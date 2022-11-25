Read full article on original website
newmexicopbs.org
Amber Dawn Bear Robe, Moving Indigenous Fashion Forward
Giving the audience an experience they can not find anywhere else – curator of the Indigenous fashion show at the Santa Fe Indian Market, Amber Dawn Bear Robe’s mission is to establish a platform for Native fashion and designers. THE DAYTON CONTEMPORARY DANCE COMPANY. Rooted in the civil...
New Mexico Manhattan Project featured in new passport stamp set
LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The history of the Manhattan Project is front and center in the 2023 “Passport to your National Parks” stamp set. The stamps are a collector’s item designed to help educate and inspire U.S. National Park visitors. Since 1986, the “Passport to your National Parks” commemorative stamps have been a family favorite for […]
ladailypost.com
New Mexico Museum Of Natural History & Science To Participate In Old Town Holiday Stroll Dec. 2
The City of Albuquerque’s Old Town Holiday Stroll is returning Dec. 2 after a two-year hiatus, and the New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science (NMMNHS) is part of the festivities. The Old Town Holiday Stroll is an annual, all-ages event hosted by the City of Albuquerque, featuring...
Festival of Trees happening in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque Hotel was filled with holiday spirit for the 2022 Festival of Trees. The event is held by the Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation at the Marriot in Uptown which features 65 decorated trees. The trees on display are for sale and the proceeds go to the foundation to support child patients. […]
Free tattoo event to provide gifts for kids
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One local business is offering a permanent thank you for buying a toy for a kid in need. The fourth annual ‘Tats for Toys’ is happening at Kool Kids Tattoo. Kool Kids Tattoo says all people have to do is bring in $30 worth of unopened toys and individuals will get a […]
Annual Santa Fe Plaza lighting, happening tonight
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe will be hosting its annual Holiday Plaza light celebration on November 25. City staff has been hard at work by hanging 30,000 energy-efficient LED lights and decorating around the Plaza. Attendees can enjoy live entertainment by Bells of St. Francis, Sol Fire, Santo Nino Choir, and […]
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 25 – Dec. 1
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 25 – December 1. Nov. 25 – Light of Enchantment – Kick off your Holiday season by taking a ride through the lights at Sandia Speed Way. Opening day is Nov.25 and will go through December 31. The times are from 4 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. General Admission is per car (1 car) $49.95.
KRQE News 13
Vote on Midtown Santa Fe on Wednesday
The Santa Fe governing body will vote on the plan, which would see the city develop the campus into more than 1,000 units of market rate and affordable housing. The Santa Fe governing body will vote on the plan, which would see the city develop the campus into more than 1,000 units of market rate and affordable housing.
ladailypost.com
Raaga-Go Gourmet Indian Food To Begin Delivery In December To Los Alamos And White Rock
Gourmet Indian food from Raaga-Go will be delivered twice per month beginning in December to Los Alamos and White Rock. Courtesy/Chamber. Owner Paddy Rawal of Raaga-Go will begin delivering gourmet Indian food twice per month beginning in December to Los Alamos and White Rock. Courtesy/Chamber. CHAMBER News:. New Los Alamos...
ladailypost.com
Daily Postcard: Pair Of Turkeys Spotted At Bandelier
Daily Postcard: A pair of turkeys is spotted Tuesday strolling around Bandelier National Monument. Turkeys were an essential component in the lives of the Ancestral Pueblo people who lived at Bandelier for more than 400 years (1150 CE – 1550 CE). Evidence suggests that indigenous people had domesticated turkeys more than 2,000 years ago in the American Southwest. Initially, it appears these birds were valued more for utilitarian purposes than for meat. Feathers from turkeys were twined with yucca fibers to make warm blankets, bones were carved into tools, flutes and whistles and paint could be made with turkey egg yolks. Courtesy/BNM.
Santa Fe school celebrates Native American traditions after traumatic past
An American Indian boarding school in Santa Fe, N.M., with a traumatic past, is making a difference for students and their tribal communities. NBC News’ Antonia Hylton reports on how students are carrying on their traditional native culture. Nov. 25, 2022.
Las Cruces beats Albuquerque in “best & worst” cities for singles, study suggests
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The latest take on the so-called “best and worst” cities for singles has Las Cruces fairing better than Albuquerque, according to a study from WalletHub. An internet site known for ranking everything from weather to airline credit cards, WalletHub says it generated its dating rankings based on “36 key indicators of dating-friendliness.” […]
KOAT 7
Albuquerque family spends months planning holiday light show
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Nestled in one Albuquerque neighborhood is a home decked out in the holiday spirit. More than 15,000 lights, a mile of extension cords and more than three props blanket the house. "We love to spread the joy of Christmas, because ultimately that's what it's all about,"...
Traditional native regalia stolen at Albuquerque hotel
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – What was supposed to be a cultural gathering turned into a nightmare for one native family, who had priceless items stolen from them. Ashkia Trujillo is part of the Ohkay Ohwingeh Pueblo and is in town for a pow-wow at the Black Mesa Casino. When he returned to his truck this morning, […]
rrobserver.com
Rio Rancho Winterfest: Parade, Santa, and hot chocolate
Winterfest will return to Campus Park at City Center on Friday, December 2. The City promises there will be plenty to do in between for the entire family. The event will start with a parade and end with a tree-lighting. Santa will be in town for some photos, there will...
losalamosreporter.com
Saturday Afternoon Views From The ‘Other’ Side Of The Rio Grande
The Los Alamos Reporter played hooky Saturday and visited the ‘other side’ of the Rio Grande at the Buckman Diversion. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. The Rio Grande flowing through the Buckman Diversion area. To get there, take the Camino de la Tierra exit from NM599 and follow the signs. There are several miles of dirt roads so be sure to drive a vehicle with higher clearance. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com.
Dylan Chavez verbally commits to NMSU on Sunday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Stand-out local basketball player Dylan Chavez announced on Sunday at the Albuquerque Basketball Club facility that he is taking his talents to the New Mexico State Aggies. The La Cueva junior verbally committed to the Aggies and says that even with seven Division I offers, they felt like the best fit. “You […]
Free holiday parking from CABQ
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque’s Department of Municipal Development and Parking Services has announced the return of free parking for holiday shoppers at local businesses. Every parking meter on Central Ave. and the Old Town parking lot on Central between Romero St. and San Felipe St. will be free for up to […]
Christmas tree sellers struggle to find enough trees
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The day after Thanksgiving is one of the busiest for Christmas tree sales. As families look for their holiday tree, they might notice emptier lots due to the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon fire that burned thousands of acres. “I know they’re having a hard time getting trees because they’re so scarce. The fire […]
Albuquerque developer expresses frustrations after second fire this month
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People who work, live or go to school near the former fraternity house on UNM’s campus say the abandoned building has become a hotspot for crime after two fires broke out earlier this month. Now the developer, who wishes to remain anonymous, says they’ve had enough. “I can only do so much as […]
