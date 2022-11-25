Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
FOX threw serious shade at Zach Wilson with brutal graphic on Sunday's broadcast
As if getting benched in Week 12 wasn’t bad enough, Zach Wilson was catching some strays from the TV department. Wilson did not play in the New York Jets’ 31-10 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Instead, he was inactive for the game and standing on the sidelines.
'Sacrificing the crown jewels for a massive goal': NFL star JJ Watt hails 'dedicated' Christian Pulisic for putting his body on the line for USA's winner vs. Iran - as LeBron James joins fans in congratulating team on World Cup progress
NFL star JJ Watt has led tributes pouring in on social media for the USMNT, hailing Christian Pulisic for putting his body on the line to score against Iran, as the US will now advance to the Round of 16 at the World Cup. 'Sacrificing the crown jewels for a...
Comments / 0