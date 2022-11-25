Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Cities in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensFlorida State
Sheriff: A man from St. Pete was shot after making threats and brandishing a pistol at an officer.EddyEvonAnonymousSaint Petersburg, FL
To His Mom, He’s a Medical MasterpieceH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Five Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Tampa's Massive Flamingo Is Finally Getting A Name, And You Can HelpUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
Related
NHL
Hurricanes surprise Ward as first Hall of Fame inductee in sweet video
Former goalie learns about honor from former teammate Brind 'Amour. The Carolina Hurricanes slipped one past Cam Ward. The team surprised their former goalie with the announcement that he is was being inducted to the newly formed Hurricanes Hall of Fame. They lured him to the facility under the guise of participating in an interview for the 2006 Stanley Cup Championship team.
NHL
NHL On Tap: Resurgent Kraken seek fifth consecutive win, visit Ducks
Kaprizov looks to keep rolling for Wild; Morrissey, Jets host Blackhawks. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from five games Sunday. No Kraken jokes. The Seattle Kraken are 20 games...
NHL
Minnesota Wild Recalls Goalie Zane McIntyre
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled goalie Zane McIntyre from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) under emergency conditions. In addition, the team has placed forward Brandon Duhaime (upper-body) on Injured Reserve. McIntyre,...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (13-5-3) at Kings (12-9-3) | 7:30 p.m.
Kraken aim for road-trip sweep of three divisional rivals and a fifth straight win over Pacific opponents, plus Matty Beniers on another hot streak. Time: 7:30 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One: Shooting on Target. Earlier this season, Dave Hakstol told a post-game media scrum...
NHL
Sun Devils' Win Over No. 2 Minnesota Spotlights Hockey in Arizona
Arizona State records win over highest-ever ranked opponent as even Golden Gophers' Cooley, Knies rave about electric atmosphere. Arizona is a hockey state. Even the traditional NCAA powerhouses are starting to take notice. The Arizona State Sun Devils topped the No. 2 Minnesota Golden Gophers 6-5 in overtime on Saturday...
NHL
Trophy Tracker: McDavid of Oilers leading way for Hart as MVP
Pastrnak, Karlsson also among favorites by NHL.com panel. To mark the quarter point of the season, NHL.com is running its second installment of the Trophy Tracker series. Today, we look at the race for the Hart Trophy, which is awarded annually to the NHL player who is the most valuable to his team as selected by the Professional Hockey Writers' Association.
NHL
Morning Musings: Blue Jackets battle back to get a point from Vegas
CBJ top line, Tarasov help push Columbus through another solid game without the desired result. The Blue Jackets left Nationwide Arena with a hard-fought, earned point on Monday night against Vegas, but Columbus was left hoping for more. Another tight game ended up going the Golden Knights' way in the end as the visitors won 3-2 after a seven-round shootout, and despite three straight strong games Columbus has just one point in that span. Johnny Gaudreau and Boone Jenner each scored while Gus Nyquist added two assists, and Daniil Tarasov stopped 34 shots.
NHL
Ruff continues to adapt, becomes fifth NHL coach to win 800 games
NEWARK, N.J. -- Lindy Ruff has found a way to adapt, listen and persevere in his 22 seasons as an NHL coach. The 62-year-old still enjoys the traditional practice, the video work, game planning, and, most importantly, watching his players excel in big moments. On Saturday he became the fifth...
NHL
Preview: November 26 vs. Calgary
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes wrap up a back-to-back set of games on home ice, hosting the Calgary Flames for a rare Saturday afternoon matchup. Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 10-6-5 (25 Points, T-3rd, Metropolitan Division) Canes Last Game: 3-2 Overtime Loss to the Boston...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Devils visit Rangers for Metropolitan clash
Maple Leafs, Red Wings look to keep rolling; Panthers try to rebound against Oilers. Welcome to NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from six games Monday. Hudson River Rivalry renewed. The New Jersey...
NHL
Canes Inch Closer To Full Health As December Approaches
RALEIGH, NC. - After snapping a five-game winless streak Saturday afternoon with a victory over the Calgary Flames on home ice, the Carolina Hurricanes continued their positive momentum on Monday. Before the team's 50-minute practice at Invisalign Arena, goaltender Frederik Andersen and forward Max Pacioretty each took to the ice.
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Capitals
Tonight marks the series finale between the Canucks and Capitals this season: Oct. 17 (6-4 L) and Nov. 29 (home). The Canucks are 43-46-9-4 all-time against the Capitals, including a 24-18-5-3 record at home. Vancouver is 3-5-2 in their last 10 games vs Washington (2-1-2 in their last 5). Among...
NHL
Preview: Sharks at Canadiens
The San Jose Sharks face the Montreal Canadiens on the first stop of their four-game road trip. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Game Notes:. Erik Karlsson became the first-ever Sharks defenseman to reach 20 or more points (21) in a calendar...
NHL
FUTURE WATCH UPDATE - 28.11.22
A look at how Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues. Jake Boltmann - Defence - University of Notre Dame. Take a look at the action from Monday's skate at the 'Dome. by RYAN DITTRICK @ryandittrick / CalgaryFlames.com. November 28, 2022. 'A LITTLE MOOD, A LITTLE EDGE'. Spirits high...
NHL
Rookie Watch: Addison, Johnston among best in Central Division
Wild defenseman leads in power-play points; Stars forward has five goals. The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2022-23 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch. This week, the top six...
NHL
FLAMES FALL TO CANES
RALEIGH, N.C. - The Flames didn't give up and rallied twice, but fell 3-2 to the Hurricanes Saturday. It was the final tilt of a season-long six-game road trip, with the team finishing up 2-3-1. NEED-TO-KNOW. STAT PACK. UPDATES. Adam Ruzicka scored for the Flames, as did Tyler Toffoli who...
NHL
Robertson scores to extend point streak to 16, Stars defeat Blues
ST. LOUIS -- Jason Robertson scored to extend his point streak to an NHL career-high 16 games for the Dallas Stars in a 4-1 win against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Monday. Robertson has 29 points (17 goals, 12 assists) during the streak, which is the second-longest...
NHL
RECAP: Red Wings drop 4-2 decision to Maple Leafs
Seider and Erne both score for Detroit, which sees season-high four-game winning streak snapped. The Detroit Red Wings' season-high four-game winning streak ended with a 4-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday night at Little Caesars Arena. The Red Wings, wearing their adidas Reverse Retro jerseys for the...
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Avalanche: Live stream, game time, TV channel
What you need to know about Saturday's game between the Dallas Stars and the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Game 22: Dallas Stars (12-5-4, 28 points) vs. Colorado Avalanche (11-6-1, 23 points) When: Saturday, November 26 at 8:00 p.m. CT (2000) Where: Ball Arena - Denver, CO. TV: Bally Sports...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Teravainen practices with Hurricanes, could return soon
Atkinson skates with Flyers; Canucks send Podkolzin to AHL. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Carolina Hurricanes. Teuvo Teravainen practiced Monday and could play during the Hurricanes' season-long six-game road trip, which starts at the...
Comments / 0