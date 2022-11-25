Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania high school football scores for Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022
Harrisburg vs Manheim Township in the District 3 6A championship game — Class 6A. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Orthopedic Surgeon on rib injury to C.J. Gardner-Johnson
Dr. Bernardini has distinguished himself as one of the leading sports medicine surgeons and specializes in arthroscopic shoulder and knee surgery and cartilage restoration.
Quakertown Baseball Stadium Used as a Setting for the Filming of Amazon Prime Show
A popular television show recently utilized a Bucks County baseball field to record episodes of their historical and beloved story. Tom Chang wrote about the field and the show for Bleeding Cool. The popular Amazon Prime show A League of Our Own, starring Abbi Jacobson and filmed in Pittsburgh, was...
Phillipsburg in the running for a multipurpose field through Cal Ripken Sr. nonprofit
Phillipsburg is being considered for a synthetic-surface, multipurpose field built by a nonprofit founded in memory of Major League Baseball patriarch Cal Ripken Sr. And the town has an inside track, organizers say: Chuck Brady, who grew up on Pursel Hill’s Columbus Avenue, is executive vice president for strategic initiatives and resource development at the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation.
Learn More About St. Michael the Archangel School Dec. 6
Have you been thinking about a quality alternative to a local public school education?. St. Michael the Archangel School, a Pre-K to 8th grade Catholic school with a tradition of academic excellence, offers that at their elementary and middle school campuses. Parents who want to learn more about the St....
Busy opening day of rifle deer season
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — For some lucky hunters, opening day of rifle deer season in northeastern Pennsylvania is like a holiday. "Oh, it's better than Christmas, well, for me anyway. Opening day is the best. I like it," said Robert Julian, Archbald. "It was pretty cold, but I saw...
Flames tear through rowhomes in Shenandoah
SHENANDOAH, Pa. — Flames tore through rowhomes early Monday morning in Schuylkill County. Crews were called to East Coal Street in Shenandoah around midnight. "When we arrived, we were faced with heavy fire coming out of the second floor. Crews went to work right away. We requested a second alarm for additional manpower. And being that it's a rowhome, we wanted to get additional help so we don't lose a lot," said Shenandoah Fire Chief Rick Examitas.
5 of the Best Hikes in Pennsylvania
Hiking in Pennsylvania is both a pleasure and a pain. PA’s hiking trails offer great vistas, beautiful terrain, and weather that cooperates more often than not. But man, those rocks! Most hiking trails in Pennsylvania feature small, ankle-twisting rocks. So much so, that Appalachian Trail thru-hikers have dubbed the state “Rocksylvania.” But don’t let that discourage you. Get a good pair of boots, watch your footing, and enjoy the wonders of this gorgeous state. The best hikes in Pennsylvania are waiting for you!
15 Best Things to Do in Kunkletown, PA
The village of Kunkletown is in Eldred Township in Monroe County, Pennsylvania. Named after businessman and lodge proprietor Joseph Kunkle, Kunkletown is the biggest village within the township. The village started with easy institutions and infrastructures like dwellings, a tavern, and a schoolhouse. After a number of years, the village...
Driver Nearly Crashes into Garfield Square Monument in Pottsville
A driver narrowly missed a monument in Pottsville's Garfield Square last week. According to Pottsville Police, on Monday, November 21, 2022, around 4:15pm, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of West Market Street for a single vehicle accident. The investigation revealed that a Subaru Outback operated by Jeffrey Dreibelbis,...
Flames tear through rowhomes in Schuylkill County
Rowhomes went up in flames overnight in Schuylkill County. The first alarm came in around midnight along East Coal Street in Shenandoah.
Learning to count: Dems still need one vote to elect McClinton as House speaker
To me, it seems pretty clear the one thing state House Democrats said would happen on Jan. 3 won't. They don't have the votes to elect Rep. Joanna McClinton, D-191, Philadelphia, as House speaker unless a Republican votes for her. I suppose it's possible, but elected Republicans and Democrats haven't...
Visit The Largest Snow Tubing Park in the Country Here in Pennsylvania
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In Pennsylvania, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as the largest snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant has Some of the Biggest Cheesesteaks in all of Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania is a state abundant with sandwich options. From the infamous cheesesteak to hoagies piled high with salami, ham, and provolone, no matter what you are craving you'll find it somewhere within this state.
The Lehigh Valley’s diversity is changing, and the restaurant landscape is changing with it
The following story is part of our Stronger Than Steel series, an in-depth look at how the Lehigh Valley has made a remarkable comeback since Bethlehem Steel’s blast furnaces went cold in 1995. Read more about what inspired the series here and check out additional Stronger Than Steel stories here.
Pa. redevelopment grants for Lehigh Valley projects now up to $50.5M awarded this fall
State lawmakers representing the Lehigh Valley announced a new round of local grants totaling $19,564,737 from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. These grants awarded as of Nov. 18 are in addition to $30,950,000 awarded through Oct. 31 in the 2022 round of RACP grants for private, public and nonprofit projects in Lehigh and Northampton counties.
Flames damage business in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A bar in Luzerne County is closed after a fire damaged the building. Flames broke out at Kate's Place in Wyoming around 5:30 p.m. Officials say the fire started on the second floor before moving to the attic. The bar was open at the time,...
10 one-of-a-kind gifts you likely will only find in the Lehigh Valley
The following story is part of our Stronger Than Steel series, an in-depth look at how the Lehigh Valley has made a remarkable comeback since Bethlehem Steel’s blast furnaces went cold in 1995. Read more about what inspired the series here and check out additional Stronger Than Steel stories here.
Scheduled roadwork for the week of 11/28/22
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced the following road projects in Luzerne County. Work is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. unless otherwise noted:. There will be a road closure on state Route 11 (Wyoming Avenue) in West Pittston on Sunday for the annual tree lighting and parade from 5 to 6 p.m.
Philadelphia TV anchor finished newscast then delivered baby
NBC10 News weekend anchor Rosemary Connors did her regular shift anchoring the 6 pm news Saturday, then went to the hospital and made some news of her own. Connors gave birth to a baby daughter, Evelyn Rose later Saturday night. Connors was also scheduled to anchor the 11 pm newscast but apparently realized that baby Evelyn Rose wasn't going to wait long enough to allow her to keep those plans.
