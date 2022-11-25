On Nov. 5, 2021, the Memorial community lost a beloved friend and family member. John Hilgert, a freshman at Memorial High School (MHS), tragically lost his life during the Astroworld concert. Only 14 years old, he was a gifted athlete who played many sports, and baseball was his favorite. MHS senior Logan Lee, and sophomores Blake Dardis, Ben Barnett, and Cole Armitage are leading the fundraising effort for a new scoreboard at the baseball field in memory of John. The John Hilgert Scoreboard will be 22 feet tall by 16 feet wide, with multimedia functionality, video, and sound. Members of the community can make a donation to help create a lasting memory in remembrance of John. To learn more and contribute to the scoreboard, please visit scoreboardforjohn.com.

