Musk allows Trump back on Twitter, but that doesn’t end legal fight
Elon Musk has tweeted that Donald Trump will be reinstated on Twitter, but the former president isn’t backing down in his legal fight against the social media platform, according to his lawyer. Without an agreement on terms to end the court dispute, Trump has no plan to withdraw his...
"It Was Chaos": 20 Erratic And Unpredictable Bosses Who Apparently Went To The Elon Musk School Of Management
"He was notorious for requesting a meeting saying it was urgent and then canceling and asking, 'Why are we even having this meeting?' This happened at least once a week, and sometimes twice a day."
Iran vs. USA: Big plays, top moments and reaction
It's simple for the USMNT and Iran: Win and advance to the knockout round. Lose and go home. The United States came out on top, defeating Iran, 1-0. Check out the top moments and biggest plays from the Tuesday action.
People Are Sharing Their Weird Bedside Tables After Elon Musk Shared A Bizarre Picture Of His Own
It's the caffeine-free Diet Coke for me.
Biden celebrates US World Cup win over Iran at Michigan event
President Biden on Tuesday cheered the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team for its win over Iran in the World Cup at an event in Michigan to promote his economic agenda. Biden, who had wrapped up his speech in Bay City and was mingling with attendees, walked back to the microphone to tell the crowd that the U.S. had won, 1-0.
US has clear World Cup task against Iran: Win or go home
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The task is clear for the United States: beat Iran in a politically charged World Cup match or go home. “We have to get out of our group by all means,” U.S. captain Tyler Adams said Monday. “It would feel like a success for us when we make it out of the group and then continue on in the tournament.”
My Dumb Little Brain Is Completely Blown After Seeing These 21 Absolutely Incredible Pictures For The Very First Time Last Week
Okay, all of these are absolutely throwing my mind for a loop.
US tops Iran to advance in World Cup
The U.S. pulled out a 1-0 victory Tuesday over Iran to move onto the next stage of World Cup in Qatar. Christian Pulisic earned the U.S. its goal Tuesday at 38 minutes. He finished the first half of play before being subbed for Brenden Aaronson due to an abdominal injury, according to officials with the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team.
