]
State College
University Baptist and Brethren Church to Host 40th Annual Alternative Christmas Fair
A State College church will cross a major milestone this coming weekend when it hosts another rendition of its annual holiday festival. University Baptist and Brethren Church, 411 S. Burrowes St., will host its 40th annual Alternative Christmas Fair on Sunday, Dec. 4. From 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., the congregation will help raise funds for local charities and encourage guests to purchase donations in others’ names as holiday gifts.
Bystanders save numerous animals, but not all from Centre County shed fire
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A fire on Friday in Centre County killed some animals, but thanks to a group of bystanders, some were saved. Crews were called to the 900 block of Jacksonville Road in Bellefonte for a reported building fire. After arriving, crews saw a shed that was engulfed by flames. Bellefonte Fire Company […]
wkok.com
Here. For Good. Provides Relief for Single Mom of Three
MILTON – A single mom of three is navigating this holiday season a little easier, thanks to help from the Salvation Army’s Here. For Good. campaign. 26-year-old Hillary Whipple says of Milton this is her third time benefiting from the campaign and first found out about it on social media, “It just helps to know that your kids will have more than what you can give them by yourself. So when they wake up in the morning, they see more under the tree. It’s just nice.”
First Evangelical Hospital banquet celebrates local philanthropy
Mifflinburg, Pa. — For the first time, Evangelical Community Hospital hosted a National Philanthropy Day banquet in recognition of community impact. The banquet will now be held every year. Members of the community gathered at Rusty Rail Brewing Company on November 15 for the event. The banquet celebrated various pillars of the community: basic services and infrastructure; economic development; business and nonprofit organizations; leadership and elected officials; healthcare, wellness, and recreation; arts and culture; and education. ...
WJAC TV
Memory tree at local restaurant providing holiday help for those struggling with addiction
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — In Blair County, a local organization dedicated to ending the stigma around drug addiction is once again collecting donations to help continue to spread awareness for their cause. The organization Families United for Change set up a Christmas memory tree to honor those who...
PHOTOS: Several deer rescued from frozen lake in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — First responders successfully saved the lives of three deer that were trapped in the icy water of Duman Lake in Barr Township over the weekend. On Saturday, Nov. 26, three deer were spotted trapped in the water surrounded by ice at Duman Dam Park in Cambria County, according to the […]
Families can still sign up for local police department's Operation Christmas Program
Pine Creek Township, Pa. — There are two weeks remaining for families in need to sign up for Pine Creek Township's Operation Christmas Program. The Pine Creek Township Police Department will be accepting families for the program, a help fund designed to provide Christmas gifts to families in need in the Avis Borough, Dunnstable Township, Wayne Township, and Pine Creek Township areas. Application forms can be found on our page,...
Your Jewelry Box hosts Toys For Tots, other holiday festivities
Your Jewelry Box in Altoona hosted their annual Toys For Tots event and free holiday activities for families Sunday afternoon from 1 to 5p.m.
State College
Penn State Mobile Clinic Bringing Free Flu Shots, COVID-19 Boosters to State College
A new initiative from Penn State is aiming to help State College locals catch up on their seasonal vaccinations. Penn State’s LION Mobile Clinic will set up shop on Wednesday at Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, 125 S. Fraser St. in downtown State College. The health care initiative on wheels will provide flu shots and COVID-19 boosters to community members at no cost.
Person sought in hit and run at Centre County restaurant
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are looking for a person of interest in a hit-and-run crash at a restaurant in Boalsburg. The State College Police Department is investigating the hit-and-run that happened Nov. 8 at around 8:30 p.m. in the rear parking lot of Kelly’s Steak and Seafood in Boalsburg. The pictured hatchback reportedly […]
State College
School Districts Challenged by Staffing Shortages
Statewide, the number of new teachers has plummeted. “Ten years ago, 20,000 new teachers were entering the field each year. Last year, only 6,000 did so,” said acting secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Education Eric Hagarty on Sept. 30. Representatives for local schools told The Centre County Gazette...
Elk County man accused of illegally killing, harvesting bear
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Saint Marys man is accused of illegally killing a bear and then trying to claim that his kid was the one that harvested it, according to the charges filed. The time that Joseph Blessel, 46, bought a hunting license and indicated that the bear was harvested did not match up […]
abc27.com
Missing Elk County man found: Pennsylvania State Police
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Police Ridgway Barracks in Elk County was searching for James A. Mcclellan on Monday. On Tuesday morning around 3 a.m., police said Mcclellan was located safely. Mcclellan, 92, was believed to be at special risk of harm or injury.
