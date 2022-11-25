ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PennLive.com

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Iran vs. USA: Big plays, top moments and reaction

It's simple for the USMNT and Iran: Win and advance to the knockout round. Lose and go home. The United States came out on top, defeating Iran, 1-0. Check out the top moments and biggest plays from the Tuesday action.
The Hill

Biden celebrates US World Cup win over Iran at Michigan event

President Biden on Tuesday cheered the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team for its win over Iran in the World Cup at an event in Michigan to promote his economic agenda. Biden, who had wrapped up his speech in Bay City and was mingling with attendees, walked back to the microphone to tell the crowd that the U.S. had won, 1-0.
BAY CITY, MI
PennLive.com

US has clear World Cup task against Iran: Win or go home

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The task is clear for the United States: beat Iran in a politically charged World Cup match or go home. “We have to get out of our group by all means,” U.S. captain Tyler Adams said Monday. “It would feel like a success for us when we make it out of the group and then continue on in the tournament.”
PennLive.com

Bet365 promo code unleashes Bet $1, Get $200 offer

Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using our bet365 promo code, new players who bet on any sporting event in November 2022 can take advantage of a Bet $1, Win...
WSOC Charlotte

US tops Iran to advance in World Cup

The U.S. pulled out a 1-0 victory Tuesday over Iran to move onto the next stage of World Cup in Qatar. Christian Pulisic earned the U.S. its goal Tuesday at 38 minutes. He finished the first half of play before being subbed for Brenden Aaronson due to an abdominal injury, according to officials with the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team.
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
194K+
Followers
83K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy