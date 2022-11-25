Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Pennsylvania Town is Home to the World's Largest General StoreTravel MavenLehighton, PA
Exclusive: Dollar General Locations Drastically Cut Employee Hours During the Holiday Season. Many Quit in Response.Joel EisenbergHellertown, PA
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Teen Musician Dies After Being Compressed by Recycling TruckAMY KAPLANBirdsboro, PA
Fast-growing discount supermarket chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Related
suburbanonesports.com
CB West Quintet Commits to Play Collegiate Baseball
On Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, five Central Bucks West seniors were recognized for committing to play collegiate baseball. Luke Birkhead – PennWest Clarion University (Baseball) Major:. Business/Undecided. Final list of colleges: PennWest Clarion, Goldey-Beacom, The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) Reasons for choosing PennWest Clarion: “Clarion was the right...
Temple News
Temple’s at-large hopes may have ended at the Barclays Center
For the second consecutive season, Temple Men’s Basketball (2-4, 0-0 American Athletic Conference) went 1-2 during Feast Week and played in the last-place game of an early-season tournament. All three games in 2021 were part of the Charleston Classic. This year, it was the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase and the Empire Classic.
morethanthecurve.com
1997 Plymouth Whitemarsh High School state championship basketball team held a reunion
This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Plymouth Whitemarsh High School winning the boys basketball state championship in 1997. The Colonials defeated Franklin Regional Senior High School 50-45 to capture the state crown. This past weekend the team held a reunion at The Great American Pub in Conshohocken to...
Pennsylvania high school football scores for Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022
Harrisburg vs Manheim Township in the District 3 6A championship game — Class 6A. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
phillyvoice.com
Eagles weather update: Will Birds, Packers be dealing with rain and slop?
The Eagles and Packers are slated to kickoff around 8:20 p.m. Sunday night, and if you check out the hourly forecast, it looks like it could be a wet one. Rain is forecast throughout the Philadelphia area, with a 100% chance of showers at 2 p.m., and a slowly diminishing probability of rain each hour after.
Everything Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said after the LSU game
Here's everything that Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said after the Aggies closed out their 2022 campaign with an upset win against fifth ranked LSU. In particular, Fisher talked about the performance of running back Devon Achane who had over 200 yards rushing and set a tone for the rest of the team with his performance.
Heavy rain will cause travel troubles on Sunday in Philly region
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Sunday a large storm system will drag a cold front through the area. The same system spawned tornadoes near New Orleans and is expected to bring heavier downpours in the Philadelphia area. Roads will be busy with travelers heading home from the long holiday. Commuting will be slow at times and ponding on roads could lead to hydroplaning. Brief localized flooding is possible with heavier downpours. There may also be delays in air travel. As the Eagles kick off against the Packers on Sunday night at 8:20, brief showers will still be possible at the Linc with mild temperatures hovering around 50 during the game. Carry the rain poncho just in case. Go Birds!
Quakertown Baseball Stadium Used as a Setting for the Filming of Amazon Prime Show
A popular television show recently utilized a Bucks County baseball field to record episodes of their historical and beloved story. Tom Chang wrote about the field and the show for Bleeding Cool. The popular Amazon Prime show A League of Our Own, starring Abbi Jacobson and filmed in Pittsburgh, was...
Radio Ink
David Redpath Passes
Bob Stei fills us in on this sad news. Radio great Joe Mama (David Redpath) passed away last weekend. After working in New York (Poughkeepsie and Buffalo) in the 1980s, Redpath became a household name in Philadelphia for two decades as Joe Mama. He worked at WIOQ, WEJM, WLCE, WMWX and WOGL.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Army unveils tank-inspired uniforms for the Navy game to honor 1st Armored Division
Army unveiled its uniforms for the annual game against Navy, which is set for 3 p.m. ET on Dec. 10 from Philadelphia. This year marks the 80th anniversary of Operation Torch and the commencement of American ground operations against Axis forces in the European theater, which included North Africa, for the 1st Armored Division during World War II.
Philadelphia’s CBS 3 Announces Major Changes
Things will look drastically different on CBS 3's evening newscasts very soon. Yeah, CBS 3's Eyewitness News will shake up its weather team at the start of the new year. The network announced that they have hired Bill Kelly, a meteorologist who most recently worked as a TV meteorologist in Washington, D.C., to start working at the Philadelphia, Pa. TV station.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant has Some of the Biggest Cheesesteaks in all of Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania is a state abundant with sandwich options. From the infamous cheesesteak to hoagies piled high with salami, ham, and provolone, no matter what you are craving you'll find it somewhere within this state.
Philadelphia TV anchor finished newscast then delivered baby
NBC10 News weekend anchor Rosemary Connors did her regular shift anchoring the 6 pm news Saturday, then went to the hospital and made some news of her own. Connors gave birth to a baby daughter, Evelyn Rose later Saturday night. Connors was also scheduled to anchor the 11 pm newscast but apparently realized that baby Evelyn Rose wasn't going to wait long enough to allow her to keep those plans.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Kunkletown, PA
The village of Kunkletown is in Eldred Township in Monroe County, Pennsylvania. Named after businessman and lodge proprietor Joseph Kunkle, Kunkletown is the biggest village within the township. The village started with easy institutions and infrastructures like dwellings, a tavern, and a schoolhouse. After a number of years, the village...
Berks County Mansion With Basketball Court, Movie Theater Listed At $1.67M
A basketball court, swimming pool and movie theater are just some of the luxuries included in a Berks County mansion listed at $1.67 million. The Wyomissing home on Reading Boulevard has nine bedrooms, nine bathrooms and spans 10,665 square feet. Built in 1927, the home was designed by Philadelphia architects...
10 one-of-a-kind gifts you likely will only find in the Lehigh Valley
The following story is part of our Stronger Than Steel series, an in-depth look at how the Lehigh Valley has made a remarkable comeback since Bethlehem Steel’s blast furnaces went cold in 1995. Read more about what inspired the series here and check out additional Stronger Than Steel stories here.
cohaitungchi.com
5 of the Best Hikes in Pennsylvania
Hiking in Pennsylvania is both a pleasure and a pain. PA’s hiking trails offer great vistas, beautiful terrain, and weather that cooperates more often than not. But man, those rocks! Most hiking trails in Pennsylvania feature small, ankle-twisting rocks. So much so, that Appalachian Trail thru-hikers have dubbed the state “Rocksylvania.” But don’t let that discourage you. Get a good pair of boots, watch your footing, and enjoy the wonders of this gorgeous state. The best hikes in Pennsylvania are waiting for you!
xpn.org
An all-star cast gave a taste of The Last Waltz Philly for Free at Noon
As midday host Mike Vasilikos put it, this eight-song set was the appetizer before the main course Saturday night. 46 years ago today, The Band played their final concert at San Fransisco’s Winterland Ballroom, filmed by Martin Scorcese for their legendary swan song documentary The Last Waltz. Before a massive cast of Philadelphia musicians congregates at Franklin Music Hall on Saturday night to perform the iconic live album in its entirety, they took the stage at World Cafe Live for a post-Thanksgiving Free at Noon, playing some of the album’s highlights.
Fight leads to stabbing inside Acme in Upper Darby
Authorities say the stabbing happened inside the store at about 5 p.m.
billypenn.com
10 things to look for at Christmas Village and the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market
Philadelphia’s annual winter pop-up markets are back, filling Dilworth Park, the City Hall courtyard, and Love Park with nearly 200 vendors offering gifts, food, and a bustle of colorful activity. It’s a fun place to be, whether you’re shopping or just strolling through. You can go with...
Comments / 0