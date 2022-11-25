ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CW33

Report: North Texas cake spot serves the best cake in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love cake? Cake is a classic dessert that is so versatile and universally loved, that it has transcended throughout decades. Historians say that cake can be traced back all the way to the 1600-1700s. Talk about a beloved food. That universal love is...
BEDFORD, TX
Community Impact Austin

Facility fire will not delay Icon's construction of 3D-printed homes in Georgetown

Workers set up the foundation for one of Icon's new 3D-printed homes in Georgetown. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Icon, the construction technology company building the world’s largest community of 3D-printed homes in Georgetown’s Wolf Ranch neighborhood, does not expect any delays to the project after one its facilities in South Austin caught fire Nov. 25.
GEORGETOWN, TX
FMX 94.5

Former FMX Morning Show Host Passes Away

I am always grateful for everyone who helped us get where we are today. Lubbock was one of the first places to have a modern morning show. I'm talking irrelevant, topical, and yes, at times wacky. That show was the "FMX Breakfast Flakes". The team was initially composed of Dale Dudley and a local television anchor and a sports anchor. The latter two quickly went away and I was assigned to be Dudley's partner. I really didn't have a whole lot of interest in mornings, preferring the late-night shifts, rock shows, and party scenes. Dale exited KFMX and went on to be a legendary d.j. and Texas Radio Hall Of Famer at KLBJ-FM.
LUBBOCK, TX
CBS Austin

Round Rock reopens road with low water crossing

AUSTIN, Texas — On Saturday, Nov. 26, the Round Rock police sent a warning about a low water crossing at 200 E Old Bowman Rd. According to a tweet, it was a dangerous are for drivers to cross. The low water crossing could damage vehicles and cause drivers to...
ROUND ROCK, TX
fox7austin.com

City of Austin offers free supplies, tips to help prepare for winter

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Water, Austin Energy and the City of Austin Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management are offering free supplies to help customers prepare for the upcoming winter season. Meter keys, hose bib covers, hand-crank flashlights, emergency preparedness kit materials and winter preparedness tip sheets will be...
AUSTIN, TX
proclaimerscv.com

$1,000 Monthly Payment in Austin, Texas; Are You Eligible?

Eligible families in Austin, Texas received a $1,000 monthly payment to fight the effect of the soaring inflation rate and homelessness. Austin, Texas is the first city in the state that sent a $1,000 monthly payment to eligible families. They are those heavily impacted by the soaring inflation rate and homelessness. Several cities across the country have already implemented this program.
AUSTIN, TX
Reform Austin

Who Are The Main International Buyers Of Homes In Austin?

According to a recent report from the Austin Board of Realtors, people of Indian origin represent the largest international buyers in Central Texas. These Indian international buyers represented 21% of the share of homes sold to foreign persons in this region of the state. Other groups that also hold an important percentage of the share are Mexicans, Chinese, and Canadians. 59% of Indian buyers were purchasing a primary residence.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Police asking for help identifying East Austin bank robbery suspect

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the community's help identifying a bank robbery suspect. Police said on Nov. 28, at 1:02 p.m., officers responded to a bank robbery at the IBC Bank located at 2817 E Cesar Chavez St. The suspect entered the bank, approached...
AUSTIN, TX
atomic-ranch.com

An Architect’s Austin Home is Stunning and Creative Inside and Out

A talented Austin architect’s home meets challenges such as a protected cedar elm sitting in the backyard with creativity and modern charm. An architect’s own Austin home works around the limitations of the home’s lot to create stunning results, inside and out. After creating countless homes for clients, the time came for Jed Duhon, architect and principal of Studio Steinbomer, to design one for himself and his family. The Austin, Texas, resident had several goals in mind while searching for the right property.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Second-alarm fire burns warehouse home to ICON 3D printing in south Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Firefighters are working to put out a fire at a warehouse, home to a 3D printing construction company, in south Austin early Friday morning. The Austin Fire Department said the warehouse is on St. Elmo Road near Industrial Boulevard. That’s by East Ben White Boulevard and I-35. Austin Fire Division Chief Stephen Truesdell […]
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy