World Cup's Group C comes to a close Wednesday, and the day sees Poland face Argentina with nothing yet decided. The Polish are in first place with four points while Argentina are second with three. Saudi Arabia are third with a worse goal differential, and Mexico are in last place with one. If Poland win or draw, they are through to the next round. They could also lose and advance as long as Saudi Arabia or Mexico don't surpass them on goal differential. Argentina are through with a win, while a draw will be enough as long as Saudi Arabia and Mexico also draw.

1 DAY AGO