Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington D.C. named one of the best cities in America to be car-freeEllen EastwoodWashington, DC
Miners push a couple's electric car after it runs out of battery outside mineAmy ChristieWashington, DC
MCPS closes schools on Monday as power outage affects thousands of MoCo residents after Gaithersburg plane crashHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
United Airlines Uses 100% Sustainable FuelJudyDWashington, DC
Why Activists Are Taking Action for Climate Change.Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
Related
gwsports.com
Women’s Basketball Drops Thanksgiving Tournament Finale to Louisiana Tech, 71-52
LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- Despite the first double-double of the year from Mia Lakstigala, George Washington women's basketball was unable to contain the Louisiana Tech offense in the second half of Sunday's game, falling 71-52 in the finale of the UNLV Thanksgiving Tournament. The battle between the Buff & Blue...
gwsports.com
Men’s Basketball Feasts on UNH, 75-54
WASHINGTON - In a Saturday afternoon matinee at the Charles E. Smith Center, GW men's basketball invited New Hampshire to D.C., but wasn't exactly a gracious host in a 75-54 rout. In the second game of a four-game homestand, GW got back on the correct side of the win/loss ledger...
fordhamsports.com
Football Falls in NCAA Championship Game at New Hampshire
Durham, N.H. – Three members of the Fordham coaching staff spent time at the University of New Hampshire in various capacities over the years. Unfortunately, it was not a joyous homecoming for them as the Wildcats defeated the Rams, 52-42, in a first round game of the 2022 NCAA FCS Championship at Wildcat Stadium.
gwsports.com
Women’s Basketball Falls Short Against UNLV, 73-63
LAS VEGAS, Nev.– George Washington women's basketball gave the UNLV Lady Rebels all they could handle on their home court, but the defending Mountain West champions were able to defend the Thomas & Mack Center and pull out a win in the semifinals of the UNLV Thanksgiving Tournament, 73-63. While GDUB was able to go punch for punch with the Lady Rebels throughout the contest, the Colonials did get off to a rocky start in Saturday's first quarter, shooting just 4-for-14. GW would right itself in the second frame, sinking five triples and ending the half on a 16-7 run to make it a 37-34 game.
nhsportspage.com
Manchester Community College Division 1 Championship: Bedford 15, Londonderry 14
10th seeded Bedford wins the Championship over #1 Londonderry. The Bedford Bulldogs are NH Division 1 State Champs after a thrilling come-from-behind 15-14 win over Londonderry at Exeter High School. Bedford trailed 14-12 with 2:08 remaining and the ball at their own 11 yard line before going on a Championship winning drive that ended on Colby Snow's 27 yard FG with 13 seconds left.
mediafeed.org
Boston College will cost you this much
Boston College was the first university in Boston, and is well-respected for its liberal arts programs, among other things. Boston College tuition for the 2021/22 school year was $61,706. This is higher than the average for four-year private nonprofit institutions in the U.S. of $35,807 per year. Costs for 2021-22.
WCVB
Salve Regina University student, softball team member killed in New Hampshire rollover crash
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A 21-year-old student at Salve Regina University was killed and several others hurt in a rollover crash early Thanksgiving morning at a busy traffic circle in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Drew Ceppetelli, 21, of Barrington, New Hampshire, died at Portsmouth Regional Hospital, state police said. Ceppetelli was...
The body of missing hiker found in New Hampshire
A Massachusetts woman who disappeared during a weekend hike in New Hampshire was found dead Wednesday on what would have been her 20th birthday.
Where is the Biggest House in New Hampshire and How Big is It?
If you believe size matters, then you are going to love this home on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton, New Hampshire. Alton Bay, NH, is known for its beautiful water views and idyllic New England settings. It's also known for having the largest single-family home in the Granite State.
Have You Seen the Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?
There’s been a lot of talk about scary animals lately. Mostly from me. But in researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard...
The Tide is High…like really high
If you were walking along the beach this weekend, you probably noticed how high the tides were. M Street Beach was a fraction of its normal size and the waters came up to the edge of the rocks, heading out the causeway to the Sugar Bowl. Down in the Fort...
livability.com
Why I Love My City: Manchester, New Hampshire
Lauren Getts, a proud resident of Manchester, New Hampshire, is the co-founder of Dog Hop Transport, a long-distance private pet transportation company. With safety and comfort in mind, the company’s fleet of Tesla Model Y SUVs transports pups across the contiguous United States and Canada. Getts also is the...
Changes Are Coming to Eaton Plaza in Seabrook, New Hampshire
Up in Smoke is indeed up in smoke. But a new shop is set to take its place at Eaton Plaza in Seabrook, as part of what owner Ivan Eaton III terms a “change in model and practices.”. Eaton is hopeful that a new shop, described as an upscale...
4 Great Seafood Places in Maine
Photo byPhoto by Cloris Ying on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
2 Mass. men accused of aggravated DWI after traveling 100+ mph on I-93, NH State Police say
BOW, New Hampshire — Two Massachusetts men are facing charges of aggravated driving under the influence in two separate incidents after state police say they were traveling at speeds of 100 mph and 120 mph on Interstate 93 early Sunday morning. Jacob Hulsoor, 25, of Dorchester, Massachusetts was charged...
iheart.com
Some Salem N.H. Black Friday Shoppers Were Underwhelmed By Deals This Year
SALEM, N.H. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Early birds were out bright and early with wallets in hand on Black Friday this year. Spots were sparse in the parking lot of the Mall at Rockingham Park in Salem New Hampshire as shoppers hunted down deals. Some shoppers from Methuen headed for...
WCVB
More questions remain as suspect in New Hampshire manhunt is arraigned
LYNDEBOROUGH, N.H. — A man who authorities say is connected to two separate incidents in rural New Hampshire towns was arraigned on a charge of attempted murder on Friday. The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said Robert Gagnon, 45, was arraigned in superior court on a charge of attempted murder in the shooting of Carlos Quintong, 44, of Manchester, New Hampshire.
Winter weather advisory issued for parts of New England due to freezing rain
A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of New England due to freezing rain that’s causing slippery road conditions as Thanksgiving travelers begin to make the trek home on Friday. The advisory is in effect for parts of New Hampshire and Maine including Belknap, Merrimack, Northern Carroll,...
newstalknewengland.com
Nashua, New Hampshire Women Pleads Guilty To Making False Statements
At the United States District Court in Concord, New Hampshire, Kaylie Esquivel Arizmendi, 32, of Nashua, New Hampshire pleaded guilty to making false statements,. Arizmendi received Supplemental Nutritional Agricultural benefits, better known as food stamps, and Medicaid benefits from the state Department of Health and Human Services. Eligibility for this...
Proposal would give New hampshire families hundreds each month
woman holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. You would receive $250 for each child over the age of five and under 18.
Comments / 0