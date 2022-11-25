ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Savannah River Site Retiree Association Resource Center moves to temporary new home

By Matthew Christian mchristian@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 4 days ago
Buy Now Savannah River Mission Completion is providing temporary office space to the SRS Retiree Resource Center during roof repairs at the center's office location. The organization's volunteers help other retirees navigate their available benefits.

The Savannah River Site Retiree Association Resource Center has a temporary new home.

The resource center has moved to the new Savannah River Mission Completion offices located at 1070 Silver Bluff Road until early December.

It is staffed by up to five former Savannah River Site employees who volunteer to help other site retirees navigate benefits, enroll and file claims. The resource center serves nearly 4,000 SRS retirees and their spouses, many of whom are currently making decisions for Medicare Open Enrollment. During its eight years of operation, the center has conducted more than 4,900 office visits, nearly 12,000 phone consultations and approximately 3,200 prescription reviews that saved retirees nearly $2.7 million in their out-of-pocket costs, according to the resource center.

The resource center's permanent home is unavailable while the roof is replaced on the building it shares with the Lower Savannah Council of Governments.

Laureen Feinman, the center's manager, said she is enthusiastic about the opportunity to continue providing services while the roof is replaced.

"Our volunteers are dedicated to providing their time to helping others and taking their clients' concerns seriously," Feinman said in a news release. "Without this generous offer from SRMC, we would not be able to conduct reviews, as well as individual and group meetings, for about 400 retirees and their families during that time."

SRMC President and Program Manager Dave Olson said the services provided by the center's volunteers are vital to SRS retirees.

"Every day, the Retiree Resource Center provides valuable retirement and cost-saving advice to our former colleagues," Olson said. "This temporary space will ensure that the center's staff continues to provide the health plan guidance that SRS retirees need."

Community Policy