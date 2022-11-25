Read full article on original website
“Disgusting”: FWAW finalist slams Farmer Ben for ghosting her
Former FWAW contestant Erin Dore has lashed out at Farmer Benjamin Jackson for ghosting her. Erin was one of Ben’s finalists before he quit the show due to health reasons without making his final pick. The reality star told So Dramatic! that he reached out to her on social media after leaving the show.
Fan defends The 1975’s Matt Healy after “creepy” on stage kiss
A music fan in Las Vegas has defended The 1975 frontman Matt Healy after footage of him pulling the fan on stage and kissing her was deemed “creepy” on social media. The British rocker was in the middle of performing ‘Robbers’ during their set in Las Vegas, when he reached into the crowd and pulled a woman up onto the stage.
A MAFS vs The Bachelor fight will play out tonight on The Challenge
Tonight’s episode of The Challenge will see a showdown between MAFS’ Ryan Gallagher and Konrad Bien-Stephen from The Bachelor franchise. A clip shows the two reality stars going head to head, despite the fact that no drama between the pair has been screened in previous episodes of The Challenge.
How this ‘My Mum Your Dad’ star used her psychic gifts to save a life
Most of us know that My Mum Your Dad star Petula Seath is a psychic medium – but her gift once also helped save someone’s life. Most of us know by now that My Mum Your Dad star Petula Seath is a psychic medium – she’s revealed the same on the show and used it to help her co-stars get some much-needed closure. But Seath’s gift also helped her save someone’s life.
Ally Langdon takes six figure pay cut for A Current Affair role
Ally Langdon will be taking over from Tracy Grimshaw as the host of A Current Affair, however, her new role comes with a hefty six-figure pay cut. Insiders told Daily Telegraph that Langdon is on a $1 million salary at the Today show, which sees her spend 17.5 hours per week on air. The same sources said that Langdon hesitated over taking the ACA role because it would involve a pay cut.
“Honoured and humbled”: Winner crowned at Set the Stage with Tash Sultana
Aspiring artists were offered the opportunity of a lifetime as they took the stage outside Platypus’ Pitt St store to perform in front of Aussie music icon Tash Sultana and the Lonely Lands team for Set The Stage with Tash Sultana, thanks to Platypus and New Balance. Tash is...
Miley Cyrus’ Mum is dating a famous Australian actor
Miley Cyrus’ mum Tish has seemingly confirmed she’s dating former Prison Break actor Dominic Purcell. Tish posted a candid photo of herself and Dominic that showed them cuddling by a pool while looking out at the ocean. She simply captioned the post “Thanks for the cute photo” along with a red love heart and tagged Dominic.
An Aussie charity wants frog sounds to overtake Taylor Swift on the charts
A new Australian album called Australian Frog Sounds: Songs of Disappearance, which features over 50 frog calls from various types of Australian frogs, is hoping to overtake Taylor Swift on the ARIA charts this year. While it may sound dubious Songs of Dissaperance’s last drop, which featured endangered bird sounds,...
Dune Rats bring the chaos to Jack Daniel’s Make It Count Brisbane show
After a sold-out tour in April, Jack Daniel’s Make It Count tour is back with an all-star Aussie lineup heading to the hottest venues across the country. The Jack Daniel’s Make It Count tour ethos is to give back to artists and venues and celebrate the reignition of the live music scene in Australia, so this time around the liquor lords have partnered with Support Act to bring you live acts from names like Dune Rats, Beddy Rays, Stand Atlantic, and more to raise money for the worthy cause.
Love Island star Jordan pleads guilty to drink driving a golf buggy
Love Island star Jordan has appeared in court over charges of mid-range drink driving after he was caught driving a golf buggy on the Gold Coast while under the influence. Jordan please guilty to the charges at Southport Magistrate’s Court yesterday. The reality star was pulled over by police...
It’s time to crack a cold one because Mashd N Kutcher have released ‘Get on the Beers: A Christmas Story’
Following the raging success of ‘Get On The Beers’, Aussie DJs Mashd N Kutcher have released a Christmas storybook based on the iconic track. ICYMI, while the enforced lockdown in Melbourne during the worst of the pandemic was an awful time, it inadvertently spawned a legendary Aussie moment: Dan Andrews telling folks it was not appropriate for people to get together and “get on the beers” at a press conference in March on 2020.
New ACA host Ally Langdon opens up about “brutal” snub by Tracy Grimshaw
Newly-crowned A Current Affair host Ally Langdon has opened up about the “brutal” moment she was snubbed by Tracy Grimshaw during her final episode of the long-running news series. Speaking on KIIS FM’s Kyle and Jackie O this morning, former Today co-host Langdon discussed the awkward snub from...
No, Calvin Harris did not produce an ‘unreleased’ Rita Ora album
For years, fans have speculated that Calvin Harris produced an entire album for Rita Ora that was never released – Harris says it’s not true. Calvin Harris doesn’t know where the rumour about him having produced an album for his ex and singer Rita Ora that later got canned came from, but he would like people to stop. After years of speculation about the so-called unreleased album, Harris has finally put the rumours to rest – and it’s far less dramatic than one would expect.
Jimmy Barnes cancels touring schedule to undergo surgery
Jimmy Barnes has announced that he’ll be unable to perform live for the next few months due to undergoing surgery. The legendary rocker can no longer fulfil his upcoming tour dates as he needs to undergo back and hip surgery. “I’ve been jumping off PA’s and stomping around stages...
Kurt Vile & The Violators, black midi & more announced for Meadow 2023
Victoria festival Meadow is returning for its ninth edition next year, featuring acclaimed international artists like Kurt Vile and black midi. Meadow 9 will take place on the weekend of Friday, March 31st to Sunday, April 2nd in Bambra on Gulidjan, Gadubanud and Wadawurrung land. The weekend will see some...
Everclear has just announced a 17 date Australian tour is coming in 2023
Everclear has just announced their return to Australia with a massive tour of 17 different shows across the country, starting in 2023. Everclear has officially announced their return to Australia will kick off in a 17-date tour starting in February of 2023. This will mark exactly three years after their last tour down under, which featured 15 dates across the country.
Two The Teskey Brothers band members announce their departure
The Teskey Brothers have announced that two of their members, Brendon Love and Liam Gough, will be departing the Australian band. The Aria Award-winning blues-rock act was made up of four members, Josh Teskey (vocals and guitar) and Sam Teskey (lead guitar), Brendon Love (bass guitar) and Liam Gough (drums).
“Weird Al” Yankovic has announced his 2023 Aussie tour
Following his bizarre biopic, “Weird Al” Yankovic is returning to Australia in March 2023 for the first time in seven years. The Aussie leg will make up part of his The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour. It all starts on March 10th at the...
