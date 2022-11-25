ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

realitytitbit.com

Khloé struggles to be on camera behind Kylie Jenner and Kourtney posing

Kylie Jenner enjoyed a visit of from special guests at the Kylie Cosmetics offices, and they were none other than her famous sisters – Khloé, Kourtney and Kendall. Of course, they had to record a video for the mogul’s TikTok. The Kardashians have been at the top...
Us Weekly

Travis Barker Says He and Kourtney Kardashian ‘Probably Will Eventually’ Move to Tennessee After Birthday Trip

Goodbye Calabasas? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker both expressed interest in ditching Hollywood for Tennessee. The couple, who got married in May, visited the state for the Blink-182 rocker's 47th birthday trip. "Spent my Birthday in Tennessee," Barker captioned a series of photos via Instagram on Sunday, November 20. The snaps showed the newlyweds on […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Hypebae

Khloé Kardashian Shares First Picture of Baby Son on Instagram

Khloé Kardashian finally gave us a peek at her beautiful baby boy as the reality TV shared the first pictures of her son on Instagram this past Sunday, commemorating Halloween. The mother of two captioned the post, “Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” (Shhhhh… But I can’t...
OK! Magazine

Fans Outraged At Khloé Kardashian For Seemingly Filtering Daughter True's Photo

Fans of Khloé Kardashian aren't happy with the reality star's latest Instagram post.On Sunday, October 30, the mom-of-two posted an adorable photo that showed daughter True, 4, and her infant brother dressed up in Halloween costumes, and while some were thrilled to get a glimpse of her baby boy, others couldn't help but notice that the snap seemed edited."Why do you post True always in filters smh the pressure 😪," one fan commented, while another echoed, "Your daughter is perfect she doesn’t need a filter."One Instagram follower even claimed that "she didn’t put a filter on the pic she took...
msn.com

Khloé Kardashian furious at Tristan Thompson for paying for daughter's birthday party

Khloé Kardashian was left fuming after she discovered her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson had paid for their daughter's birthday party. During the latest episode of The Kardashians that aired on Thursday, fans were given a glimpse of the pastel-themed bash the reality TV star threw to celebrate True's fourth birthday in April.
realitytitbit.com

Dream is Robert Kardashian's lookalike twin as Kris shares never-before-seen photos

Dream Kardashian is celebrating her sixth birthday and tributes have been pouring from the Kardashian clan. Kris Jenner’s never-seen photos have fans agreeing she’s an exact copy of her late grandpa Robert Kardashian, as well as her dad Rob Jr. It’s clear Kris Jenner loves taking photos and...
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Rocks Tiny Short Shorts In 1st Photos Since News Of Devin Booker Split

Kendall Jenner, 27, was photographed out in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 20, the day before news broke that the model and her boyfriend Devin Booker, 26, broke up. HollywoodLife confirmed that the pair split for a second time in October after a two-year romance. Kendall and Devin’s first split happened after Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding over the summer, but HL learned from sources that the NBA star promised Kendall he’d get more “serious” about the relationship, and they reconciled their romance until this latest split.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

Khloé Kardashian Is Reportedly Entertaining the Idea of Spending the Holidays With Tristan Thompson & Their Kids

After everything Tristan Thompson has put Khloé Kardashian through, her selflessness and admirable ability to rise above for the sake of their children is wildly impressive. According to Hollywood Life, Thompson “has expressed interest” in spending the holidays as a family with Khloé and their kids, daughter True, 4, and still-publicly-unnamed Baby Boy Thompson, 3 months. A source close to the Kardashian-Jenner family shared, “Khloé hasn’t completely made up her mind yet, but she feels like it would be no problem celebrating together as a family.” They continued to explain that Halloween was a successful test run for the ex-couple “because...
HollywoodLife

Kris Jenner & BF Corey Gamble Release Their First Holiday Card As A Couple After 8 Years Together

Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble finally have their own holiday card! As the KarJenner family’s annual holiday card has become a whole thing, the darling duo have opted out of shooting their own card since they began dating 8 years ago… until now. Partnering with Shutterfly, the momager and her business executive beau created a fabulous festive keepsake and debuted it on Friday, Nov. 18, as seen below.
Elite Daily

Kim Kardashian Turned Into “Mommy Grinch” By Daughter North West

The best holiday makeup tutorial currently on TikTok not only came early this year, but it was delivered by an MUA who’s still in elementary school. The pint-sized individual channeling some big Christmas beauty energy was none other than famous rogue TikToker North West, who turned Kim Kardashian into the Grinch with makeup. On Monday, Nov. 21, Kanye West and Kim K’s firstborn shared a truly inspired holiday beauty video on TikTok with the help (and permission) of her mom. North’s “Mommy Grinch” video featured everyone’s favorite Dr. Suess banger playing over clips of the 9-year-old giving the SKIMS founder a very green makeover. While all of her TikTok content is adorable, North showed off some serious MUA skills in this video.

