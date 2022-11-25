ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jenna Ortega Used to Perform Autopsies on Dead Animals as a Child

Jenna Ortega recently revealed some very Wednesday Addams-esque facts about herself, including that she used to play with dead animals. "I'm a weirdo in like...I used to perform autopsies on little animals when I was younger," Ortega shared. "Like, little lizards that I found that were dead in my backyard,"...
Swae Lee Interview – Possible Joint Project With Post Malone, SremmLife 4 Album Update, Collaboration With BoohooMAN

Fans can always count on Swae Lee to set the trends. Since his arrival in the rap game, he’s secured several diamond records, helped Rae Sremmurd rise as one of the best duos in music and influenced the entire genre with his undefeated combo of a high-pitched tone and colorful melodies. Adding to his already solid resume, now, Swae is starting to flourish with his motion in the fashion industry.
Thanksgiving 2022: Halle Berry, Spice Girls And More Celebs Celebrate

It's officially that time of year again. Thanksgiving is here, which means that turkeys are being roasted and that the most famous names in the world are officially giving thanks. On Nov. 24, the United States celebrated Thanksgiving, a gathering centered around food, family, and football. In other words, the...
Reddit Slams ‘Rude and Entitled’ Woman for Complaining Celebrity Wouldn’t Take Photo With Her Daughter

A woman on Reddit is being criticized for her "entitled" behavior following a chance celebrity meeting that didn't go her way. "My daughter and I were recently on vacation. We spent the day in an area that’s known to have a lot of rich/famous people and towards the end of the day we saw one of my daughter’s favorite celebrities (we’ll call her A) walking out of a store," the woman wrote via Reditt's popular AITA subforum.
Joe Jonas Looks Back On Auditioning For ‘Spider-Man’

Was Joe Jonas almost in the Spider-Man suit? According to the singer, this is true. In a new interview with Variety's Just for Variety podcast, Jonas revealed that he was once in the running to play the superhero on the big screen. Speaking on his potential role in the 2012...
Iggy Azalea Sells Masters and Publishing in Eight-Figure Deal – Report

Iggy Azalea has reportedly sold her publishing and masters in a deal that is said to be worth eight-figures. On Monday (Nov. 21), Billboard reported the "Fancy" rapper is cashing out by transacting the rights to her musical catalog to Domain Capital Group. Iggy's body of work includes the LPs The New Classic, In My Defense and The End of an Era. She's also released the EPs Glory, Change Your Life, Survive the Summer and Wicked Lips. In 2019, she started he own label called Bad Dreams. The deal includes the Billboard chart-topping single "Fancy" featuring Charli XCX and other Iggy hits like "Black Widow" featuring Rita Ora and "Problem" featuring Ariana Grande, and has the potential to earn the Aussie MC future revenue.
Machine Gun Kelly Returns to Rap With New Song ‘Taurus’

Machine Gun Kelly is back to rapping again on his latest single, "Taurus." On Wednesday (Nov. 23), Machine Gun Kelly premiered the new video for his new song "Taurus," which is the title track of his latest semi-autobiographical film of the same name. Over moody productions, MGK raps about his mental health as he deals with the pressure of being a famous music artist.
Everything New on Disney+ in December

Disney+ is closing out the year in style, with a new National Treasure television series, National Treasure: Edge of History. It follows a young woman named Jess who goes on the trail of an amazing treasure that has some kind of connection to her family. Featuring appearances from returning National Treasure actors (although not, as far as we know, Nicolas Cage), the show premieres on December 14.
What Are Dabloons? Learn About The New Viral TikTok Craze

TikTokers have come together to create a roleplaying game where they collect fictional currency called "Dabloons." After collecting the "cash," they then spend it on virtual and/or imaginary items ranging from soup to more elaborate and unique items, like a cat-shark hybrid costume. According to Know Your Meme, the trend...
BTS Fans Discover Suga Seemingly Has Cat Based on Camera Roll Screenshot

During the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony Nov. 20, BTS' Jungkook performed his new song "Dreamers," and his bandmates showed their support on Instagram. But on Suga's Instagram Story, one post in particular caught fans' eye: a camera roll screen recording that showed a mysterious cat. The surprise cat glimpse...
'Don't ever come here': 'A Christmas Story' actor kicked off iconic home's property

Yano Anaya, a cast member of "A Christmas Story," was kicked off the iconic home's property by its owner, TMZ reports. A video published by the outlet showed Anaya, who played Grover Dill in the 1983 film, taking photos with fans outside the Cleveland home on Nov. 15. The house and surrounding property was put up for sale for an undisclosed price earlier this month. ...
‘Across the Spider-Verse’ Will Have Six Different Animation Styles

While Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse featured the Spider-Men from a variety of dimensions, it was mostly set in a single universe, the one that’s home to Miles Morales. The upcoming sequel, Across the Spider-Verse, will send Miles [checks notes] across the Spider-Verse, into multiple dimensions that are home to other Spider-Men.
The Worst Marvel Moments of 2022

Marvel, we love you. We already made a list of the best Marvel Cinematic Universe moments of 2022. It’s got great stuff on it! This is not personal. But 2022 was not a Hall of Fame year for Marvel. There were some highlights that reminded us why we love these wild superhero stories in the first place. There were also a couple of moments that made us wonder whether the comic book industrial complex had gotten just a bit too massive and unwieldy. This year alone, Marvel released three big-screen movies — Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — three Disney+ series — Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law — and two Disney+ one-off specials — Werewolf By Night and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. With that much stuff coming out all at once, is it any wonder the studio’s quality control might have dipped a little?
The Best Movie Posters of 2022

As we commence with our look back at the best in pop culture over the last year, let us pause to acknowledge the art of movie poster design. Before you see a movie — before you even watch a commercial or a trailer in many cases — you see a poster. And it’s up to that poster to introduce a film in a single image. That’s no easy feat. And with the proliferation of social media, posters are viewed and shared even more widely online than ever before. So that first impression is even more crucial.
Spotify Teases Wrapped 2022 Release

At midnight today (Nov. 28), Spotify officially launched its hashtag emoji on Twitter for this year's Spotify Wrapped rollout. The tiny graphic that appears when a user types Spotify Wrapped with a hashtag features a yellow, purple and orange present of the Spotify logo. "Want to be the first to...
Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

