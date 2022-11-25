ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gwsports.com

Men’s Basketball Feasts on UNH, 75-54

WASHINGTON - In a Saturday afternoon matinee at the Charles E. Smith Center, GW men's basketball invited New Hampshire to D.C., but wasn't exactly a gracious host in a 75-54 rout. In the second game of a four-game homestand, GW got back on the correct side of the win/loss ledger...
DURHAM, NH
fordhamsports.com

Football Falls in NCAA Championship Game at New Hampshire

Durham, N.H. – Three members of the Fordham coaching staff spent time at the University of New Hampshire in various capacities over the years. Unfortunately, it was not a joyous homecoming for them as the Wildcats defeated the Rams, 52-42, in a first round game of the 2022 NCAA FCS Championship at Wildcat Stadium.
DURHAM, NH
gwsports.com

Women’s Basketball Falls Short Against UNLV, 73-63

LAS VEGAS, Nev.– George Washington women's basketball gave the UNLV Lady Rebels all they could handle on their home court, but the defending Mountain West champions were able to defend the Thomas & Mack Center and pull out a win in the semifinals of the UNLV Thanksgiving Tournament, 73-63. While GDUB was able to go punch for punch with the Lady Rebels throughout the contest, the Colonials did get off to a rocky start in Saturday's first quarter, shooting just 4-for-14. GW would right itself in the second frame, sinking five triples and ending the half on a 16-7 run to make it a 37-34 game.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nhsportspage.com

Manchester Community College Division 1 Championship: Bedford 15, Londonderry 14

10th seeded Bedford wins the Championship over #1 Londonderry. The Bedford Bulldogs are NH Division 1 State Champs after a thrilling come-from-behind 15-14 win over Londonderry at Exeter High School. Bedford trailed 14-12 with 2:08 remaining and the ball at their own 11 yard line before going on a Championship winning drive that ended on Colby Snow's 27 yard FG with 13 seconds left.
LONDONDERRY, NH
mediafeed.org

Boston College will cost you this much

Boston College was the first university in Boston, and is well-respected for its liberal arts programs, among other things. Boston College tuition for the 2021/22 school year was $61,706. This is higher than the average for four-year private nonprofit institutions in the U.S. of $35,807 per year. Costs for 2021-22.
94.9 HOM

Have You Seen the Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?

There’s been a lot of talk about scary animals lately. Mostly from me. But in researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard...
DANVILLE, NH
Caught in Southie

The Tide is High…like really high

If you were walking along the beach this weekend, you probably noticed how high the tides were. M Street Beach was a fraction of its normal size and the waters came up to the edge of the rocks, heading out the causeway to the Sugar Bowl. Down in the Fort...
BOSTON, MA
livability.com

Why I Love My City: Manchester, New Hampshire

Lauren Getts, a proud resident of Manchester, New Hampshire, is the co-founder of Dog Hop Transport, a long-distance private pet transportation company. With safety and comfort in mind, the company’s fleet of Tesla Model Y SUVs transports pups across the contiguous United States and Canada. Getts also is the...
MANCHESTER, NH
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Maine

Photo byPhoto by Cloris Ying on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
MAINE STATE
WCVB

More questions remain as suspect in New Hampshire manhunt is arraigned

LYNDEBOROUGH, N.H. — A man who authorities say is connected to two separate incidents in rural New Hampshire towns was arraigned on a charge of attempted murder on Friday. The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said Robert Gagnon, 45, was arraigned in superior court on a charge of attempted murder in the shooting of Carlos Quintong, 44, of Manchester, New Hampshire.
BROOKLINE, NH
newstalknewengland.com

Nashua, New Hampshire Women Pleads Guilty To Making False Statements

At the United States District Court in Concord, New Hampshire, Kaylie Esquivel Arizmendi, 32, of Nashua, New Hampshire pleaded guilty to making false statements,. Arizmendi received Supplemental Nutritional Agricultural benefits, better known as food stamps, and Medicaid benefits from the state Department of Health and Human Services. Eligibility for this...
NASHUA, NH
Jake Wells

Proposal would give New hampshire families hundreds each month

woman holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. You would receive $250 for each child over the age of five and under 18.
MANCHESTER, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy