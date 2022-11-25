Read full article on original website
BRB: Santa gets an early start in Mandan
MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — He’s makin’ a list, and checking it twice. He’s gonna find out who’s naughty and nice. Santa Claus is coming to town… or, in the case of Mandan, he already has. Thanksgiving may have just ended, but there’s no reason why Jolly Old St. Nicholas can’t get a head start on […]
Raging Rivers Cyber Monday deal
As part of Cyber Monday, Mandan Parks will be selling Raging Rivers' Passes for next season for only $90. It's a one-day-only deal, Tuesday, they'll increase to $120. And for the regular season, they are $150.
Former Bismarck High Wrestlers End Up On Kelly & Ryan Show
Former Bismarck High wrestlers Christian and Wilfried Tanefeu who graduated in 2021 were just on the morning TV show Live! with Kelly & Ryan on Monday morning. The two brothers moved to Bismarck from Cameroon, Africa both received scholarships from Michigan University for wrestling. Kelly Ripa's son is also on the wrestling team for Michigan. They must have become good friends because the two Tanefeu brothers spent the Thanksgiving holiday with the famous family. Here's a shot of the group.
In BisMan-The Struggle And Reality Of Understaffed Restaurants
It's no secret that owning and running a restaurant is hard work and an obvious labor of love. I once read somewhere that opening a new restaurant is a risky business, the first year is always the toughest. We have all seen here in Bismarck lately a taste of reality - a lack of employees being one of the main reasons that several successful places have had to come to the decision to close their doors for good. These were restaurants that had gone way past that "crucial one-year" mark. Another sad trend is seeing posts through social media from owners and managers - honest feelings and sentiments to all the customers that were so faithful to their business.
Bismarck-Get Ready To Yell “Fore” At A Brand New Golf Facility
The sadness of the end of summer and the last days of golf are behind us. Here is the thing, after spending time in San Diego, California for most of my life, I never realized just how lucky I was to be able to golf year-round. Now in my almost nine years of living in North Dakota, there are two things that I have come to expect, one is the change of seasons, and the other is to know that your golfing days OUTSIDE in January are impossible...So then let's just play INDOORS.
Hockey: Legacy finds the net 5 times against West Fargo
Both Bismarck and Legacy back on the ice Saturday facing off against teams from the East. Bismarck Demons 0 Fargo North Spartans 9 Final Legacy Sabers 5 West Fargo Packers 2 Final
In Bismarck – Have You Checked This Place Out Yet? “Ya Mon”
I say "Perfect Timing" for this charming new place. The temperatures are definitely dropping, seemed like just yesterday when just about a month ago Bismarck and Mandan basked in a full day of sun and 77 degrees. Now ( Friday ) we are still cleaning up the 19-plus inches of snow that swept in beginning in the wee hours of Thursday, a couple of weeks ago. What better way to seek out anything that will warm us all up than checking out a brand-new restaurant that opened up inside the Kirkwood Mall? I'm going to go out on a limb here and guess that Jamaica, a mountainous island in the Caribbean sea is just a rad warmer than we are. I'm not suggesting that you travel 2,388 miles, no, but you can check out Suzzy's Island Twist!
KFYR-TV
Rare: pronghorn antelope spotted in Northwest Bismarck neighborhood
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A couple in North Bismarck captured a rare sight in town Friday morning. Leo and Shirley Bachmeier took these photos of about 10 pronghorn antelope grazing in their backyard on Clairmont Road in Northwest Bismarck. The spotting of pronghorn antelope is rare for the time of...
KFYR-TV
Badlands Search and Rescue gets K9
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Badlands Search and Rescue, a non-profit emergency service, is getting their first K9. Matthew Earl got eight-week-old Copper earlier in the year. Copper is training to find missing people and his handler plans to get him certified next spring. “I know through different searches that...
Special Bismarck License Required For Four Or More Cats/Dogs
So in Bismarck you can't have more than 3 dogs/cats in a household? Who wants to confess?
North Dakota State University hosts Irrigation Workshop
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota State University Extension, in partnership with the North Dakota Irrigation, will be hosting a public irrigation workshop on Thursday, December 8. The workshop is themed on economic opportunities related to the science of irrigation. In addition to the workshop itself, an irrigation exposition for suppliers will be held […]
MN JL Beers Closing – Let’s Hope It’s Not A Chain Reaction
Sadly another familiar bar -restaurant-establishment is closing its doors for good. I have lived in several cities in North Dakota, and in each one, I have gone into a JL Beers - Minot, Fargo, Bismarck, AND Minnesota - The last one sadly just announced its plans to permanently close - Here is what the JL Beers posted on their Facebook yesterday:
KFYR-TV
Roofer warns of winter woes; ice dams a headache for North Dakota homeowners
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The winter storm two weeks ago left feet of snow piled up on roofs around North Dakota. Now, with a recent rise in temperatures it’s bringing homeowners headaches. Bismarck homeowners Wayne and Candace Richter say they noticed water coming into their home just after the...
In BisMan – “Should Narcan Be Common Place?” Why Not??
This is one of the conversations I have when I'm around a police officer... ...and their reply is always staggering to me. Here are the two questions I ask - "Is Fentanyl easily attainable out here in Bismarck, Mandan? Just how dangerous is it?" The most common answers with a rapid quick response are "YES and EXTREMELY SO" Some of the officers will tell me just how many times they have arrived at the scene too late, another deadly victim. So what exactly is Fentanyl? According to nida.nih.gov it is a "...powerful synthetic opioid that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent... When people overdose on fentanyl, their breathing can slow or stop"
Thanksgiving Served Here In Bismarck Mandan
Wanting to avoid the stress of cooking for days, or maybe wanting to enjoy the tastes of home but find yourself alone. Fear not, as there are folks excited to share the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday with you. One thing we love about North Dakota is that holidays are an open door. And so this list of locations offering a warm, comfortable place to grab a hot meal; may be just what you are looking to do.
Schlotzsky’s In Bismarck – “Full Throttle Up…
..full steam ahead....all engines GO..." Alright you get the idea, this is a story of true motivation. Her name is Sharon Erickson, she lives here in Bismarck and she manages an awesome place called Schlotzsky's on 2000 N 12th ST STE 130 - You would never know she's been there for 20 years by looking at her warm and caring smile. I had the opportunity to drive by for lunch ( once a week is my goal ), and while waiting for my calzone, I noticed the sign on the take-out window that listed their hours of operation - which drove me to ask one question...
Opening Day In Mandan – Who Is Throwing Out The First Bag?
Talk about a sport, a game that has just exploded through the last few years. You see this almost everywhere you go, WE have this at our business office, heck WE took it on the road to Sickies Garage Burgers and Brews every Wednesday night all summer long. You can find them in backyards, even in a HUGE barn ( a co-worker has one ) - I'm talking about cornhole. I know you have attempted it at least once or twice - for some it may look easier than it is ( those people will surely find out that it's not ) - get ready, it's kicking off today in Mandan - Send-It 24/7 Cornhole.
Santa Arrives At Kirkwood Mall In Bismarck ( Not The North Pole )
"'Twas the day before Thanksgiving and all through Kirkwood Mall... ...when all through the stores, all the people were stirring in excitement this fall" Yes truly the holidays are here, with relatives coming into town, and last-minute preparation for turkey day, one such individual made himself be known - flanked by elves ( Kirkwood Mall employees ) THE MAN came strutting out to his post, waving, with a huge grin - his familiar white beard and red pot belly, Santa Claus is HERE in Bismarck! For all of you scrooges out there that continue to say, "Christmas is too commercialized" - think back to when you were young and you waited in line to talk to Santa, to tell him you were a good little boy or girl all year long.
From San Diego To Bismarck, Life Is An Amazing Journey
"Are you running from the law?" I can't tell you how many times I've been asked that since I moved to Fargo, North Dakota back in 2014. You see I am from San Diego, California. I have learned that it is impossible to compare one city to the next, sure there are going to be key factors, like the weather for instance. Also, many people prefer living in a large town, they seem to expect more businesses are available, like more restaurants and a lot more things to do. True, I guess, but I value the quality of life, and I found that a long way from home.
Bismarck’s Moe’s Smoke Shop Has FREE Turkeys For You
A friend of mine sent me this picture she found on Facebook today... ...her caption to the pic was simple: "Moe's is giving away FREE turkeys" - Now I'm sure you may have seen it as well, what were your first thoughts? Was it maybe a SMOKED Turkey promotion? Like say buy three cigars and they'll hand you a frozen turkey? Here is what Jared Selzer posted just over three hours ago:
