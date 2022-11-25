ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks QB Geno Smith 'getting stronger as the season goes on'

 4 days ago
The Seattle Seahawks are back in action after the bye this week and preparing to face the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday at Lumen Field. Hoping to close out the regular season at the top of the division, quarterback Geno Smith has never felt better.

“I feel great, I’ve been in the weight room working and staying on top of everything,” Smith told reporters on Wednesday. “I feel great, I’m getting stronger as the season goes on. That’s something that is very positive, so I want to continue to work hard and continue to push myself. Who knows where it can go in that regard, so my body feels great.

“I’m blessed to have a great offensive line who has been protecting me and keeping me upright.”

While Smith did find some time to enjoy family and friends over the bye, he also made sure he remained mentally sharp. In fact, he even put in a little extra work here and there.

“There is not much of a mental break,” he explained. “Actually, that is the time where I had more time to watch film and really just study. I try not to think about football, but that is darn near impossible, so I did a lot of studying, a lot of self-scouting, and was trying to get an edge. There is not a week off, it’s just a week of not playing.

“I was really studying and continuing to sharpen my mind and my game.”

Smith and the rest of the Seahawks return to practice Friday after the Thanksgiving holiday.

