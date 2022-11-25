Read full article on original website
3D Printing News Unpeeled: Warhammer, AVIC and Pearson Lloyd
Today we look deeper in to Warhammer 40K and other table top games. Why is 3D printing being used for these games and why has it not spread? How come people haven’t created their own fantasy worlds with 3D printing? China’s AVIC brags about using 3D printing extensively in fighter aircraft. Person Lloyd and Bene make design objects using Material Extrusion with desktop 3D printers.
AutoFarm: A Single Tool for Managing an Entire 3D Printing Farm
For a number of years 3DQue has been making tools to automate, manage, and improve 3D printing with desktop printers and print farms. Now, the Canadian firm has released AutoFarm, which allows one person to manage up to 100 3D printers. Developed over the course of three years, the software...
3D Printing News Briefs, November 26, 2022: 3D Printed Coral Reefs & Moon Habitat & More
In today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, Carbon’s bioabsorbable elastomer platform is biocompatible in vivo, while researchers in Germany and Australia developed a 3D printing resin and dedicated printer that enable ultrafast 3D microprinting with crossed laser beams. Branch Technology 3D printed a moon habitat, and a tiny 3D printer that runs on a power bank was funded on Kickstarter. Nearly 50 3D printed coral reef units have been installed in Australia, and a Rotterdam research and design studio 3D printed playground equipment using plastic waste.
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: November 27, 2022
Coming off of Thanksgiving in the U.S., we’re still at low mass when it comes to 3D printing webinars and events, but there are still a few offerings this week, starting with RSNA 2022. In addition to two other shows, the AM Coalition is holding a members-only roundtable, and webinars on several topics will be held by TriMech, 3DHEALS, and more. Read on for the details!
