foxla.com
LA city councilman says 'kids are afraid to walk to school' due to needles, human waste, psychotic behavior
A Los Angeles city council member told Dr. Phil on Friday that kids have to "step over needles, human waste," and deal with people exhibiting "psychotic behavior" on their way to school due to the homeless crisis in California. Dr. Phil explained how a recent piece of local legislation to...
knock-la.com
Ballot Curing Could Flip Key Races in LA Elections: An Explainer
It’s been nearly three weeks since Election Day, and while some key races have already been decided — Los Angeles prevented billionaire Rick Caruso from buying the mayoral election and ousted far-right-supported Sheriff Alex Villanueva as head of the deadliest sheriff’s department in the country — there are still critical city- and state-level races that could be decided during the ballot curing process.
CNBC
Making $70K as a "water cop" in Los Angeles County
Fernando Gonzalez, 43, makes $70,000 a year as a water operator based in Calabasas, California, and says he is on track to make close to $100,000 with overtime this year. He is on the frontlines of combatting the historic "megadrought" in the southwestern U.S., and works with customers across parts of Los Angeles County to conserve water in the desert.
nomadlawyer.org
Costa Mesa: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Costa Mesa, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Costa Mesa California. Located in Orange County, Costa Mesa has a variety of fun things to do. It is located between Los Angeles and San Diego. In addition to a variety of beach towns, Costa Mesa is home to many parks, restaurants and cultural attractions.
Laist.com
A Hefty Helping Of Rain Is Heading LA’s Way This Week
Famous Musician Selling Unique $6 Million Dollar Los Angeles Home
It's literally got a view of the Hollywood sign in California baby and is a celebrity owned house that is currently on-sale and waiting to be snatched up with, "unparalleled 270 views of the Hollywood Bowl, the Hollywood sign, Griffith Observatory, Downtown Los Angeles, Sofi stadium, and the Sunset strip, 6909 Oporto is truly one of a kind.
thequakercampus.org
Tongva People and the Connection to Whittier College
Home to nearly 3.9 million residents and spanning about four thousand square miles, modern-day Los Angeles County is one of the largest counties in the state of California. But long before those millions of residents called this land home, the land now called Los Angeles was once the land owned and occupied by the Tongva Gabrieleno people. After the colonization of the Tongva people by the Spanish in the late 1700s (who gave them the name Gabrieleno), the Tongva were forced into giving up their land and have been fighting to regain control of it ever since. For the first time in over two hundred years, the Tongva people have finally received a portion of their land back in Los Angeles county.
theneighborhoodnewsonline.net
Mayor-elect Bass to declare state of emergency over homeless crisis on Day 1
U.S. Rep. Karen bass, who will be sworn in as LA's first female mayor December 12 also sites principles by which she will govern. By Linh Tat This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. Published in Los Angeles Daily News Nov. 17...
AdWeek
Irene Cruz Named Co-Anchor for KABC Weekend Morning News
Irene Cruz has been named weekend morning anchor at Los Angeles ABC owned station KABC. Cruz posted the news on social media saying she is”officially joining” Marc Cota-Robles and Tony Cabrera as the new weekend morning anchor and reporter. “To be a journalist in the place I grew...
Woman Found Dead Near Newhall Metrolink Station Identified
The woman who was found dead near the Newhall Metrolink Station last Monday has been identified. Nickqwell Moore, 46, from Lancaster was the woman found dead, said Sarah Ardalani, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. Moore died from natural causes, according to Ardalani. On Monday, Nov. 21, around 6:30 a.m., first responders received ...
spectrumnews1.com
Off-site electrical issue triggers sporadic outages, stuck elevators at LAX
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — An electrical issue off the grounds of Los Angeles International Airport triggered sporadic outages at one of the nation's busiest airports Saturday, resulting in over a dozen stuck elevator calls, authorities said. The outages and stuck elevator calls began at about 11:30 a.m., according to...
LA Council votes to ban oil drilling
The City Council voted to move forward Tuesday with the process of phasing out oil and gas extraction in Los Angeles, moving the city a step closer to banning oil drilling. Two committees had approved the item before it came before the council, which voted 10-0 to request that the city attorney prepare an ordinance to prohibit new oil and gas extraction and phase out all oil drilling activities in the city.
foxla.com
VIDEO: Man robbed of Rolex in LA; 2 arrested
LOS ANGELES - Two alleged robbery suspects were arrested after they were caught on camera robbing a man of his Rolex in Los Angeles, according to police. It happened on Nov. 26 at 12:30 p.m. in the area near 6th Street and La Brea Avenue. According to police, the two...
laloyolan.com
4 local colleges threatened in school shooting note
A handwritten note threatening a shooting at four local campuses was found by a patron at the University of Southern California (USC) vs. University of Notre Dame University football game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, according to multiple news sources and Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) detectives. The Loyolan confirmed that Pepperdine University in Malibu and California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks were among the colleges threatened in the note. LMU is not believed to have been among the four universities threatened.
foxla.com
COVID infections rising in LA County
Coronavirus infections are rising in LA County. Month to month, test positivity rate is up nearly 10%. Now the health department is strongly recommending people to mask up.
LAX power outage leaves unknown number of people stuck in elevators
A power outage at LAX caused elevators to become stuck Saturday morning, trapping an undetermined amount of travelers and employees. The Los Angeles Fire Department sent crews to the airport after receiving more than a dozen calls regarding stuck elevators beginning around 11:30 a.m. Fire officials said there were no reported injuries and the exact […]
csudh.edu
Daily Breeze: With Karen Bass, Rex Richardson Mayor-Elects, CSUDH Counts 5 LA County Mayors as Alumni
When Karen Bass and Rex Richardson are sworn in as the mayors of Los Angeles and Long Beach, respectively, Cal State Dominguez Hills, near Carson, will have something particularly special to boast about:. Five alumni will serve as mayors in LA County. Bass will soon make history as the first...
Before and after: Satellite imaging shows California’s reservoir levels years apart
A lot has changed for California’s reservoirs over the last five years. In April 2017, then-Governor Jerry Brown issued an executive order that declared California’s drought state of emergency over in most counties (Fresno, Kings, Tulare and Tuolumne counties were initially excluded). The emergency order had been in place since 2014 following several years of […]
Authorities pursue vehicle in East Los Angeles
Authorities pursued a suspect in East Los Angeles on Friday night. The driver was last spotted on the 710 Freeway traveling at higher speeds before exiting at Florence. The suspect pulled into a parking lot and was surrounded by police cars. The suspect stood off with patrol cars for a minute, refusing to surrender before […]
californiaglobe.com
California’s EDD Continues to Borrow Hundreds of Millions – about $13 million PER DAY – To Meet its Obligations
Though much of the Sacramento bureaucratic blob was exposed as the simultaneously incompetent and corrupt menace it is during the pandemic, one agency stood apart by proving itself the most inept and cruel organization in the capitol – the Employment Development Department. Countless true tales of its heartlessness, rank...
