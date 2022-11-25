Police discover explosives near south Colorado Springs home

A south Colorado Springs home was reportedly damaged by a shotgun blast and explosive devices were found nearby on Thursday, according to Colorado Springs police.

Around 5:45 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 1100 block of Norwood Avenue, just east of the South Nevada Avenue and Lake Avenue intersection, for a reported damage call, police said. The siding and a windowpane at the rear of the house appeared to be damaged from a shotgun blast.

Police reportedly also found "remnants" of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and another unexploded IED on scene.

Police said the Regional Explosives Unit responded and "rendered the unexploded device safe." Police did not indicate that any arrests have been made, and said the incident is an ongoing investigation.