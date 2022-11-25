Read full article on original website
Report: North Texas cake spot serves the best cake in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love cake? Cake is a classic dessert that is so versatile and universally loved, that it has transcended throughout decades. Historians say that cake can be traced back all the way to the 1600-1700s. Talk about a beloved food. That universal love is...
5 now open, coming soon places to get a healthy bite in Central Austin
Deep Purpl, an acai bowl and smoothie bar, uses acai berries as the base for items on the menu to create healthy treats and protein meals. (Courtesy Deep Purpl) These recently opened and coming soon Austin restaurants have fresh-pressed juices, plant-based fare and dishes made from scratch on the menu.
Facility fire will not delay Icon's construction of 3D-printed homes in Georgetown
Workers set up the foundation for one of Icon's new 3D-printed homes in Georgetown. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Icon, the construction technology company building the world’s largest community of 3D-printed homes in Georgetown’s Wolf Ranch neighborhood, does not expect any delays to the project after one its facilities in South Austin caught fire Nov. 25.
City of Austin giving out winter weather home supplies this week — how to pick up
The City of Austin is helping residents prepare for winter weather by giving out supplies this week.
Former FMX Morning Show Host Passes Away
I am always grateful for everyone who helped us get where we are today. Lubbock was one of the first places to have a modern morning show. I'm talking irrelevant, topical, and yes, at times wacky. That show was the "FMX Breakfast Flakes". The team was initially composed of Dale Dudley and a local television anchor and a sports anchor. The latter two quickly went away and I was assigned to be Dudley's partner. I really didn't have a whole lot of interest in mornings, preferring the late-night shifts, rock shows, and party scenes. Dale exited KFMX and went on to be a legendary d.j. and Texas Radio Hall Of Famer at KLBJ-FM.
I-35 lanes reopen in Buda after FedEx truck crash
Interstate 35 northbound is limited to two lanes near Robert S Light Boulevard in Buda after a crash involving a FedEx truck.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Austin (Austin, TX)
Authorities responded to a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on the 8800 block of South Congress Avenue around 1:54 a.m. According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the adult person driving an unknown vehicle struck a tree. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Round Rock reopens road with low water crossing
AUSTIN, Texas — On Saturday, Nov. 26, the Round Rock police sent a warning about a low water crossing at 200 E Old Bowman Rd. According to a tweet, it was a dangerous are for drivers to cross. The low water crossing could damage vehicles and cause drivers to...
City of Austin offers free supplies, tips to help prepare for winter
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Water, Austin Energy and the City of Austin Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management are offering free supplies to help customers prepare for the upcoming winter season. Meter keys, hose bib covers, hand-crank flashlights, emergency preparedness kit materials and winter preparedness tip sheets will be...
$1,000 Monthly Payment in Austin, Texas; Are You Eligible?
Eligible families in Austin, Texas received a $1,000 monthly payment to fight the effect of the soaring inflation rate and homelessness. Austin, Texas is the first city in the state that sent a $1,000 monthly payment to eligible families. They are those heavily impacted by the soaring inflation rate and homelessness. Several cities across the country have already implemented this program.
Visit the Largest Outdoor Christmas Festival in Texas
For a truly enchanting experience, you’ll definitely want to visit this epic holiday village in Texas. This event features nearly three dozen different activities making it one of the largest outdoor Christmas events in the entire state. Keep reading to learn more.
Who Are The Main International Buyers Of Homes In Austin?
According to a recent report from the Austin Board of Realtors, people of Indian origin represent the largest international buyers in Central Texas. These Indian international buyers represented 21% of the share of homes sold to foreign persons in this region of the state. Other groups that also hold an important percentage of the share are Mexicans, Chinese, and Canadians. 59% of Indian buyers were purchasing a primary residence.
Was this your ticket? $250,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Austin
DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s been a lot of winning for football teams from all skill levels in the state of Texas so far and the winning just doesn’t stop when it comes to the lottery. The Texas Lottery reports a $250,000 winning top prize ticket from Monday...
Cold front coming into Austin on Tuesday
Chilly weather is expected through the end of the week due to a cold front coming in on Tuesday. Scott Fisher has the latest details.
Report: Austin home prices cooling the fastest in the US
The latest data shared Monday from real estate company Redfin showed Austin's median price per square foot went up 1.3% year-over-year in October.
Police asking for help identifying East Austin bank robbery suspect
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the community's help identifying a bank robbery suspect. Police said on Nov. 28, at 1:02 p.m., officers responded to a bank robbery at the IBC Bank located at 2817 E Cesar Chavez St. The suspect entered the bank, approached...
'Goatsgiving': Large Elon Musk GOAT statue delivered to Tesla's Austin headquarters
AUSTIN, Texas - A new statue of Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk is turning heads. The metal sculpture features the billionaire's head placed on the body of a goat sitting on the back of a rocket. The sculpture reportedly cost about $600,000 to build, says the Wall Street Journal.
Search warrants reveal disturbing details in search for missing Domain resident
AUSTIN, Texas — Search warrants for the apartment of a missing Domain resident have revealed disturbing details in the search for 34-year-old Justin Haden. Haden was reported missing in early November. He was last seen on the 3100 block of Esperanza Crossing. According the warrants, investigators believe Haden may...
An Architect’s Austin Home is Stunning and Creative Inside and Out
A talented Austin architect’s home meets challenges such as a protected cedar elm sitting in the backyard with creativity and modern charm. An architect’s own Austin home works around the limitations of the home’s lot to create stunning results, inside and out. After creating countless homes for clients, the time came for Jed Duhon, architect and principal of Studio Steinbomer, to design one for himself and his family. The Austin, Texas, resident had several goals in mind while searching for the right property.
Second-alarm fire burns warehouse home to ICON 3D printing in south Austin
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Firefighters are working to put out a fire at a warehouse, home to a 3D printing construction company, in south Austin early Friday morning. The Austin Fire Department said the warehouse is on St. Elmo Road near Industrial Boulevard. That’s by East Ben White Boulevard and I-35. Austin Fire Division Chief Stephen Truesdell […]
