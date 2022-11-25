ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill Haven, PA

Newswatch 16

30 year reunion for Old Forge baseball champions

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The 1992 Old Forge baseball team gathered at Amadeo's restaurant in Moosic Saturday night to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their state championship. Little did the coach, Joseph Giglio, know the celebration also came with the announcement that Marion Street in Old Forge will be...
OLD FORGE, PA
Newswatch 16

Flames tear through rowhomes in Shenandoah

SHENANDOAH, Pa. — Flames tore through rowhomes early Monday morning in Schuylkill County. Crews were called to East Coal Street in Shenandoah around midnight. "When we arrived, we were faced with heavy fire coming out of the second floor. Crews went to work right away. We requested a second alarm for additional manpower. And being that it's a rowhome, we wanted to get additional help so we don't lose a lot," said Shenandoah Fire Chief Rick Examitas.
SHENANDOAH, PA
WGAL

Route 222 reopens north of Reading, Pa.

READING, Pa. — A stretch of Route 222 was shut down for nearly six hours in Berks County on Monday morning. Video above: The Susquehanna Valley's busiest roads, intersections. A crash shut down the northbound lanes of Route 222 US 222 South Bus - Laureldale and Exit: US 222...
READING, PA
Newswatch 16

Brewing company helps business after fire

SNYDER COUNTY, Pa. — A community in Union County is rallying behind a business devasted by a fire earlier this month. Rusty Rail Brewing Company in Mifflinburg hosted 'The Gilson Rally' Sunday afternoon to help the Gilson Snow Company near New Berlin recover after a fire. A portion of...
UNION COUNTY, PA
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to Do in Kunkletown, PA

The village of Kunkletown is in Eldred Township in Monroe County, Pennsylvania. Named after businessman and lodge proprietor Joseph Kunkle, Kunkletown is the biggest village within the township. The village started with easy institutions and infrastructures like dwellings, a tavern, and a schoolhouse. After a number of years, the village...
KUNKLETOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. redevelopment grants for Lehigh Valley projects now up to $50.5M awarded this fall

State lawmakers representing the Lehigh Valley announced a new round of local grants totaling $19,564,737 from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. These grants awarded as of Nov. 18 are in addition to $30,950,000 awarded through Oct. 31 in the 2022 round of RACP grants for private, public and nonprofit projects in Lehigh and Northampton counties.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Pennsylvania firearms deer season is underway

Pennsylvania firearms deer season is officially underway. Despite hunting for hours in the woods near Dillsburg, many hunters went home empty-handed. The state game commission says the deer population in Pennsylvania is stable, but around here, the deer were keeping out of sight. "Sometimes you see them sometimes you don't....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
skooknews.com

Driver Nearly Crashes into Garfield Square Monument in Pottsville

A driver narrowly missed a monument in Pottsville's Garfield Square last week. According to Pottsville Police, on Monday, November 21, 2022, around 4:15pm, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of West Market Street for a single vehicle accident. The investigation revealed that a Subaru Outback operated by Jeffrey Dreibelbis,...
POTTSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Man locked up on attempted homicide charges

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A man in Schuylkill County is behind bars after allegedly shooting two people. State police say it happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday morning along Ridge Road in Wayne Township near Summit Station. Troopers were called there for a domestic. There, police found that 24-year-old...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
cohaitungchi.com

5 of the Best Hikes in Pennsylvania

Hiking in Pennsylvania is both a pleasure and a pain. PA’s hiking trails offer great vistas, beautiful terrain, and weather that cooperates more often than not. But man, those rocks! Most hiking trails in Pennsylvania feature small, ankle-twisting rocks. So much so, that Appalachian Trail thru-hikers have dubbed the state “Rocksylvania.” But don’t let that discourage you. Get a good pair of boots, watch your footing, and enjoy the wonders of this gorgeous state. The best hikes in Pennsylvania are waiting for you!
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Model trains chug with Hudson Model Railroad Club

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Holiday season train display remains on track in Luzerne County. The Hudson Model Railroad Club does an Annual Open House, showcasing their detailed model trains and railroads. Each year, club members try to make it a bit more special for all old and new faces that swing by. […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WITF

Moms for Liberty urge restrictions on reading materials, training in Nazareth Area School District

White privilege and the rights of LGBTQ students were the subjects of debate again at last week’s Nazareth Area School Board meeting. Members of the newly-formed Moms for Liberty Northampton chapter are pushing for the district to adopt policies that would restrict classroom materials and library books, and ban transgender athletes from playing on teams that align with their gender identity.
NAZARETH, PA

