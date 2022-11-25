Hiking in Pennsylvania is both a pleasure and a pain. PA’s hiking trails offer great vistas, beautiful terrain, and weather that cooperates more often than not. But man, those rocks! Most hiking trails in Pennsylvania feature small, ankle-twisting rocks. So much so, that Appalachian Trail thru-hikers have dubbed the state “Rocksylvania.” But don’t let that discourage you. Get a good pair of boots, watch your footing, and enjoy the wonders of this gorgeous state. The best hikes in Pennsylvania are waiting for you!

