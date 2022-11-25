ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

England seek big improvement for Test vs South Africa who need win | Wales in turmoil vs injury-ravaged Australia

By Michael Cantillon
SkySports
 3 days ago
BBC

World Cup: England fans frustrated after disappointing USA match

It was a frustrating night for England fans in east London as the Three Lions were held by the USA in their second group game of the Fifa World Cup. The match, a 19:00 kick-off, was the first England performance of the Qatar tournament many could watch with other supporters in a pub and followed the team's 6-2 win over Iran.
Action News Jax

U.S. vs. England: World Cup 2022 scores, updates

The second round of the 2022 World Cup group stage games begin on Friday. Did you hear that the USMNT is playing?. Of course, you did. The United States is a significant underdog to England after the Three Lions demolished Iran to open their World Cup campaign. A loss likely dooms the United States' chances of advancing. A result is imperative. Can they get it?
NBC Sports

Iran stuns Wales to grab emotional late win amid incredible drama

Iran scored in the 98th and 100th minute to beat 10-man Wales 2-0 to secure an emotional and hugely important victory. After a tight, tense game, Iran were the better team in the second half and had some huge chances as Sardar Azmoun hit the post twice. Wales were reduced to 10 men late on as Wayne Hennessey rushed off his line and took out Mehdi Taremi.
Daily Mail

'We've used 14 players yet our best is still on the bench': Michael Owen leads outrage on social media after Phil Foden doesn't even come off the bench in England's tedious goalless draw with the United States

Michael Owen has led criticism into why Phil Foden was not brought on in England's goalless draw with the United States. Foden was not included in the starting line-up for the second match in a row, after he only came off the bench in their opening 6-2 win over Iran.
The Independent

World Cup defeat leaves Wales fans ‘devastated’ and facing elimination

Wales fans said they were “devastated” after a last-gasp defeat left the team on the brink of World Cup elimination.Supporters who made the long journey to Qatar to see Wales’ first World Cup appearance in 64 years admitted their side was not good enough as they were defeated 2-0 by Iran at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on Friday.Many of the Red Wall remained to cheer on their national side after the final whistle and a chorus of ‘Yma o Hyd’, the team’s official World Cup song, rang out as players left the pitch.Others said they felt for manager Rob...
FOX Sports

World Cup Daily: USA controls its fate after draw vs. England

The United States men's national team controls its fate entering the final round of group play despite failing to capitalize on its chances against England on Friday at Al Bayt Stadium. Here's everything that happened at the World Cup on Friday and what to expect Saturday. Iran got its first...
SkySports

FIFA threat over OneLove armband 'outrageous', says Football Association

FIFA's decision to threaten teams with disciplinary action for wearing the OneLove armband at the World Cup in Qatar was "outrageous", says Mark Bullingham, the Football Association's CEO. England, along with six other nations, decided not to wear the armband and opted for the FIFA approved 'No Discrimination' armband, with...
The Independent

World Cup 2022: England take the knee before Group B clash with USA

The England squad took the knee ahead of their World Cup 2022 Group B fixture against the USA on Friday, 25 November.Gareth Southgate confirmed the decision ahead of the Three Lions' first match kick-off in Qatar, in which players made the same gesture.“It’s what we stand for as a team and have done for a long period of time," the manager said.The gesture follows a decision by Fifa to threaten European nations, including England and Wales, with sporting sanctions if they chose to wear a OneLove anti-discrimination armband.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Wembley arch lit up as rainbow as England face USA in World Cup clashFifa World Cup: Results and reaction from day sixFans boo and throw beers as England draw 0-0 against USA in World Cup 2022
NBC Sports

USA impress as they hold England to draw, keep last 16 hopes alive

The USA impressed massively as Gregg Berhalter’s young side drew 0-0 with England and were unlucky not to win their Group B game. Christian Pulisic hit the crossbar in the first half and Weston McKennie should have put them ahead as the young Americans were by far the more aggressive team.
SkySports

What happened the last time England played a Test series in Pakistan?

Pakistan are hosting a Test series against England for the first time since 2005. After England won the recent T20 series in the country 4-3, the teams now play each other in three Tests, starting in Rawalpindi on Thursday before further games in Multan and Karachi. Off the back off...
SkySports

DP World Tour: England's Dan Bradbury maintains clubhouse lead at Joburg Open

England's Dan Bradbury continued to set the pace as bad weather again disrupted play in the Joburg Open. Bradbury, who turned professional in July and only received an invite to the first tournament of the new DP World Tour season on Friday, added a 66 to his opening 63 at Houghton Golf Club to set the clubhouse target on 13 under par.
Yardbarker

Ben Davies full of praise for Harry Kane ahead of Wales vs England clash

It hasn’t been the greatest World Cup campaign for Wales so far, but the Dragons have a small shot at redemption on Tuesday evening, as they face England, needing a win to keep their tournament hopes alive. Right now, they’re hanging by a thread as they sit bottom of...

