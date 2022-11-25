Read full article on original website
Related
lavacacountytoday.com
Gene’s Appliance Co. celebrates 50 years of hometown service
Five decades after opening up shop in Hallettsville, Gene’s Appliance Co. continues to provide appliances to local homes and businesses with a business model centered around their original motto: “We service what we sell.”. To commemorate 50 years of continuous operation in Lavaca County, Lucielle Drozd and the...
crossroadstoday.com
The summer feel returns but the Fall feel returns soon
Victoria, Texas-: Tonight: Partly cloudy (increasing clouds) skies with light winds while temperatures stay around average. Low: 69 (or rising by 4 am) degrees. Winds: SE 5. 20% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms after Midnight. Tuesday: Partly sunny skies with breezy winds while temperatures stay above average. High: 80...
Drone footage over the Guadalupe River
Here’s drone video of the Guadalupe river taken Wednesday, November 23 by Don Brubaker’s youngest grandson, Luke Munoz. Victoria has had 4.4 inches of rain this month. Normal would be 2.4 inches. Last year Victoria had 1.1 inches of rain for the month of November. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST,...
House fire in Nursery
NURSERY, Texas – Nursery Fire Department responded to a house fire in the Nursery area around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Nursery firefighters worked with the Victoria Fire Department as well to stop the flames. No one was in the house when the fire began. An investigation into the fire is underway. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS...
BREAKING NEWS: Victoria authorities are searching for someone who fled on foot
VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria police are off the corner of Loma Vista and Laurent, near Airline. A vehicle crashed out near the intersection, residents near by heard a loud crash around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night, several police officers are searching for the suspect or suspects now. We’ll update this as soon as we have more information. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS...
Enjoy the Cuero’s Christmas in the Park in a Party Bus
Cuero's Christmas in the Park kicked off this past week and here is a way to really take that experience to the next level! You can actually book a party bus for up to 25 people thanks to Z-Party Bus with their Cuero Christmas Light Special, click here to get more information. Don't wait to book, these slots will sell out quickly. Cuero's Christmas in the Park will run through New Year's Day. Park hours will be nightly from 6:00 PM through 10:00 PM.
houston-today.com
Victoria man pleads for a kidney – for himself and others
With a B-positive blood type, Eric James tries to make it a personal motto too while battling piling medical concerns, including needing a kidney. The Victoria resident recently found his voice in his fifth year of energy-draining dialysis treatments. “We know that five donors come forward when they’re able to...
crossroadstoday.com
The work week kicks off with warmer temperatures but they will not last
Victoria, Texas-: Tonight: Mostly clear skies with light winds while temperatures stay above average. Low: 46 degrees. Winds: E 5. 10% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after 5 am. Monday: Sunny skies with light winds while temperatures stay around average. High: 75/62 degrees. Winds: E 5 mph....
Former Cuero resident Cynthia Orozco at Texas Book Festival
Former Cuero resident Cynthia Orozco at Texas Book Festival News Staff Tue, 11/22/2022 - 13:58 Image Dr. Cynthia E. Orozco, a Cuero native, was recently featured at the Texas Book Festival in Austin. The Festival is by invitation only. ...
Escapee has been located, taken into custody without incident
YOAKUM, Texas – On Saturday, Nov. 26, the Shiner Police Department reported an all-night search, with the help of other agencies, for Gilbert Dominguez, Jr., of Yoakum. Dominguez had escaped police custody while being detained. He was in possession of a stolen vehicle and cocaine. Gilbert Dominguez, Jr. After the all-night search, officials issued a warrant for the following charges:...
mycouriertribune.com
Rescued trafficked victim: It takes 5 to 13 years to buy freedom
(The Center Square) – A letter in possession of a woman rescued from a sex trafficking ring in Texas says it takes roughly five to 13 years to buy freedom. Law enforcement officers have told The Center Square it can take longer if the victims are sold more than once and owe multiple debts.
thebuzzmagazines.com
In memory of John Hilgert
On Nov. 5, 2021, the Memorial community lost a beloved friend and family member. John Hilgert, a freshman at Memorial High School (MHS), tragically lost his life during the Astroworld concert. Only 14 years old, he was a gifted athlete who played many sports, and baseball was his favorite. MHS senior Logan Lee, and sophomores Blake Dardis, Ben Barnett, and Cole Armitage are leading the fundraising effort for a new scoreboard at the baseball field in memory of John. The John Hilgert Scoreboard will be 22 feet tall by 16 feet wide, with multimedia functionality, video, and sound. Members of the community can make a donation to help create a lasting memory in remembrance of John. To learn more and contribute to the scoreboard, please visit scoreboardforjohn.com.
Special Event for Businesses In the Crossroads at Townsquare Talks
We are so much more than radio at Townsquare Media!. Sure we are the home of JP and Ingra Lee in the Morning on KIXS108, Pooks and Jim in the Afternoons on Q92 and wow can we talk about the phenomenal success of our new Tejano station KLUB Tejano on 106.9 hosted by JP? Not to mention the ever illusive Jack on 98.7, but behind the scenes we are so much more than radio.
Cuero police search for two female suspects involved in baby formula theft
CUERO, Texas – On Monday, Nov. 21, the Cuero Police Department asked for the public’s help in identifying two female suspects involved in the theft of over $1,000 worth of baby formula. The suspects reportedly stole the baby formula from Brookshire Brother’s, located at 1161 N. Esplanade St. in Cuero. If you know the identity of these two women or...
Crossroads Christmas Tradition You Should See; The Nutcracker
This holiday season, the Victoria Ballet Theatre invites you to one of the Crossroad's long-standing Christmas traditions, 'The Nutcracker'. Sure, it's a ballet, but it's a ballet like no other. Kids and adults of all ages have been enjoying the magic of The Nutcracker for decades. In fact, 'The Nutcracker' ballet was commissioned by the director of Moscow's Imperial Theatres, Ivan Vsevolozhsky, in 1891, and premiered a week before Christmas 1892.
This Severely Injured El Campo Toddler Made His Miracle Recovery
An El Campo family is counting all their blessings right before Thanksgiving after going through an incredibly tragic time. Kendall and Chase Macek were outside grilling on September 24, 2022, just moments before their lives would change. In the blink of an eye, their youngest son Ripp had gone from playing to running off somewhere else.
Fatal vehicle crash leaves two dead, one in hospital
YOAKUM, Texas – On November 22, at 4:30 a.m. a two-vehicle crash between a 2016 Hyundai Elantra and a 2021 1500 Dodge Ram truck left two dead and one in the hospital, 14.7 miles east of Yoakum. DPS trooper San Miguel confirms 18-year-old Joel Herrera Torres and 18-year-old Javier Rios Jr. were traveling on Highway 111 towards Yoakum when the...
brady-today.com
UPDATE - All Suspects Involved in Murder of Brady Native in Victoria Now in Jail
Press Release from the Victoria Police Department released today (11/18/2022) On September 21st, 2021, Victoria Police Department responded to a residence in the 700 block of E. Airline Rd. in reference to a shots fired call. After investigation it was revealed a robbery had occurred with one person deceased as a result of gunfire exchange. The deceased was identified as 19-year-old Brady TX. resident, Jacob Escobedo, while another person shot was identified as 25-year-old Victoria resident, Keanu Sanchez, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Edna man dies after train collides with his car in Inez
INEZ, Texas – A man was killed early Friday morning when a train in Inez collided with his vehicle. 45-year-old Nalaka Manoj Silva Kavirathna, of Edna, was stopped on the railroad tracks on FM Road-444 when a train, traveling northeast, struck the driver’s side of his car, said Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson. Kavirathna was...
KIXS FM 108
Victoria, TX
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
KIXS FM 108 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kixs.com/
Comments / 0