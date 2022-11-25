ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Tripoli, PA

suburbanonesports.com

CB West Quintet Commits to Play Collegiate Baseball

On Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, five Central Bucks West seniors were recognized for committing to play collegiate baseball. Luke Birkhead – PennWest Clarion University (Baseball) Major:. Business/Undecided. Final list of colleges: PennWest Clarion, Goldey-Beacom, The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) Reasons for choosing PennWest Clarion: “Clarion was the right...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
Temple News

Temple’s at-large hopes may have ended at the Barclays Center

For the second consecutive season, Temple Men’s Basketball (2-4, 0-0 American Athletic Conference) went 1-2 during Feast Week and played in the last-place game of an early-season tournament. All three games in 2021 were part of the Charleston Classic. This year, it was the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase and the Empire Classic.
TEMPLE, PA
CBS Philly

Heavy rain will cause travel troubles on Sunday in Philly region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Sunday a large storm system will drag a cold front through the area. The same system spawned tornadoes near New Orleans and is expected to bring heavier downpours in the Philadelphia area.  Roads will be busy with travelers heading home from the long holiday. Commuting will be slow at times and ponding on roads could lead to hydroplaning. Brief localized flooding is possible with heavier downpours. There may also be delays in air travel.   As the Eagles kick off against the Packers on Sunday night at 8:20, brief showers will still be possible at the Linc with mild temperatures hovering around 50 during the game. Carry the rain poncho just in case. Go Birds!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Radio Ink

David Redpath Passes

Bob Stei fills us in on this sad news. Radio great Joe Mama (David Redpath) passed away last weekend. After working in New York (Poughkeepsie and Buffalo) in the 1980s, Redpath became a household name in Philadelphia for two decades as Joe Mama. He worked at WIOQ, WEJM, WLCE, WMWX and WOGL.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
94.5 PST

Philadelphia’s CBS 3 Announces Major Changes

Things will look drastically different on CBS 3's evening newscasts very soon. Yeah, CBS 3's Eyewitness News will shake up its weather team at the start of the new year. The network announced that they have hired Bill Kelly, a meteorologist who most recently worked as a TV meteorologist in Washington, D.C., to start working at the Philadelphia, Pa. TV station.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey 101.5

Philadelphia TV anchor finished newscast then delivered baby

NBC10 News weekend anchor Rosemary Connors did her regular shift anchoring the 6 pm news Saturday, then went to the hospital and made some news of her own. Connors gave birth to a baby daughter, Evelyn Rose later Saturday night. Connors was also scheduled to anchor the 11 pm newscast but apparently realized that baby Evelyn Rose wasn't going to wait long enough to allow her to keep those plans.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to Do in Kunkletown, PA

The village of Kunkletown is in Eldred Township in Monroe County, Pennsylvania. Named after businessman and lodge proprietor Joseph Kunkle, Kunkletown is the biggest village within the township. The village started with easy institutions and infrastructures like dwellings, a tavern, and a schoolhouse. After a number of years, the village...
KUNKLETOWN, PA
cohaitungchi.com

5 of the Best Hikes in Pennsylvania

Hiking in Pennsylvania is both a pleasure and a pain. PA’s hiking trails offer great vistas, beautiful terrain, and weather that cooperates more often than not. But man, those rocks! Most hiking trails in Pennsylvania feature small, ankle-twisting rocks. So much so, that Appalachian Trail thru-hikers have dubbed the state “Rocksylvania.” But don’t let that discourage you. Get a good pair of boots, watch your footing, and enjoy the wonders of this gorgeous state. The best hikes in Pennsylvania are waiting for you!
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
xpn.org

An all-star cast gave a taste of The Last Waltz Philly for Free at Noon

As midday host Mike Vasilikos put it, this eight-song set was the appetizer before the main course Saturday night. 46 years ago today, The Band played their final concert at San Fransisco’s Winterland Ballroom, filmed by Martin Scorcese for their legendary swan song documentary The Last Waltz. Before a massive cast of Philadelphia musicians congregates at Franklin Music Hall on Saturday night to perform the iconic live album in its entirety, they took the stage at World Cafe Live for a post-Thanksgiving Free at Noon, playing some of the album’s highlights.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

