A Colorado teen has reportedly passed away after attempting to rescue two girls who were trapped in an icy lake earlier this week. According to WSMV, Dylan Whittenberg became trapped under icy water as he and another boy tried to rescue two girls from Crystal Lake in Roxborough on Tuesday (November 22nd). Residents nearby helped save the three other kids. Unfortunately, a dive team had to recover Whittenberg. The teen died on Thursday (November 24th) after being flown to a different hospital. He just turned 14 at the time of his death.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO