Niagara Falls, NY

travelnoire.com

Marriott Introduces Apartments By Marriott, A Possible Competitor To Airbnb

A lot of organizations in the travel industry were forced to change their business model during and after the pandemic. Many businesses haven’t recovered but the ones that do can credit their existence to their ability to adapt to the times. One stand-out that comes to mind is the Marriott Hotels brand.
BoardingArea

We’re Marriott Bonvoy Platinum Again, Maybe For The Last Time

We never planned on getting Marriott Bonvoy Platinum Elite status. I was proud that we weren’t limited by having status and could book whichever hotel was the best for every trip, independent from worrying about losing out on a complimentary breakfast or suite upgrade. Over the years, we ended...
travelawaits.com

A New Survey Says These Are The Best Layover Airports — Our Experts Weigh In

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Layovers can really put a damper on your travel plans. But a recent study suggests there are some airports where you might actually want a long layover! ParkSleepFly recently released a survey of the busiest U.S. airports to enjoy a layover. Their criteria included food and beverages, hygiene, service, customer satisfaction, shopping, and hotel availability.
CNBC

How to book hidden, cheaper award flights with the United Airlines credit cards

If you fly United Airlines with any regularity, you may be familiar with the United MileagePlus loyalty program. What you might not know is that it offers a unique feature where it reserves some flight award availability for certain customers. Just as United sells different cash fare levels (such as...
TheStreet

Airlines Offering Many Good Black Friday Deals

The concept of Black Friday keeps on expanding -- what started out as a rush of people from the suburbs descending upon downtown Philadelphia stores on the day after Thanksgiving has, 50 years later, evolved into a holiday shopping period that just keeps growing. With the rise of online shopping,...
TheStreet

Delta Has a Big New Perk for Some Passengers

Private airport lounges are one of those topics that seem innocuous, but are actually surprisingly divisive upon closer inspection. One of the most well-known airport lounges is the Delta Sky Club (DAL) - Get Free Report, which debuted in 2009, replacing the previous lounges the Delta Crown Room Club and Northwest Airlines WorldClubs.
BoardingArea

American Airlines Instant Status Pass for Hyatt Elites

Our site may contain affiliate links. Read Advertiser Disclosure policy here. World of Hyatt Explorist and Globalist members who have linked their World of Hyatt and AAdvantage accounts can now enjoy complimentary AAdvantage status when they register for American Airlines Instant Status Pass by December 28. This is the newest offering as part of the American Airlines and Hyatt partnership.
drifttravel.com

Sharing Economy Guide: Things to know while traveling!

You’re in the middle of planning your next big trip, but you’re not sure how to make it happen. The good news is that there are many ways to save money on travel by using the sharing economy. The sharing economy has made it easier than ever for...
BoardingArea

Earn Up to 5,000 Bonus Points For One Stay 2022 With Choice Privileges

You can earn 5,000 bonus points with one qualifying stay of a minimum of three nights — or you can earn 2,000 bonus points with one qualifying stay of a minimum of two nights — at participating hotel or resort properties which are part of the brand portfolio of Choice Hotels in many locations within the United States through Saturday, December 31, 2022…
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

