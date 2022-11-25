NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- HelloFresh, the world’s leading meal kit company, and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products are spreading holiday cheer like never before with the launch of limited-edition Buddy the Elf™ Spaghetti meal kits. Inspired by the dish featured in the beloved holiday film, Elf, these festive meal kits will provide fans – and anyone who shares Buddy’s affinity for elf culture – everything needed to make the sweet, syrupy, candy-filled spaghetti dish right in the comfort of their own workshops…we mean kitchens! This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005216/en/ Buddy the Elf™ Spaghetti meal kits feature all of the pre-portioned ingredients and a step-by-step recipe card to make the dish in the comfort of your kitchen. (Photo: Business Wire)

