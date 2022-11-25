Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
How Many Times Have USA Stations Been Simulcast In The UK?
In August 1995 Heart London simulcast WPLJ from New York as part of their test transmissions. I'm sure that a legislation came into force in 1996 which banned any foreign stations from been simulcast or broadcast here. However I've just found out that WKDF from Nashville is simulcast on Absolute Country every night from 7pm to 10pm except Friday and Saturday nights. Wondering how they do that.
digitalspy.com
Info on citizenship requirements 1985
Still can’t believe the General Discussion forum’s gone, but whatever…. Can anyone offer some advice of where I can find out what the requirements were to obtain British citizenship back in 1985. My mum’s sitting here telling me that in 1985 she didn’t need to marry my dad...
digitalspy.com
Ad hoc WFH jobs?
I could do with a bit of extra cash. My main job has random shifts all over the place, I’d ideally like something I can do the odd shift here and there. I’ve looked into those make money from surveys, and tbh it’s more trouble than it’s worth.
digitalspy.com
Local TV to close via Sat on Thursday
Never seen the point in these channels, surely if viewers want local TV they can just tune into BBC 1 or ITV 1/STV at the times when local news would be on?. When it first started, when it was called locally Made in Leeds I did sometimes watch On The Aire, the local news programme and I once saw them doing a live broadcast whilst I was at Leeds Carnival but I haven't watched it in about 4 years at least.
digitalspy.com
Using the filter to Search for people on Facebook
Hi im on a mobile /tablet and when I go to search theres no filter ive tried everything i can think of but it never shows rhe filter option when you click on people. I don't have a filter on either the Android app, or on the web browser. Posts:...
digitalspy.com
I'm A Celebrity: South Africa?
At the end of last night's episode, ITV has said that it's back next year in 2023 - so, is it going to be in South Africa next? or is it a spin-off? I am confused. At the end of last night's episode, ITV has said that it's back next year in 2023 - so, is it going to be in South Africa next? or is it a spin-off? I am confused.
digitalspy.com
New Freesat recorders, can they record non EPG channels.
Was wondering can the new generation of Freesat recorders, record channels that are not on the EPG, just like channels in the "Other Channels" mode on Sky boxes which could not be recorded. Posts: 11,377. Forum Member. ✭✭. 29/11/22 - 18:15 #2. Not sure, the Arris box forces a complete...
digitalspy.com
ITV are Self Promotion clips classed as Adverts
Been watching emmerdale, and there hasnt been a proper advert throught the show, just plenty of Self Promotion, GMB Clip, Georgia and Tommy and Fing Su and Davide, having there promotion clips on every ad break, plus the video, where the young girl is suffering from mental health. It's exactly...
digitalspy.com
Neighbours star Ryan Moloney hints at changes when show returns
After airing what was thought to be its final ever episode earlier this year, Neighbours is coming back to our screens in 2023, but this time it will have the streaming home of Amazon Freevee. While we hope to see many of the old faces from 2022 back on Ramsay...
digitalspy.com
The Stranger (Netflix)
Has anyone seen the drama - The Stranger on Netflix. starring sexy Richard Armitage as Adam Price? I am on the final episode and wow, I have enjoyed it. Lots of twists. I am watching the final now.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders airs twice tonight as Janine Butcher is caught out
EastEnders spoilers follow from tonight's episodes, which are available to watch now on BBC iPlayer but haven't yet aired on TV. EastEnders is airing twice today (November 28) as Janine Butcher's lies start to catch up with her. Monday's episodes, which are already available to watch on BBC iPlayer, will...
digitalspy.com
Britain's Got Talent reveals first look at new spin-off The Ultimate Magician
ITV has dropped the first look at upcoming Britain's Got Talent spin-off The Ultimate Magician. The first picture from the one-off show features Stephen Mulhern, Catchphrase and Britain's Got More Talent host and a magician himself, who has stepped up to present in place of Ant and Dec. Related: Britain's...
Comments / 0