Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
Tom Brady Admits Gisele Bündchen Marriage Struggles Spilled into Football in First Interview Since Divorce
"We're all humans. We do the best we could do," Tom Brady said on his Sirius XM show after he and Gisele Bündchen filed and finalized their divorce on Friday, following 13 years of marriage Tom Brady is opening up about his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. On Monday's episode of his Sirius XM show Let's Go!, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, discussed "giving all you can to the team" while dealing with personal challenges, after he and Bündchen, 42, filed for divorce on Friday, which was finalized hours later. "I think there's...
Cris Collinsworth uses 1 word to describe Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts has played like an MVP contender for the Philadelphia Eagles this season. There are lots of words you could use to describe him and his play on the field. But what is his personality like? That’s another matter. Hurts spoke with NBC announcers Mike Tirico and Cris...
Tom Brady Tells Fox Cameraman to Get Away From Huddle
VIDEO: Tom Brady tells FOX to get away from Bucs huddle.
Nick Saban has blood on his face during Iron Bowl
Saturday marked the huge Iron Bowl game between Auburn and Alabama, and even Nick Saban got involved in the physicality of the game. The Alabama head coach was shown in the second quarter with some blood on his cheek. CBS reporter Jenny Dell shared what happened. “Turns out he got...
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Tom Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month.
Bill Belichick Has Odd Reply To Question About Bills Not Punting
The Bills did not punt in either of their wins over the Patriots last season. That’s a stat you’ve probably heard by now as those AFC East rivals prepare to square off on “Thursday Night Football.”. But Bill Belichick was quick to point out Monday that Buffalo...
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Tom Brady Shares Photo of Son Jack Throwing a Football with the Buccaneers: 'My Inspiration'
Tom Brady is showing love for his oldest child and his favorite sport in a sweet Instagram post ahead of Thanksgiving Tom Brady has more achievements than his own to be proud of these days. The father of three shared a photo on Instagram featuring his oldest child, son John "Jack" Edward, 15, preparing to throw a football. The blurry background shows the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback standing off to the side behind him watching, with others on the field during what looks like a practice. "My Inspiration ❤️,"...
What uniforms the Bills, Patriots will wear in Week 13
Here’s what uniforms the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots will wear during their Week 13 matchup at Gillette Stadium:
Lamar Jackson upset with reporter for pointing out anti-gay phrase
Lamar Jackson had an extremely vulgar response for a fan who criticized him after the Baltimore Ravens’ loss on Sunday, and the star quarterback is unhappy with a reporter who pointed out that his tweet contained an anti-gay phrase. Jackson did not play particularly well in Baltimore’s 28-27 loss...
Breaking: NFL Starting Quarterback Injured During Warmups
An NFL starting quarterback has reportedly suffered an injury during pregame warmups and he will not play on Sunday afternoon. Bears starting quarterback Trevor Siemian, who was set to start for Justin Fields, suffered an injury during pregame warmups. He will not be able to play on Sunday afternoon. Chicago...
Brian Robinson wears ridiculous hat after Commanders game
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson made an unusual fashion statement after the team’s win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. The rookie running back spoke to the media while wearing a team hat, which is not unusual. What was strange, however, was the size of the hat. It was big. Very big. Far too big for Robinson’s head.
Another Former Viking Signs onto the Bills 53-Man Roster
The Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings have been a pipeline for NFL players in recent years. Following the 2019 season, the two teams made the blockbuster trade that sent Stefon Diggs to Buffalo, and the Vikings got the draft pick that ended up being Justin Jefferson. Then, this offseason, former Vikings QB Case Keenum headed to Buffalo, and the Vikings signed DT Harrison Phillips.
What does Bill Belichick think of reuniting with former Patriots OC Bill O'Brien?
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is not about to spark any rumors in regard to potential offensive coordinator candidates. The Patriots have struggled on offense, even with a strong performance against the Minnesota Vikings last Thursday. Bill O’Brien’s name has floated around as a potential replacement for Matt Patricia considering his work as an assistant for the Patriots from 2007-2011.
Jerod Mayo believes Patriots ‘have to’ take playoff loss to Bills personally ahead of first matchup this season
"Each game is its own game, let me start by saying that. At the same time, it wasn't our best showing the last time we played these guys." Just about everyone knows what happened the last time the Patriots took the field against the Bills. But in case you need a refresher, the Patriots’ defense failed to get a single stop, allowing 47 points on seven touchdown drives in a blowout playoff loss.
Skunk invades stadium during Cleveland Browns game
The skunk, which was spotted in Section 140 during Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is still at large.
NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. removed from plane by police
Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was removed from a plane at Miami International Airport Sunday after refusing to put on his seatbelt.
Jacoby Brissett hilariously channels Tom Brady after OT win
If Sunday turns out to be Jacoby Brissett’s final start of the season, he will have certainly gone out in a memorable way. Brissett helped guide the Cleveland Browns to a 23-17 overtime win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, including a game-tying touchdown pass to David Njoku with 32 seconds left in regulation. After the game, Brissett could not help but reference his counterpart on Sunday by delivering a Tom Brady quote to sum up the day.
Mike Clevinger makes his free agent decision
Mike Clevinger is officially headed to a new ball club. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Sunday that the veteran right-hander Clevinger is in agreement to sign with the Chicago White Sox. The deal is reportedly pending a physical. The 31-year-old Clevinger was a coveted starter on the free...
