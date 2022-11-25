ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Walmart gunman railed at co-workers in 'death note' before Virginia store shooting

By Rueters
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18hngc_0jNVqus800

(Reuters) - A Walmart supervisor who killed six co-workers before turning the gun on himself this week left a rambling note on his cellphone in which he railed against other employees at the Chesapeake, Virginia, store who he felt had mocked and betrayed him.

The note was released by the city of Chesapeake on Friday in an update on its investigation into why the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Andre Bing, began firing on workers gathered in a break room before their overnight shift late on Tuesday.

Bing, who was team leader for the shift, was armed with a handgun when he shot some but not all of the employees assembled in the break room, witnesses and police said, raising the prospect that he may have targeted individuals.

In a search of his home, investigators found ammunition and various items related to the 9mm handgun, including a receipt, according to the update from Chesapeake, a city of 251,000 people about 200 miles (320 km) south of Washington.

"The gun was legally purchased from a local store on the morning of Tuesday Nov. 22. He had no criminal history," the city said in a statement on Friday.

In his note, Bing made reference to an unspecified work failure on his part and perceived slights from co-workers, who he felt were mocking him. He said he believed his phone had been hacked and "was giving the worst feeling imaginable."

"The associates gave me evil twisted grins, mocked me and celebrated my down fall the last day," he wrote. "That's why they suffer the same fate as me."

Bing also wrote in the document titled "death note" that he planned to spare a person, whose name was redacted, because she had a special place in his heart, citing his own mother's death from cancer.

Asked to comment on Bing's note, Walmart said in a statement: "There is nothing that can justify taking innocent lives. Our focus continues to be on the families who are grieving and supporting our associates through this difficult time."

In addition to the seven dead, including Bing, two people are being treated in area hospitals. One is in critical condition and one's condition is improving, the city said.

The Chesapeake shooting came on the heels of last weekend's massacre in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where a gunman killed five at an LGBTQ nightclub.

The United States averages two mass shootings per day, when defined as an incident killing or injuring four or more people, according to GunViolenceArchive.org.

(Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Paul Thomasch and Daniel Wallis)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Berkeley nursing home employee accused of defrauding 2 seniors

BERKELEY – A nursing assistant at a Berkeley elder care home has been arrested for allegedly defrauding two seniors who had stayed at the facility.According to Berkeley Police, the suspect worked at the Kyakameena Care Center on Carleton Street and was arrested last Tuesday outside the facility on suspicion of identity theft, grand theft, financial elder abuse and unauthorized use of a debit card.On September 23, the adult son of a 73-year-old woman being cared for at the facility alerted police that her month's debit card was stolen and was used more than 100 times between April and August of...
BERKELEY, CA
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy