Minneapolis, MN

Tom Brady Admits Gisele Bündchen Marriage Struggles Spilled into Football in First Interview Since Divorce

"We're all humans. We do the best we could do," Tom Brady said on his Sirius XM show after he and Gisele Bündchen filed and finalized their divorce on Friday, following 13 years of marriage Tom Brady is opening up about his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. On Monday's episode of his Sirius XM show Let's Go!, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, discussed "giving all you can to the team" while dealing with personal challenges, after he and Bündchen, 42, filed for divorce on Friday, which was finalized hours later. "I think there's...
FLORIDA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Nick Saban has blood on his face during Iron Bowl

Saturday marked the huge Iron Bowl game between Auburn and Alabama, and even Nick Saban got involved in the physicality of the game. The Alabama head coach was shown in the second quarter with some blood on his cheek. CBS reporter Jenny Dell shared what happened. “Turns out he got...
AUBURN, AL
People

Tom Brady Shares Photo of Son Jack Throwing a Football with the Buccaneers: 'My Inspiration'

Tom Brady is showing love for his oldest child and his favorite sport in a sweet Instagram post ahead of Thanksgiving Tom Brady has more achievements than his own to be proud of these days. The father of three shared a photo on Instagram featuring his oldest child, son John "Jack" Edward, 15, preparing to throw a football. The blurry background shows the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback standing off to the side behind him watching, with others on the field during what looks like a practice. "My Inspiration ❤️,"...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Breaking: NFL Starting Quarterback Injured During Warmups

An NFL starting quarterback has reportedly suffered an injury during pregame warmups and he will not play on Sunday afternoon. Bears starting quarterback Trevor Siemian, who was set to start for Justin Fields, suffered an injury during pregame warmups. He will not be able to play on Sunday afternoon. Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Brian Robinson wears ridiculous hat after Commanders game

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson made an unusual fashion statement after the team’s win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. The rookie running back spoke to the media while wearing a team hat, which is not unusual. What was strange, however, was the size of the hat. It was big. Very big. Far too big for Robinson’s head.
WASHINGTON, DC
purplePTSD.com

Another Former Viking Signs onto the Bills 53-Man Roster

The Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings have been a pipeline for NFL players in recent years. Following the 2019 season, the two teams made the blockbuster trade that sent Stefon Diggs to Buffalo, and the Vikings got the draft pick that ended up being Justin Jefferson. Then, this offseason, former Vikings QB Case Keenum headed to Buffalo, and the Vikings signed DT Harrison Phillips.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What does Bill Belichick think of reuniting with former Patriots OC Bill O'Brien?

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is not about to spark any rumors in regard to potential offensive coordinator candidates. The Patriots have struggled on offense, even with a strong performance against the Minnesota Vikings last Thursday. Bill O’Brien’s name has floated around as a potential replacement for Matt Patricia considering his work as an assistant for the Patriots from 2007-2011.
Boston

Jerod Mayo believes Patriots ‘have to’ take playoff loss to Bills personally ahead of first matchup this season

"Each game is its own game, let me start by saying that. At the same time, it wasn't our best showing the last time we played these guys." Just about everyone knows what happened the last time the Patriots took the field against the Bills. But in case you need a refresher, the Patriots’ defense failed to get a single stop, allowing 47 points on seven touchdown drives in a blowout playoff loss.
BUFFALO, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Jacoby Brissett hilariously channels Tom Brady after OT win

If Sunday turns out to be Jacoby Brissett’s final start of the season, he will have certainly gone out in a memorable way. Brissett helped guide the Cleveland Browns to a 23-17 overtime win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, including a game-tying touchdown pass to David Njoku with 32 seconds left in regulation. After the game, Brissett could not help but reference his counterpart on Sunday by delivering a Tom Brady quote to sum up the day.
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Mike Clevinger makes his free agent decision

Mike Clevinger is officially headed to a new ball club. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Sunday that the veteran right-hander Clevinger is in agreement to sign with the Chicago White Sox. The deal is reportedly pending a physical. The 31-year-old Clevinger was a coveted starter on the free...
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day.

