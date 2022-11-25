Read full article on original website
Santa to check in on team at Reindeer Farm in Palmer
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Thanksgiving has just passed, which means Santa Claus is heading into his busiest time of the year. Part of his preparations include making a few visits to the Reindeer Farm in Palmer to scope out potential alternates in case any of his eight reindeer need to take a break.
Abbott Loop intersection reopened following collision
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department reported that the intersection of Lake Otis Parkway and East 88th Avenue was closed due to a collision. A notice about the collision was sent via Nixle shortly after 2:45 p.m. on Sunday alerting motorists to the incident and advising that alternate routes be used in the area.
‘I watched it rapidly turn into absolute chaos’: Inside the deepening dysfunction at North Star psychiatric hospital
Nick Petito saw a lot in the six months he worked at North Star hospital in Anchorage. Petito wasn’t a therapist. He wasn’t a social worker. He was the maintenance manager, charged with fixing what was physically broken at Alaska’s only psychiatric hospital for children. It was...
Tom Sconce affair: Biden’s gender-fluid nuke waste officer on leave from Dept. of Energy; charged for theft of luggage
Samuel Brinton, the gender-bending activist who in 2020 advised Anchorage Assembly members on an ordinance banning “conversion therapy,” is said to be on leave from the Biden Administration while he faces legal problems stemming from his alleged theft of designer luggage from the baggage carousel at Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport.
Victims of Anchorage man accused of scamming 91 Alaskans out of more than $14M speak out
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Dozens of potential victims came forward to the Division of Banking and Securities following the publication by Alaska’s News Source of an alleged fraudulent multi-million-dollar investment scheme, DBS officials said. “Since your story aired, we are now in touch with people who have made investments...
Wasilla Man, With Ties To Kenai, Indicted On Federal Kidnapping And Firearm Charges
A federal grand jury in Alaska returned an indictment charging David Wayne Anderson with kidnapping and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Anderson, age 49 of Wasilla, was arrested on November 3rd by Alaska State Troopers and remains in custody at Anchorage Correctional Complex. Anderson also faces State of Alaska charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, sexual assault, sexual abuse of a minor, robbery, assault, misconduct involving a controlled substance and tampering with evidence.
Anchorage man sentenced in stabbing of 74-year-old woman at assisted living facility
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison following an attempted murder at an assisted living facility on July Fourth of 2019. According to a press release from the Department of Law, 31-year-old Rigoberto Walker was sentenced to 40 years in prison and an additional 10-year probationary period after his release.
Second of Anchorage brothers sentenced for brutal beating, drug trafficking
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The second of two brothers from Anchorage has been sentenced for drug trafficking and a kidnapping that occurred in 2017. Content Warning: This article contains information that some readers might find disturbing. Specific details have been omitted to protect the victims’ identities. According to a...
Anchorage teen was fatally shot in robbery over ‘puff bars,’ charges say
A teen boy was fatally shot in Anchorage’s Abbott Loop neighborhood last week during a nicotine deal gone bad, according to charging documents. One of three juvenile suspects in the case, 17-year-old Sakariya Abdulkadir Musa, was charged as an adult in the Tuesday death of 16-year-old Jersey Miller. He faces two counts of second-degree murder and one count of robbery.
