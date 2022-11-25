ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slatington, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Phillipsburg in the running for a multipurpose field through Cal Ripken Sr. nonprofit

Phillipsburg is being considered for a synthetic-surface, multipurpose field built by a nonprofit founded in memory of Major League Baseball patriarch Cal Ripken Sr. And the town has an inside track, organizers say: Chuck Brady, who grew up on Pursel Hill’s Columbus Avenue, is executive vice president for strategic initiatives and resource development at the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
sauconsource.com

Learn More About St. Michael the Archangel School Dec. 6

Have you been thinking about a quality alternative to a local public school education?. St. Michael the Archangel School, a Pre-K to 8th grade Catholic school with a tradition of academic excellence, offers that at their elementary and middle school campuses. Parents who want to learn more about the St....
BETHLEHEM, PA
Newswatch 16

Busy opening day of rifle deer season

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — For some lucky hunters, opening day of rifle deer season in northeastern Pennsylvania is like a holiday. "Oh, it's better than Christmas, well, for me anyway. Opening day is the best. I like it," said Robert Julian, Archbald. "It was pretty cold, but I saw...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Flames tear through rowhomes in Shenandoah

SHENANDOAH, Pa. — Flames tore through rowhomes early Monday morning in Schuylkill County. Crews were called to East Coal Street in Shenandoah around midnight. "When we arrived, we were faced with heavy fire coming out of the second floor. Crews went to work right away. We requested a second alarm for additional manpower. And being that it's a rowhome, we wanted to get additional help so we don't lose a lot," said Shenandoah Fire Chief Rick Examitas.
SHENANDOAH, PA
cohaitungchi.com

5 of the Best Hikes in Pennsylvania

Hiking in Pennsylvania is both a pleasure and a pain. PA’s hiking trails offer great vistas, beautiful terrain, and weather that cooperates more often than not. But man, those rocks! Most hiking trails in Pennsylvania feature small, ankle-twisting rocks. So much so, that Appalachian Trail thru-hikers have dubbed the state “Rocksylvania.” But don’t let that discourage you. Get a good pair of boots, watch your footing, and enjoy the wonders of this gorgeous state. The best hikes in Pennsylvania are waiting for you!
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to Do in Kunkletown, PA

The village of Kunkletown is in Eldred Township in Monroe County, Pennsylvania. Named after businessman and lodge proprietor Joseph Kunkle, Kunkletown is the biggest village within the township. The village started with easy institutions and infrastructures like dwellings, a tavern, and a schoolhouse. After a number of years, the village...
KUNKLETOWN, PA
skooknews.com

Driver Nearly Crashes into Garfield Square Monument in Pottsville

A driver narrowly missed a monument in Pottsville's Garfield Square last week. According to Pottsville Police, on Monday, November 21, 2022, around 4:15pm, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of West Market Street for a single vehicle accident. The investigation revealed that a Subaru Outback operated by Jeffrey Dreibelbis,...
POTTSVILLE, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. redevelopment grants for Lehigh Valley projects now up to $50.5M awarded this fall

State lawmakers representing the Lehigh Valley announced a new round of local grants totaling $19,564,737 from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. These grants awarded as of Nov. 18 are in addition to $30,950,000 awarded through Oct. 31 in the 2022 round of RACP grants for private, public and nonprofit projects in Lehigh and Northampton counties.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Flames damage business in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A bar in Luzerne County is closed after a fire damaged the building. Flames broke out at Kate's Place in Wyoming around 5:30 p.m. Officials say the fire started on the second floor before moving to the attic. The bar was open at the time,...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Scheduled roadwork for the week of 11/28/22

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced the following road projects in Luzerne County. Work is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. unless otherwise noted:. There will be a road closure on state Route 11 (Wyoming Avenue) in West Pittston on Sunday for the annual tree lighting and parade from 5 to 6 p.m.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
New Jersey 101.5

Philadelphia TV anchor finished newscast then delivered baby

NBC10 News weekend anchor Rosemary Connors did her regular shift anchoring the 6 pm news Saturday, then went to the hospital and made some news of her own. Connors gave birth to a baby daughter, Evelyn Rose later Saturday night. Connors was also scheduled to anchor the 11 pm newscast but apparently realized that baby Evelyn Rose wasn't going to wait long enough to allow her to keep those plans.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy