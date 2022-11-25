Read full article on original website
This Small Pennsylvania Town is Home to the World's Largest General StoreTravel MavenLehighton, PA
Shooting Of Teen May Not Have Been A Random ActStill UnsolvedLebanon, PA
Major retail chain opens another new store in Pennsylvania, bringing 200+ jobs to the areaKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
This Pennsylvania Town Transforms into a Magical Christmas Destination each DecemberTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
Pennsylvania high school football scores for Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022
Harrisburg vs Manheim Township in the District 3 6A championship game — Class 6A. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
30 year reunion for Old Forge baseball champions
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The 1992 Old Forge baseball team gathered at Amadeo's restaurant in Moosic Saturday night to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their state championship. Little did the coach, Joseph Giglio, know the celebration also came with the announcement that Marion Street in Old Forge will be...
WNEP-TV 16
Flames tear through rowhomes in Schuylkill County
Rowhomes went up in flames overnight in Schuylkill County. The first alarm came in around midnight along East Coal Street in Shenandoah.
Well-established central Pa. winery closes after nearly 2 decades in business
A well-established York County winery closed its doors a couple of weeks ago following the death of its owner/winemaker in late August. Marburg Estate Winery in Spring Grove has been offering a final shot at a number of its wines curbside this month, including Sweetheart, Ruby Red, Pride of Hanover and Hidden Creek Sweet.
Flames tear through rowhomes in Shenandoah
SHENANDOAH, Pa. — Flames tore through rowhomes early Monday morning in Schuylkill County. Crews were called to East Coal Street in Shenandoah around midnight. "When we arrived, we were faced with heavy fire coming out of the second floor. Crews went to work right away. We requested a second alarm for additional manpower. And being that it's a rowhome, we wanted to get additional help so we don't lose a lot," said Shenandoah Fire Chief Rick Examitas.
The Lehigh Valley’s diversity is changing, and the restaurant landscape is changing with it
The following story is part of our Stronger Than Steel series, an in-depth look at how the Lehigh Valley has made a remarkable comeback since Bethlehem Steel’s blast furnaces went cold in 1995. Read more about what inspired the series here and check out additional Stronger Than Steel stories here.
WFMZ-TV Online
Senator set to represent Mountain Top, more of Luzerne County resigns to take new job
A Republican state senator whose district will soon cover much more of Luzerne County, including most of the Mountain Top region, announced Monday he is resigning to take a new job in the legislative chamber. State Sen. John Gordner of Berwick announced he would leave his position Wednesday to join...
Quakertown Baseball Stadium Used as a Setting for the Filming of Amazon Prime Show
A popular television show recently utilized a Bucks County baseball field to record episodes of their historical and beloved story. Tom Chang wrote about the field and the show for Bleeding Cool. The popular Amazon Prime show A League of Our Own, starring Abbi Jacobson and filmed in Pittsburgh, was...
WGAL
Route 222 reopens north of Reading, Pa.
READING, Pa. — A stretch of Route 222 was shut down for nearly six hours in Berks County on Monday morning. Video above: The Susquehanna Valley's busiest roads, intersections. A crash shut down the northbound lanes of Route 222 US 222 South Bus - Laureldale and Exit: US 222...
Brewing company helps business after fire
SNYDER COUNTY, Pa. — A community in Union County is rallying behind a business devasted by a fire earlier this month. Rusty Rail Brewing Company in Mifflinburg hosted 'The Gilson Rally' Sunday afternoon to help the Gilson Snow Company near New Berlin recover after a fire. A portion of...
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Kunkletown, PA
The village of Kunkletown is in Eldred Township in Monroe County, Pennsylvania. Named after businessman and lodge proprietor Joseph Kunkle, Kunkletown is the biggest village within the township. The village started with easy institutions and infrastructures like dwellings, a tavern, and a schoolhouse. After a number of years, the village...
Pa. redevelopment grants for Lehigh Valley projects now up to $50.5M awarded this fall
State lawmakers representing the Lehigh Valley announced a new round of local grants totaling $19,564,737 from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. These grants awarded as of Nov. 18 are in addition to $30,950,000 awarded through Oct. 31 in the 2022 round of RACP grants for private, public and nonprofit projects in Lehigh and Northampton counties.
WGAL
Pennsylvania firearms deer season is underway
Pennsylvania firearms deer season is officially underway. Despite hunting for hours in the woods near Dillsburg, many hunters went home empty-handed. The state game commission says the deer population in Pennsylvania is stable, but around here, the deer were keeping out of sight. "Sometimes you see them sometimes you don't....
skooknews.com
Driver Nearly Crashes into Garfield Square Monument in Pottsville
A driver narrowly missed a monument in Pottsville's Garfield Square last week. According to Pottsville Police, on Monday, November 21, 2022, around 4:15pm, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of West Market Street for a single vehicle accident. The investigation revealed that a Subaru Outback operated by Jeffrey Dreibelbis,...
Man locked up on attempted homicide charges
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A man in Schuylkill County is behind bars after allegedly shooting two people. State police say it happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday morning along Ridge Road in Wayne Township near Summit Station. Troopers were called there for a domestic. There, police found that 24-year-old...
cohaitungchi.com
5 of the Best Hikes in Pennsylvania
Hiking in Pennsylvania is both a pleasure and a pain. PA’s hiking trails offer great vistas, beautiful terrain, and weather that cooperates more often than not. But man, those rocks! Most hiking trails in Pennsylvania feature small, ankle-twisting rocks. So much so, that Appalachian Trail thru-hikers have dubbed the state “Rocksylvania.” But don’t let that discourage you. Get a good pair of boots, watch your footing, and enjoy the wonders of this gorgeous state. The best hikes in Pennsylvania are waiting for you!
10th year for tree lighting ceremony in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — It was the 10th year for a tree lighting event Saturday night in Monroe County. Middle Smithfield Township hosted the event at Echo Lake Park and the Community & Cultural Center on Milford Road. The program featured the East Stroudsburg High School North Band and...
No charges to be filed in Thanksgiving Day blast
SUGAR NOTCH — Hanover Township police on Friday confirmed an explosion heard across the Wyoming Valley on Thanksgiving morning happened
Model trains chug with Hudson Model Railroad Club
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Holiday season train display remains on track in Luzerne County. The Hudson Model Railroad Club does an Annual Open House, showcasing their detailed model trains and railroads. Each year, club members try to make it a bit more special for all old and new faces that swing by. […]
Moms for Liberty urge restrictions on reading materials, training in Nazareth Area School District
White privilege and the rights of LGBTQ students were the subjects of debate again at last week’s Nazareth Area School Board meeting. Members of the newly-formed Moms for Liberty Northampton chapter are pushing for the district to adopt policies that would restrict classroom materials and library books, and ban transgender athletes from playing on teams that align with their gender identity.
